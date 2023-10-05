Shop a smart notebook for 64% off, a $7 beauty essential and more fan favorites

Whether you've been an avid fan of Shop TODAY since its inception or have recently discovered us via viral moments, you likely already know that we always have our hypothetical finger on the pulse of what's currently trending.

We're constantly scouring product reviews and diving deep into the depths of the Internet to pinpoint a product or brand that's taking the world by storm (or is about to, anyway). Whether it's "the next big water bottle" (Owala, we're looking at you!) or underrated home hacks that we discovered after hours of scrolling Tiktok, our team never shies away from raving about our favorite finds.

From a fleece bag that's seriously trending to a smart LED lamp that's currently 30% off with an exclusive deal, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY and Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss fan- and editor-loved products to upgrade your life this fall. Keep reading to shop them all.

Seen on TODAY | Seen on 3rd hour of TODAY

Fan favorites seen on TODAY

Overhead lighting is out, and different methods of lighting (fairy lights, candles, lamps, etc.) are in. This LED smart lamp can display any combination of ready-made shades, all controlled within the app or via Siri.

The lamp lasts six hours off of one single charge and can help to set any sort of mood-whether you're going for calming, relaxing or full-on party mode. Even better? TODAY readers can score 30% off this lamp on Amazon with the code 30TODAY at checkout, valid until Oct. 11.

With both a toddler and a pet running around all the time at home, Brach wants to avoid any potential fire hazards in her New York City apartment. Pura smart fragrance diffuser eliminates the unsafe aspects of lighting and leaving a candle, as you can emit luxury scents through the app.

In the app, users can also schedule when they want the diffuser to be running, either 10 minutes before guests arrive, or right before bed to create a relaxing space. You can also adjust the intensity of the fragrances, whether you want to smell just a hint of your favorite scent, or want it to take control of the room.

A Shop TODAY editor favorite, this oil not only works in tandem with your hand cream to keep your nails and cuticles hydrated during colder months, but is also made with vitamins that help to prevent cracked nails and protect the skin surrounding them.

This mascara has been going viral for its ability to lengthen lashes in just three swipes. Say goodbye to flakey eyelashes, smudge marks and clumps and instead, let the wand 'sculpt' and volumize them.

Ingredients such as biotin, collagen and various peptides help to strengthen and enhance your lashes over time, helping them to look and feel their best.

Belt bags have been all the rave recently. Whether you're sporting the classic fanny that can hold the basics and nothing more, or you've opted for one that transforms into a crossbody pack, it's no secret that they're practical and stylish.

This version from wellness brand Ododos has a cozy exterior made out of sherpa fleece, features adjustable straps and can hold up to one liter of necessities including your phone, wallet, keys and so much more.

Relaxed enough for simple, slow mornings and soft enough for sleeping in, these flannel pajama pants are affordable, comfortable and will keep him warm all winter long.

Matching with your partner never got cozier — until this matching set. Made with the same 100% cotton flannel fabrics, this set also comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, from the classic plaid pattern to striped shades and more.

Seen on 3rd hour of TODAY

Quince is widely talked about as a well-loved brand thanks to their affordable, yet quality pieces. (Hello, quiet luxury trend!) If the temperatures are teasing you, be prepared for when they finally take the plunge with this cashmere sweater, available in 13 different colors.

Quince claims this sweater helped launch them to fame, thanks to its soft-to-the touch, lightweight material that’s perfect for the in-between weather days.

Luckily, this popular sweater comes in a men’s version, too. It’s available in 11 different shades and offers the same luxurious feel as the women’s version.

Prefer to learn by taking notes, yet dislike the process of typing them out? Moleskine, while popular for their journals, has developed a product that takes the work out of having both a physical and digital version of your notes.

Whether you’re meal planning for the week or studying for an exam, a tiny camera embedded in the tip of the pen allows you to jot down notes while also uploading them to any device of your choosing, via the app and digitally coded notebook paper.

In addition, TODAY readers can save over 64% off with code MSKTODAY30, now through Oct. 11.

For a tried-and-true fashion staple that editors and viewers alike keep coming back to, these ballet flats provide an elevated look to any outfit without skimping on comfort.

The flexible rubber sole provides ultimate support and comfort, while the cap toe adds a bit of detail to contrast from the solid color. Plus, they’re available in eight neutral colors and patterns, from leopard print to black and navy solid colors, easily matching other pieces in your wardrobe.

Nicknamed a “treat for your feet” by Post, these no show socks have both cushion and arch support, a treat indeed! Reviewers rave about these socks, not only because they’re truly no-slip but because of how affordable they are.

At just $6, this all-over body balm provides relief to dry skin, no matter if it’s your hands, legs or arms. There’s no need to rub in the jelly-based formula, simply glide it on and let it be. This stick also works wonders in spots suffering from friction, whether you chafe in the underarm area or inner thigh.