Lizzo reveals hidden interest: reading psychology books!05:07
You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?04:10
The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 8003:15
Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy05:16
- Now Playing
Lizzo's busy week: New song, new shapewear line, hosting ‘SNL’05:18
- UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok00:58
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged again: See the green ring!02:30
‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul00:28
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin04:58
Will Smith’s family makes 1st appearances following Oscars ban01:48
Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner02:05
How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships03:36
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Get a sneak peek at Mark Wahlberg’s conversation Willie Geist00:48
Ed Sheeran speaks out after copyright case win: ‘No choice’00:36
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!01:26
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap02:08
Hoda and Jenna see who remembers more after 3 years co-hosting together06:30
Supermodel Karlie Kloss meets scholar from her coding camp05:30
Trisha Yearwood surprises Hoda and Jenna on their 3rd anniversary05:26
Lizzo reveals hidden interest: reading psychology books!05:07
You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?04:10
The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 8003:15
Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy05:16
- Now Playing
Lizzo's busy week: New song, new shapewear line, hosting ‘SNL’05:18
- UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok00:58
Play All