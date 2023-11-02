10 holiday hosting hacks, from cooking to cleanup — plus exclusive deals up to 30% off

If you're anything like us, hosting for the holidays means having a to-do list about a mile long. From making sure you have Grandma's dessert recipe to ensuring that the house is dusted from top to bottom, will you ever feel truly ready?

These multitasking products promise to help make hosting all the upcoming holidays that much easier. Shop All Day contributor Alejandra Ramos stopped the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some unsung holiday heroes, whether it's a bluetooth meat thermometer or a simple way to save meals cooked ahead of time.

Seen on 3rd hour of TODAY | More hosting must-haves

Shop All Day: Hosting Multitaskers

With a myriad of uses, including cutting pie crusts, cleaning up crusts, or scooping cut-up vegetables and smaller foods, this stainless steel bench scraper proves to be easy-to-clean, taking the stress out of holiday baking.

A 6-inch ruler lines the side, making measuring the length of and perfectly cutting the edges of desserts and other food items easy. Plus, grip the tool seamlessly thanks to the round handle at the top.

These cube trays makes saving leftovers "souper" convenient. One of the brand's most popular trays has four 1-cup slots, holding large portions of soup, stews, sauces, seasonings and other foods you want to make and then save until the holiday arrives.

Save even more on these meal prep hacks with the code TODAY20 for 20% off now through Nov. 8.

Looks are deceiving with this glass server. At a glance, it's obvious that it's a cake stand, but it secretly serves five other purposes, too.

From a cake stand to a dip holder, appetizer tray, punch bowl and more, this multi-use item makes hosting so much easier. Pull it out during your next family potluck and eliminate the amount of dishes you need to wash afterwards. Or, simply use it to transport a fruit tray to work for the office holiday party.

Are your hands full juggling dirty dishes, leftovers, a washrag or more? This trash can makes clean-up simple with its motion sensor, opening the lid when you place your hand near it. Plus, it maintains a nice, tidy appearance that's rare for trash cans, as the trash bags are concealed and sealed within the bin, reducing odors as well.

Meat anxiety is real, and if you belong to the group of people who are worried about under or over-cooking their Thanksgiving ham or turkey, allow this thermometer to serve as a quick solution. For an even easier method, remain hands-free thanks to the app, where you can check the temperature from your phone, while you're setting the table or enjoying the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Score big at SharperImage.com with code TODAY25, which saves you 25% off the entire site now through Nov. 8.

More hosting must-haves

With one touch of the power button, this electric lighter will add flame to any candle you're burning. It can ignite up to 500 times off of one charge, and can easily be recharged with the included USB charger. Plus, it turns off after 7 seconds for safety purposes, so you don't have to worry.

Who said your cooking utensils had to be boring? These aesthetically pleasing ceramic measuring cups prove that your prep work can also be pretty.

With four dishes each coated in a different color, 1/4, 1/3, 1/2 and 1 cup measurements are included in this set.

Meant to act as a shield and that bonds the exterior layer of skin cells to protect your hands (specifically those that suffer from eczema and psoriasis), from becoming dry during cold weather months.

This lotion continuously works to keep the natural moisturizing oils inside and drying irritants outside, with one application lasting for up to four hours.

If family gatherings have doubled in size or you're hoping to host a large 'friendsgiving,' keep servings warm in between first and second (or maybe third!) helpings with these food trays.

Not only is keeping food warm thanks to the included warming tray and adjustable temperature dial, but each tray can hold up to 2.5 quarts of food, making it easy to set and forget.

Leave the entertaining to this vintage record player, that includes a Bluetooth feature that allows you to stream music from Spotify or Apple Music. Available in 16 different colors and patterns, choose the one that will complement your decor best, and allow holiday music to fill your house while cooking, eating or unwrapping presents.