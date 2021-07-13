From hydration packets to ice masks, 6 beauty must-haves to help you stay cool

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to escaping the summer heat, jumping in the pool, sitting by the fan and eating ice cream are all great options, but why not pamper yourself instead?

Whether you are looking for a soothing spray to calm down a nasty sunburn or want to hydrate your skin with face masks, there are beauty products out there that can help cool you down.

Julee Wilson, beauty director for Cosmopolitan, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share 6 beauty products to try this summer. From sunscreen sprays to head wraps, read on to shop products to help you stay cool.

It is important to keep your skin hydrated during the summer, and with these vegan-friendly packets, hydration just got a whole lot easier. The Amla berry and pomegranate provide antioxidants and the hyaluronic acid supports hydration. To take this supplement, you simply have to put the powder into cold water, watch it dissolve and drink up. The powder has no added sugars and tastes like watermelon.

This ice roller and face mask combo has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok and comes with everything you need to make beauty pop masks that will gently exfoliate, tighten and nourish your skin. Some of the superfoods used to create this mask are papaya, banana, turmeric and aloe vera, which are all great for your skin.

Refresh and protect your skin with just one spritz of this face mist. The mist itself is cooling and refreshing, but what makes it even better is that it also is an SPF 50 sunscreen. Even if you are already wearing a face of makeup, a quick spray of this mist will protect your skin from the sun.

If you are looking for something to cool down your sun-kissed skin, this certified organic spray will do the trick. The healing power of aloe will soothe sunburns and the spray will not leave your skin feeling sticky. Lavender and spearmint essential oils are infused in every spray for an extra calming and cooling effect.

Head wraps are a fashionable and functional way to keep your hair looking cute when it is warm outside. The Wrap Life also has a bunch of super fun and stylish prints, such as the green leopard shown here, so you can find one to match your personal style.

After a long, hot day under the summer sun, nothing is better than cooling down and washing away sweat in the shower. This body wash is made from a combination of magnesium, arnica Montana flower extract and menthol to give your skin a cool rush.

