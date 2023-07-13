Move over Prime Day — it's Nordstrom's time to shine, and boy are its deals sparkling.

We hope you're not too shopped out from the recent two-day event, because Nordstrom's multi-week Anniversary Sale has already kicked off with thousands of deals on everything from beauty exclusives to summer fashion. Here's everything you need to know:

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start?

For Nordy Club cardmembers — right now! Members get exclusive early access to all deals through July 17, when the sale officially opens up to all shoppers. The event will come to a close on Aug. 6, with prices returning to normal on Aug. 7.

How to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early

If you can't wait to shop the sale, it's easy to become a Nordy Club cardmember. It has its perks beyond the sale — members earn points and get rewards the more they shop as well as access to many other sales and events. Plus, it's free to sign up!

What to buy during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The real question is, what can't you buy? According to a recent press release from the retailer, shoppers have access to brand-new arrivals across multiple categories, including wear-now styles, fall trends and drops from more than 60 new brands. Nordstrom has also dropped exclusive beauty bundles in makeup, skin care and hair from brands that will have your jaw dropping. Think: Dyson, La Mer, Nuface, Charlotte Tilbury and much, much more.

But we know you want to get to the good stuff already — and luckily for you, we scoped out the sale so far to see what you can grab on deal right now. If you're a cardholder, happy shopping! To everyone else, here's some inspiration for your wish list.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals

You can only shop this Dyson device in a never-before-seen topaz color during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. It's powerful, fast-drying, comes with five efficient styling attachments ... and it's just so pretty.

And to complete the topaz set, Nordstrom is also offering an exclusive deal on the Dyson Airwrap and all seven of its attachments.

This limited-edition set combines four of the brand's bestselling products, including its Moisture Surge Moisturizer, a makeup remover, mascara and lipstick in the iconic Black Honey shade.

You don't need to be a master makeup artist to create a stunning eye look — you just need these shadow sticks. These creamy formulas offer 24-hour wear and don't require a brush. According to the brand, you can "just swipe and go!"

According to the brand, this body wash formula is non-irritating, supports your natural pH levels and nourishes the skin. And with this special bundle, you'll get two.

Want to make your eyes pop? This bundle offers a beauty one-two punch, with a volumizing mascara and an easy-glide felt-tip liner. Better yet, the brand promises all-day wear.

Right now, you can save $80 on this popular microcurrent device, along with two activator formulas and an application brush. With this starter kit, your skin will thank you, especially after experiencing the smoothing, contouring and lifting benefits.

For those who want to look like they've just returned from a lavish beach vacation — 24/7 — you'll want to take a look at this deal. Right now, you can grab a jumbo-size bottle of bronzing mousse for almost $40 off, and get a sun-kissed look.

While this award-winning, cult-favorite blush has been around for a long time, the deal on this duo is only available for a limited time.

What's the point in creating a perfect beauty look if it's just going to disappear an hour later? It won't with this setting spray, which promises to lock in your makeup for up to 16 hours.

If you suffer from dry, brittle hair, listen up. This three-piece set has everything you need to pack every single strand with "intense" hydration.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale clothing and accessory deals

If you're using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to stock up on basics, we'd say you're shopping right. Don't pass up a deal on this long-sleeve crew-neck, which is designed to feel smooth and lightweight, according to the brand.

"Working out" isn't a prerequisite to don these comfy leggings. The live-in style promises a no-slip waistband, figure-sculpting silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric.

Did fanny packs every really go out of style? Now that they're all the rage, you're going to want to take advantage of the deal on this sport pack by Béis.

It's never too early to stock up on your fall essentials, especially when these faux leather trousers come across your radar. We almost can't wait for fall to pair these with a sweater and booties ... almost.

Speaking of sweaters, this drop-shoulder turtleneck would look amazing with the above pants — or another trouser or skirt you own.

When worn with the right shoes and accessories, you can easily take this statement piece from the workplace to the weekend. And with over a 35% discount, we won't blame you if you're tempted to scoop up the tan shade as well.

Add a galaxy-inspired pop of color to your outfits to instantly elevate them. Each drop earring includes a semiprecious stone along with a few cubic zirconia gems and gold-plated details.

Jeans, trousers, skirts, shorts — all options you can easily pair with this versatile top. We're obsessed with the V-neck fit and the sleeveless design that is perfect for the season.

These pleated pants are available in three neutral-toned colors, each of which offer a wide-leg fit and a 35% off discount.

If you haven't heard, "Barbiecore" pink is in. The deal on this simple yet chic tank dress will help you get in on the trend, which you can pair with sneakers or heels depending on the occasion you're dressing for.

Glossy faux leather, wrap front and a modest midi length, this sleek skirt has the head-turning details you wish every garment you owned had.

Nothing says "professional" like a classic and crisp white button-down. This pointed-collar version features an oversized fit and is made from 100% cotton.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoes deals

A good pair of loafers is a staple in a work wardrobe, and we're loving these shoes from Steve Madden. They come in several shades and feature metal hardware for an elegant touch.

These '80s basketball-inspired kicks are on sale for under $60. Finished with a platform structure, you'll even get some height while stepping in style.

Wedding season is still in full swing, so if you're looking for a new pair of heels to wow other guests with, these textured styles will definitely get the job done.

Looking for your next pair of sandals to rock on the beach? Shop these flip-flops from a Shop TODAY-loved brand, which are designed to be water resistant and quick drying.

If your shoe collection is missing a reliable pair of flats, try these pointed styles on for size. They are available in six colors and are on sale for under $55.

Nordstrom is shaving $80 off of these heeled boots during the Early Access sale. This will surely become your go-to pair with all of your sweater dresses next season.

We don't think you'll find a more comfortable shoe brand than Dr. Scholl's, especially when it comes to this sneaker, which offers impact-absorbing cushioning that evenly distributes weight with each step.