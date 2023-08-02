Patagonia’s summer sale is here! Shop items under $100, from fleece sweaters to fanny packs

Patagonia is one of those brands that rarely hosts a sale, so when they do, you have to capitalize on it. Most known for its adventuring gear, fuzzy fleece and recognizable logo sweatshirts and tees, being able to shop items start at 30% off is huge.

From duffels and fanny packs to clothing for the whole family, stock up before winter and snag new coats and puffers on sale, or soak up the last bits of summer with protective sun hats and waterproof board shorts.

The sale is happening now through August 22, and we found deals under $100 that are hard to resist.

Gear under $100

This 1-liter fanny is made from recycled nylon, making it durable and easy to clean. With two pockets, one for small essentials such as keys and lip balm, and a larger pocket for your wallet and phone, this pack is perfect for when you don't need to tote tons.

"I am amazed at just how much was capable of fitting in such a small pack," said one reviewer, with another one adding that it's "small and mighty."

This packing cube was a Shop Today Travel Awards winner, earning best gear organizer, specifically for camping gear. Made with 100% recycled material, this durable pack lives up to its "black hole" moniker.

It also includes two mesh zippered pockets on the inside to fit everything from undergarments to T-shirts, shoes or hats.

A bit of a bigger pack meant for day trips or when you want to pack a more than just the essentials, this 8-liter pack can be easily worn as a crossbody, thanks to the included adjustable strap. This pack also features two front straps that can be tightened to carry a yoga mat or water bottle.

Reviewers love this because it's "durable and comfortable," and because it's lightweight and high quality.

With 26 liters of space to fill with a laptop, lunch box, water bottle, or pack for an overnight trip, this backpack features padded straps and panels, ensuring comfortability.

Available in two colors, a teal and patterned blue and coral print, this pack is now over $30 off, meaning you can score it for the high schooler or college student before they start school this fall.

Men's Clothing Under $100

Fitz Roy Horizons Trucker Hat

Save over $10 on this trucker hat that features a mesh backing to provide ventilation. It also features a snap closure backing so you can adjust it to ensure comfortability.

For when they want a more elevated outdoorsy look, opt for this cotton long-sleeve tee. It features a chest pocket, abrasion-resistant fabrics and rib-knit cuffs at the wrist and more, meaning it can easily transition from work to a nice dinner.

Both the double-sided fleece and full-length stand-up collar will keep them warm all winter long. Available in two colors and a range of sizes from XXS to 3X, this fleece vest is loved by reviewers because it's "comfortable, warm, lightweight [and] good quality."

Available in three different colors, such as bayou blue, salvia green and plume grey, these fleece pullovers feature a colorblock pocket and lining to break up the neutral colors. Although this half-zip is made with lightweight polyester, it doesn't compromise on warmth, promising soft fleece on both the inside and outside.

Women's Clothing under $100

Seamlessly go from land to sea this summer with these shorts, which come in 19 colors including neutrals and teal blue and sunshine yellow.

They feature nylon fabrics that help to make them durable and able to "shed" light amounts of water, as well as a drawcord in the waist so they can be adjusted accordingly.

These leggings from Patagonia are versatile, meaning they're perfect for any activity, whether you're hiking or going to yoga class, running errands or kayaking.

Made with "fast-drying" fabrics such as a nylon and spandex blend, you won't have to worry about sweat stains in these. The brand also highlights flatlock seams, which are included to help prevent chafing.

Patagonia, but make it elevated! This strappy maxi dress from the brand includes side slits for breathability and adjustable straps to ensure a fit that's comfortable. Score this dress now 50% for any summer weddings, beach days or upcoming vacations.

One of Patagonia's classic fleece styles, this button-up pullover jacket is available in three sale colors and is made with recycled materials. It features a spandex trim along the wrist cuffs, making them "skin-friendly."

Children's Clothing Under $100

A classic option, this T-shirt is available in four different colors and is now on sale for less than $25. Made with regenerative cotton, this tee not only feels good, but is good for the environment as well.

Water and wind-resistant, this hat stays in place with an included velcro strap, and the included brim provides coverage across the majority of the face.

Not only is it made with nylon to help wick away moisture, but it's also finished off with a durable water-repellent finish.

With a fleece interior and a cotton exterior, this crewneck will keep them warm year-round, no matter if it's a fall day or a summer night. It's available in two designs; this one highlights work from artists and is available in five sizes, from 3 months up to 4T.

Prep now for all of those in-between days when they need something thicker than a hoodie, yet something lighter than a full winter coat. This puffer from Patagonia checks all the boxes, keeping young ones warm and comfortable while remaining durable and able to withstand the elements.