Real Simple reveals 6 game-changers to make your life easier, starting at $10

Between maintaining a busy schedule and juggling everyday tasks, you might find yourself looking for ways to make life easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of products out there that can help improve every area of your life, from your at-home experience to on-the-go struggles.

To resolve your day-to-day qualms, Real Simple Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share six game-changing products that can make your life easier. From a hands-free dog leash to a body scrubber that saves space and lasts longer than an average loofah, you'll be wondering where these problem-solvers have been all your life.

Read on to shop the six game-changing must-haves that'll make your life that much better.

Game-changing products you need in your life

Food

If you ever take a cast iron skillet out of the oven or a hot pan off the stove, then you know the issue of finding a place to put your pan down once it's out, Iannotti says this is for you. According to the brand, this wooden trivet is magnetic and easily connects to your metal or cast iron cooking dish so you can place it directly on the table. It can also withstand up to 400 degrees of heat, says the brand.

Home

Whether you're looking to upgrade your living space to a smart home or want to create the perfect ambience, these smart bulbs can be completely controlled through an app on your phone, and are also compatible with Alexa and Google home devices. Iannotti likes them to set next-level mood-lighting.

Tech

When your phone battery is running low, Iannotti likes this slim, magnetic power bank that keeps your phone fully usable while it's charging. It has a kickstand to display your screen so you can still stream and since it's magnetic, it keeps your charging port open so you can keep your headphones plugged in.

Beauty

This flat body scrubber is hypoallergenic and is meant to gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and prevent body acne, says the brand. Plus, the brand mentions that it's easy to clean and will last twice as long as a regular loofah or washcloth. Iannotti loves the flat design because it easily sticks to the tiled wall.

Fashion

If it's time to swap out your well-worn tees, Iannotti likes these non-sheer and unisex shirts from Uniqlo, which she says feel extremely luxurious for the price. Coming in 20 colors, the brand says they're made of 100 percent jersey cotton and are durable enough to be worn again and again.

Pets

Whether you love to take your dog on errands, long walks or even hikes, Iannotti says this 7-in-1 leash from Woooflab is a real game changer, especially if you need to carry things. You can wear it around your waist, wrap it across our body, temporarily tether it and more, says the brand.