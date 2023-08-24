A kitchen bowl gets a tech makeover, a space-saving laundry basket and more routine upgrades

Whether we like it or not, fall is just around the corner. So, if you're like us, you're probably getting ready to ease out of your slow summer routine and back into the swing of things.

Need some help re-adjusting? Luckily, this week's episode Shop All Day is all about returning to routine. TODAY food contributor Alejandra Ramos stopped by TODAY and Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to useful everyday finds for this time of year.

From an easy meal prep solution to the hottest fall shoe trend, keep reading to shop them all.

Seen on TODAY | Seen on 3rd hour of TODAY

Shop All Day: Back to Routine

A food scale is a must-have for accurate recipes while cooking and baking, Ramos says. Because it's a 2-in-1 gadget, this clever bowl delivers on accuracy and convenience. You can measure and weigh out wet and dry ingredients without having to eyeball a measuring cup, so you can practically make an entire recipe using one bowl. Plus, the LED screen separates from the bowl so you can easily wash it once you're done.

Deciding what to eat each night is often more stressful than cooking the meal itself. Ramos says using dedicated meal prep containers like these, with different compartments, can help you get ahead of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for several days at a time. Each container in this 10-piece set is dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe, according to the brand.

Want to try your hand at making your own salad dressings? Ramos loves this all-in-one clever tool that allows you to measure out your ingredients, whip them together using the built-in pump and then drizzle the dressing with the built-in spout. The bottle also doubles as a storage container, so you can pop the lid on and store it in the fridge once you're done. Oh, and did we mention TODAY viewers can score an exclusive 30% discount when they use the code TODAY30 at Chef'n.com?

To avoid cross-contamination, Ramos likes to use different colored cutting boards in the kitchen. These boards from Joseph Joseph are made from a flexible material, so you can bend them to toss ingredients into a pot or scraps into the trash. According to the brand, the surfaces of the boards are knife-friendly and dishwasher safe for easy care.

Better sleep starts with better sheets. Ramos loves this bestselling set from Brooklinen, which have a thread count of 480. Each set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, which come in several different colors and in sizes as small as a twin and as large as California king.

According to the brand, this device was designed by sleep scientists to help you get better sleep. It features a noise machine, night light, sun alarm clock and more useful tools to help you rest. It can connect with the corresponding app on your phone to help you establish a nightly routine that works for you, the brand says. TODAY viewers can save 20% when they use code TODAY20 at checkout at Hatch's website.

Little ones need their sleep, too! This device from Hatch can play soothing sounds and lullabies to help them drift asleep (and stay in bed).

Seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

If you’re like Brach, you might forget to stow your hair tools away when you’re in a rush, causing clutter on your counter. Luckily, this silicone organizer is a genius solution, she says, because it enables you to store hair tools while they’re cooling down.

Laundry baskets can take up a lot of space; this genius find can help them save it, instead. Since it is collapsible, you can adjust it to your preferred size and then stow it away whenever you don’t need it. While it isn’t too big, Brach says, it’s perfect for smaller loads that you need to get done.

From the car to your countertops, a handheld vacuum like this one can come in handy when you need to clean up small, unexpected messes. The included stand will help it maintain a constant charge, so you can use it at any time and expect it to have a full battery. Plus, Brach loves that it comes with a few accessories to help clean hard-to-reach areas like the crevices in car seats.

Brach says she loves these affordable wall organizers because you can prop them up in virtually any spot in your home that is short on storage, since they come with adhesives. They’re convenient for areas like the bathroom or a home office, where you need to store smaller items like cotton swabs or craft supplies.

Brach loves this utility jacket as a layering piece for fall, which she says is great for transitioning into fall weather. It plays on the workwear trend she’s seeing everywhere right now but still can be worn with just about anything. You can shop it in sizes XS-4X in four fall-inspired colors, including “Cozy Cashmere.”

Crocs have been trending for quite some time now, but they’re about to get even trendier. This new release from the brand doesn’t quite look like its signature style, but Brach says the slip-on is just as comfortable as the iconic clog. The leather-inspired outer, which comes in four neutral colors, helps it feel a bit more elevated — but you don’t have to sacrifice the durable feel you’d expect from Crocs.