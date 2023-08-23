Dawn Russell, founder of 8Greens, is joining TODAY to prove that there's no need to spend money on store-bought bottled dressing. The shelved concoctions often have preservatives, can pack extra calories and just lack the pizzazz of a freshly made dressing. Whisking, mixing and shaking your own is so fast and easy and the results are healthier and more flavorful than what the store stocks.

Russell shares some of her favorite quick and simple homemade dressing recipes; and most are made with fewer than 5 ingredients! She shows us how to make a classic balsamic and oil combo, an aromatic avocado dressing (that also doubles as a dip), a refreshing mint and cider vinegar dressing, and a tart and tangy honey-mustard mixture.

This vibrant dressing is great for serving over chopped vegetables. I love it with veggies or legumes and my kids love to eat it as a dip.

Great with any salad, as dip with vegetables or a marinade for chicken, honey-mustard dressing is as versatile as it is delicious. The combination of sweet and tangy flavors makes it absolutely irresistible.

A true classic! This dressing is great on any salad, drizzled over fresh tomatoes and pairs beautifully with grilled tuna. It's no wonder it's one of the most popular dressings.

The refreshing mint, sweet honey and bright cider vinegar make this dressing a real standout. It adds bold flavor to everything from salads to pasta, and so much more. My sons are crazy about it and use it on almost everything!

