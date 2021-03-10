Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Meghan Markle has had no shortage of fashionable moments recently — from ultra-chic and luxurious looks with her Oscar de la Renta lemon dress to her affordable $30 off-the-shoulder dress from Los Angeles-based company Velvet Torch.

Her impressive style continued to shine in Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah that aired on CBS earlier this week. During it, Meghan sported a Giorgio Armani dress for the sit-down portion of the two-hour long interview — but what really caught our eye was Meghan's everyday look during a shot filmed at her and Harry's home in Santa Barbara. While showing Oprah "Archie's Chick Inn" (their chicken coop) in the backyard, Meghan was spotted in a fashionable-yet-functional rain jacket.

The dark green staple, which is fittingly named the "perfect lightweight jacket," can be found at J.Crew — and it's even on sale right now. Start preparing your spring closet now.

The brand confirmed to Shop TODAY Wednesday that the jacket is the one Meghan wore during the interview.

The perfect pick for spring, the lightweight jacket is made from a blend of cotton and nylon that is water-resistant and durable. Since it is slightly more relaxed than other jacket styles, it can be easily layered over T-shirts as the days gradually get warmer, or paired with a flattering button-up and rain boots, just like Meghan.

Meghan chose to complete the look with these classic Hunter rain boots, which come in an assortment of colors and are great for handling those spring showers.

It's practical — and reviewer-loved

Dubbed a bestseller by the brand, it has been revamped in an assortment of colors and prints to match more wardrobe basics like jeans and leggings. Features like an adjustable waist, hidden zipper and plenty of pockets with snap closures make it even more practical.

The jacket is on sale right now for 30 percent off, but J.Crew is offering shoppers an extra chance at savings with an additional 15 percent off when you use the code EXTRA at checkout. That means you can snag this stylish staple for just $76, compared to the original $128 price tag.

With over 600 reviews, shoppers can't stop raving about the bestseller.

"My search for a rain jacket is over! This one checks all the boxes with its style, color and practicality," one recent reviewer wrote. "It is lightweight but keeps me dry and stylish at the same time."

More reviewers love it for the versatile and easy-fit style, which is great for spring, rainy summer days and even the fall.

"I was looking for a jacket to wear running my errands," another reviewer wrote. "This jacket is very comfortable while driving. Light weight, yet long enough to cover up. I also like having a hood to use when the weather is wet."

Meghan's exact Dark Moss option is still available in sizes xx-small to x-large, but in the event that it sells out soon (at the time of publication, more than 400 people had purchased the jacket within the last hour), we rounded up a few similar pieces you can shop right now.

Similar styles

This parka from ASOS is a bit looser, which makes it perfect for layering over your favorite sweaters before spring officially arrives. It features a drawstring hood and waist, so you can find a custom, flattering fit.

With over 760 verified five-star reviews, this popular rain jacket is another affordable option. It is windproof, waterproof and breathable, making it easy to transition from season to season. You can find it in over 10 different colors in five different sizes.

This plus-size option is water-resistant and made from recycled polyester. With a taffeta lining, elastic waist and front zipper, it's a strikingly similar find.

