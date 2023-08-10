Feeling lazy? 8 editor-approved products to make life easier

We're still in the dog days of summer — so if you need us, we'll be lounging around the house and trying to keep cool.

Fittingly enough, today, Thursday, August 10, is National Lazy Day. While it's not an official holiday, it's one that we set out to celebrate anyway by finding products that make life a little easier.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share eight of our favorite finds. Keep reading to shop a hack for book lovers, lazy cooks and more.

Shop All Day: Lazy Day Products

If reading in bed is one of your favorite pastimes, this page-turning gadget is sure to be a game-changer for your routine. It allows you to make reading on a Kindle or tablet a hands-free experience, so you can relax. Plus, Brach says it can also be used on touch-screen phones to snap hands-free selfies and photos. According to the brand, if you read for three hours each day, the device should last up to 15 days on a full charge.

If you want to upgrade your hands-free reading setup by another notch, Brach says this tablet mount will do the job. It can clip onto a headboard, counter top, table and most other stable surfaces to keep your tablet at the perfect angle. It also makes it convenient to stream TV shows and movies in bed, prop recipes up in the kitchen or even take hands-free video calls.

Wish you could turn your go-to pair of sneakers into slip-ons? This genius lacing system looks just like your typical pair of shoelaces, but can stretch to allow you to slip in and out of sneakers, boots and more. Not only will you no longer have to worry about your laces untying while you're out and about, but you'll likely be able to breeze through airport security a lot faster, too, if you have upcoming travel plans. Plus, they come in several different colors for both kids and adults.

What's a lazy day without a comfortable pair of slippers? Brach found the perfect style for both men and women — and TODAY viewers can get them for 30% off at Dearfoams' website with the code TODAY30, through August 16. According to the brand, the Energy Return soles in these slippers helps provide arch support and bounce with each step. The machine-washable slippers also feature a no-sweat, fleece-lined sock for extra comfort.

Forget the butter knife — Brach found a hack that makes spreading butter on just about anything a seamless process. The bottom of the gadget twists up, pushing the butter up as you go, so you'll use the perfect amount each time. When you're done, you can pop the cap on and store it — no butter dish necessary.

If you're short on time in the mornings, eating a nutritious breakfast isn't always feasible. This compact, countertop appliance however, can make two egg bites or poached eggs at once — in under 10 minutes — so you can have a protein-packed meal on the go. Plus, the egg cup is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to spend time washing anything, either.

If you can't see the food that is hiding at the back of your fridge, it will likely go to waste. Enter: The lazy Susan. This storage unit from Ikea features an extendable shelf and can rotate 360 degrees, so you can easily access whatever you have stored away. It also features suction cups at its base to help keep it in place as well as raised edges to prevent most items from falling out.

More lazy product picks