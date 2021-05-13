Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Like many women, I have a bunch of bags and purses I've amassed over the years. They're all perfect for a day in the office, a casual hang at the local coffee shop, ideal for a zany night out on the town and — as I quickly learned — none that helpful to a new mom with zero clue of what she’s doing.

I knew I needed a diaper bag, but I didn’t want it to look like a traditional diaper bag. I wanted function, but didn’t want frumpy. I was hoping for something that said "sassy and smart" and simultaneously held 500 wipes and three pairs of back-up pants. I was looking for something that looked cool and kept breast milk cool. On paper, it looks like a lot to ask of a bag. But, in reality, it wasn’t much to ask at all!

As a new mom, there are lots of sacrifices to be made. Sleep, personal time and a warm cup of coffee are some of the definites, but fashion doesn’t have to be one of them. Here are some well-designed and functional diaper bags for the mom who is prepared for everything.

Come for the Vera Bradley quilted cuteness, stay for all of the room for your baby essentials. This bag comes with a coordinated changing pad and nine pockets for all of your new mom needs (including two that are insulated). It's also available in three pretty patterns.

This diaper bag is uniquely made for a one-of-a-kind mom. Not only can be carried as a tote or worn crossbody or backpack style, it also features a zip-out diaper changing station, two exterior bottle pockets and is made with an easy-to-clean canvas for spontaneous accidents.

This sporty backpack from Columbia is for the mom who wants to look good, hike the nearest trail and be prepared for a diaper change all at the same time. It's made with a durable polyester fabric, holds two bottles and has eight great pockets and a portable changing mat. It also features a Therma-Flect radiant barrier that reflects heat away and keeps your cold contents cool.

This bag is favorite amongst the moms in my circle, and it’s easy to see why. Fashionable for both Mom and Dad, it features 14 large pockets, is water-resistant and includes a lifetime warranty. This bag will see you through kid after kid — and adventure after adventure!

Is that your diaper bag or your cute new clutch? Petite and powerful, this bag stores your wipes, diapers and other toiletries all from the comfort of your wrist. As an added bonus to any mom’s ears, this bag is also machine-washable.

This bag is as cute as it is versatile. Equipped with plenty of pockets for baby supplies and parental must-haves like smartphones and tablets, it can be worn crossbody as a backpack or easily hooked onto your stroller. It also comes with a removable clutch, perfect for those quick trips to the supermarket.

As a new mom who also works outside the home, this beautiful genuine grade leather bag holds all kinds of necessities from baby formula and wipes to my laptop. It's also versatile enough for an outing with my son or to bring to a meeting with a client. When strangers stop you to compliment you on your diaper bag, you know you have a winner.

Personally, I love this Eddie Bauer bag for several reasons. It’s insanely cute, it’s roughly and tumbly for on-the-go parenting and it holds and compartmentalizes everything with its 11 pockets. Did I mention it’s insanely cute?

The perfect diaper bag for the parent on the move or for the family that loves to travel, this functional choice is in a class of its own. It has everything you would expect from a diaper bag — and all the things you wouldn’t! For example, the diaper changing station can be converted into a dedicated portable travel cot and dressing area.

If you were a fanny pack fan back in the day, then you are in for a throwback treat! This sleek, compact diaper bag keeps everything in its place and within your reach for quick trips out and about. This bag is one strap away from converting from the hip to the wrist to across the body, just like that. Its luxe vegan leather material also wipes clean easily.

