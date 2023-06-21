19 problem-solving must-haves for road trips, summer heat and more

Summer is officially underway! From travel plans to warmer weather, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, so we're helping you prepare for it all with some of our favorite road trip essentials for smoother travels.

From a dress that you can take from a long car ride to just about anywhere to a few hacks for keeping your vehicle clean along the way, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach shared all the products you'll want to stock up on this season on TODAY. Plus, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share even more picks you'll use this summer to help you beat the heat.

Not only will these must-haves to elevate your summer, but we also scored you some exclusive discounts on them, too. Keep reading to shop them all.

Road trip essentials Seen on TODAY

Car shades are great for helping to prevent your car from getting too hot on the inside, but they're often a hassle to set up and take down. This genius find can open and close in a matter of seconds, Brach says, and can easily be tucked away in your glovebox whenever you don't need it. Since it is available in two sizes, be sure to check the size chart to find the one that best suits your needs.

While you likely know Spanx for its iconic shapewear, Brach says you'll soon know it for this super flattering new launch, too. It's a one-and-done dress that gets in on the exercise dress trend and is stretchy and breathable enough to work out in — or not. It comes in two colorways, navy and black, and is available in sizes up to 3X. TODAY viewers can exclusively snag it for 30% off on Spanx.com with the code TODAY30.

Editor’s note: Our pick is no longer available in select sizes and colors, but we found another similar option below.

Everyone could use an easy, breezy pant for summer. Brach loves this lightweight pair from Old Navy that the brand says are so popular, they've sold out in a few colors already. They're made from a 55% linen blend for an extra light feel and boast an elastic waist that keeps them comfortable after hours of wear. Plus, the casual style pairs perfectly with a basic T-shirt or sweater you already own.

These breezy pants from Target come in five different prints and colors in sizes XS-4X. Right now, you can catch them on deal for less than $20.

Slip-ons are a no-brainer for summer! Brach owns (and loves!) this pair — she says she's had the same ones for five years and they still look new since they're washable. You can wear them with practically anything and since they're laceless, they're also perfect for air travel, too.

Here's an upgrade you didn't know you needed for the car (and at home) — a seat cushion! It's an easy way to make almost any seat feel more comfortable — and TODAY viewers can score it for 25% off at Purple.com with our exclusive code, TODAY25. This cushion is made with the same special grid technology that can also be found in Purple's mattresses, which are known for offering support without trapping in body heat. Just be sure to bring it inside on hot summer days: The brand says it's not meant to be left in temperatures above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Summer days can get pretty busy, so carving out time to clean the car can be a bit of a challenge. Brach loves this reusable putty, which she says not only makes the job easier but makes the process more efficient, too. It is designed to get into the nooks and crannies in cup holders, vents and more, but it can also be used on keyboards, remotes and other items that are often tough to clean.

One of the best ways to prevent your car from looking like a trash can? Getting an actual trash can for your car. This nifty bin can hold everything from straw wrappers to napkins and empty plastic bottles, so you don't have to spend time searching the crevices in your car for them later.

Seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Post found the perfect hack for anyone who wants to enjoy their soda and keep it fresh, too. They click right onto your soda can and act as both a lid and a pump, so you can keep it pressurized and avoid wasting all of the half-full sodas you might be leaving around the house.

This portable machine allows you to make ice pretty much anywhere, and it doesn't need a lot of counter space to do it, Post says. To use, it only needs to be plugged in and filled with water. According to the brand, it can churn out nine cubes as frequently as every six minutes and produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day. Worried about it running low? It features indicators to let you know when it's time for a refill.

If you're feeling the intensity of the summer heat, there's a good chance your furry friends are, too! Post found this handy water bottle to help you keep your pet hydrated while you're on the go. It features a button that allows you to dispense water into the built-in water bowl, but you can also press it again to pour any of the unused water back into the bottle for later. Worried about spills? According to the brand, it conveniently locks to avoid any mishaps.

Another must-have for your pup, Post says, is this cooling vest (which comes in several different sizes). Once you soak it in water and wring it out, you can dress your dog up and let the cool-down begin. According to the brand, it is designed with three cooling layers that provide an "evaporative cooling effect" as the water turns to vapor. The brand also says the fabric provides UPF protection and reflects heat.

Whether you were at the beach or on a hike, it's likely that your phone previously alerted you that it has reached too high of an internal temperature and needs to cool down. This 3-in-1 gadget (which was featured on Shark Tank) is designed to reflect heat and prevent your phone from overheating in hot temperatures, as well as keep it insulated in cooler climates. According to the brand, these features can help your battery life last three times longer. The innovative design also allows for the case to float in water and provides drop protection up to six feet.

Perhaps you've heard of the "pearlcore" accessory trend but haven't jumped in on it yet. Let Post introduce you to this "cool" jewelry brand that just might convince you to take the leap! Hot Girls Pearls' bracelets are designed to be frozen like an ice pack and applied to your inner wrist (a key pulse point to lower your body temperature, according to the brand), so they can provide instant cooling relief when you put them on. You can freeze them for a minimum of four hours to enjoy up to 30 minutes of a cooling sensation. Plus, TODAY viewers can save 30% on all of the brand's Chicklet bracelets when they use the code TODAY30 at checkout.

More summer essentials

Can't wait for the AC to turn on in order to cool down? This innovative neck fan can provide a cool breeze in the meantime.

Get your skin prepared for the summer with tis nine-piece beauty box. It includes serums, self-tanners, sunscreen and more from brands such as Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley.

For the days where you've soaked up a little too much sun, reviewers say this lotion can provide a bit of relief. It's formulated with aloe vera, coconut oil and more hydrating ingredients that can help soothe your skin.

Make the most of every cranny in your car with this storage bag. It's large enough to hold your cellphone, a magazine, snacks and more, so you don't have to short yourself on foot space when it comes to storing your road trip essentials.

For messes that the putty can't handle, reviewers love this car vacuum. It's compact, can be powered by a 12V outlet and the brand says it is strong enough to pick up everything from pet hair to beach sand.