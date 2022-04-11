IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Lizzo reveals hidden interest: reading psychology books!

05:07

Lizzo joins Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY talking about her life off social media, saying people would be surprised to learn she reads a lot of psychology books. She also previews her week hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live” and the launch of her shapewear line Yitty.April 11, 2022

