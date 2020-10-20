Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Turning 6-months-old marks the halfway point of your loved one's celebratory first year. Whether they're teething relentlessly or wrapping their tiny fingers around everything in sight, babies this age are quite the curious creatures. And with tons of hands-on activities to choose from, your little one can learn everything from colors to shapes with each hour of interactive playtime.

To help with all the developmental milestones this age experiences, we've put together a list of stimulating gifts — from portable activity kits to soothing teethers — to surprise your favorite 6-month-old. But that's not all, we also included a few clothing favorites to keep your baby looking stylish, too. Read on!

Gifts for 6-month-old boys

This subscription service offers gifts for newborns to 36-month-olds. Just put in the birthday of the recipient and the site will direct you to the ideal play kit for them. For 6-month-olds, The Sensor Play Kit contains activities to help them with their motor skills, dexterity, coordination and more.

Featuring the well-known lovable characters, these plush toys are perfect for holding and building. Your loved one will adore the sounds of crinkling and bells as they learn to build.

Treat your child to one of these animal- and fruit-shaped toys made to help soothe teething pains. The teethers were designed to fit in your baby's hand easily and they are also organic!

While you're on-the-go, keep your baby entertained with a portable activity. Made to wrap onto a carseat or stroller, this carseat activity comes with three hanging toys, including a mirror, teether and plush owl.

Keep your child distracted as you run errands with this take-along toy. It was designed with light-up features and can hang from a stroller or carseat to adapt to your child's needs.

For those lazy days, your baby will love these sweatpants. Made of 100% cotton, these pants were designed for comfort and will help keep your baby warm as the weather starts cooling down.

A classic white sneaker is essential in anyone's wardrobe. To help prevent any stumbling or falls, this shoe was made with rounded edges. Not only that, but these shoes can be dressed up or down and they have a mesh lining to help keep your loved one's feet cool.

As your little one gets moving, keep them entertained with an interactive walker. Designed with fun activities including lights and songs, your baby is sure to get a kick out of this. The walker was also made with three adjustable heights in an effort to help them find their footing. The high-backed seat was also created for added support and comfort.

Help your child drift off to sleep with the help of this soothing hedgehog. Using the four different settings, customize the hedgehog to fit your child's needs. Made with different songs, sounds and vibrations, this adorable animal will help soothe your child back to sleep.

Using the sounds of the harp, piano, flute, french horn and violin, your child can learn how to combine sounds and become a mini musician. The cube also lights up with each button you press to help them learn colors as well.

No matter where you are, make sure your baby is prepared! This kit includes everything you and your baby may need when you're traveling. Featuring fragrance-free shampoo, body wash, lotion, balm, oil and a handy travel bag, this kit hopes to help you stress less when you're on-the-go.

Full of colors, textures and shapes, this variety set of blocks and animals will help your child learn numbers, colors and shapes in a hands-on and interactive way.

If your child always wants to play with your phone, then surprise them with their very own. They can enjoy the various face filters including dog ears, whiskers and glasses that lights up.

Whether you're running errands or staying at home, help make diaper changes less messy with a reliable liner. Made of terry cloth, these liners were made to be absorbent to allow you more time in-between washes. They're also machine washable!

Enjoy a variety of baseball-inspired shirts sent in a convenient gift box. Made of 100% cotton for added comfort, these shirts also boast snap closures for an easier fit. The shirts come in five different colors including heather gray and yellow, white and orange, red and gray, green and heather gray, and cobalt and navy.

For the baby who hates getting their diaper changed, Diapertainment is a game changer. Installation is simple: The clear phone holder screws into the wall aside the changing table so your baby can watch videos while you change them, effectively distracting them throughout the whole process.

Gifts for 6-month-old girls

Choose from a pre-made gift box or customize your own through Jack and Janie's gift personalization. Our favorite, the Whale Gift Box, includes a sailboat jumper, bow headband and whale doll.

Help your little one figure out how to stack items with this plush toy. Featuring the character Mickey Mouse, your child will enjoy learning colors and motor skills with this stackable gift.

Make sleep time easier with convertible footie pajamas. Made to adjust to your child's needs, this sleepster was designed with 100% cotton for added comfort and breathability. The snap front closures were also designed for an easier dressing.

Tummy time could be more interactive using this convertible play gym. As your child grows, adjust it to fit your child's needs with its various settings. Featuring five re-positionable toys such as a mirror, teethable elephant, rattle lion and more, your child will remain entertained with the numerous activities that this play gym comes with.

Lull your baby to sleep with the help of a sound machine that comes with a variety of sounds and lullabies intended to relax your infant. It even comes complete with a projector so parents can choose from one of three images to help their child start snoozing.

Help your 6-month-old travel in style with these sandals. Easily dressed up or down, these versatile shoes were designed with a memory foam to help keep your child's feet comfortable all day. Made with a seamless design, the shoe molds and shapes to your baby's feet and moves with them as they begin to walk.

Keep learning interactive and fun with this variety set of toys. Each one was made using primary colors to help teach your child about shades, shapes and more. The different textured toys are also aimed to assist your baby with touch, taste and smell.

You can never have too many baby essentials! From shampoo to wipes, this kit includes everything you may need for bath time, diaper changes and bedtime.

Help soothe your baby's teething pains with these key-inspired teethers. Designed with shapes to help your child easily hold the keys, these teethers are filled with an ice and come in a variety of textures in an effort to massage your baby's gums and help with the teething process.

Make story time interactive during bath time! As you read the story, this book aims to help your baby learn colors and numbers as they play with the squeezable bath toy to help make bath time more interactive.

An everyday basic in a set of three, these basic babysuits are made with 100% cotton for added comfort and softness. Available in four different colors, stock up or surprise your child with their favorite shade.

Let your child make music using a wrist rattle! Made with adjustable straps to fit your baby's individual size, the rattles are created with BPA-free materials to ensure they're safe for teething.

Show your love for mom and dad with this adorable bodysuit. Made of 100% cotton for added comfort, this bodysuit was also made with snap closures to make diaper changes easier.

Bright colors and new sounds await your little one with this activity station that lets them discover lights and sounds at the touch of a button. With three different modes to choose from, your child can learn about animals and colors as they play. It was also designed to be collapsable for easier storage.

Help keep your child comfortable at night with the help of these organic cotton sheets. Made of 100% cotton, these crib sheets are also fitted with elastic to help prevent them from creeping up as your baby sleeps.

