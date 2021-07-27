Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you've always dreamed of creating a spa-like oasis in your backyard but don't want to commit to a permanent option, you're in luck. Inflatable hot tubs are trending right now and we can definitely see why. They're easy to set up and break down, for starters, and they're typically a lot less expensive than their permanent counterparts.

Before investing in one for our own homes, the Shop TODAY team consulted Leslie’s pool and spa expert Greg Canfield to find out what we should be looking for while shopping for an inflatable hot tub. We also rounded up 10 awesome options for every budget!

Look for quality materials.

Remember those inflatable kiddie pools we had while growing up? They were pretty flimsy and never really lasted beyond the summer since we abused them so much. Luckily, inflatable hot tubs are built to be a lot sturdier in general. But it certainly helps to keep an eye out for certain keywords to make sure the materials that manufacturers used will stand the test of time.

"High-quality models of inflatable hot tubs will come with puncture-resistant siding designed to hold up to the elements. All high-quality inflatable hot tubs will also come equipped with a beam construction that supports the walls of the hot tub to ensure it maintains the proper shape and structure," Canfield revealed.

Shop for the right size hot tub.

Just like pools, inflatable hot tubs come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Before swiping your credit card, though, consider how big of a hot tub you really need. Keep in mind that most smaller models typically accommodate two people, while larger models will hold four to six people.

"One important thing to consider when purchasing are the dimensions of the tub itself. Pay attention to the inside dimensions, in particular, to ensure it will fit your preferred number of family and friends," Canfield suggested.

Budget for special features.

If you just want a basic hot tub so you can chill outside with family and friends, you might not necessarily care about high-tech features. If you're really looking to treat yourself, though, do some research before buying and see what special upgrades you can find.

Canfield said there are many added features worth considering, including:

A saltwater sanitation system, which produces chlorine from salt so you don’t have to add a sanitizer on a regular basis.

Bluetooth capabilities, which allows you to operate the hot tub from a smartphone or tablet.

An insulated cover, which keeps debris out and the heat in.

Massage jets, which are high powered jets focused on massaging tense muscles.

Find a level area for the hot tub before you buy.

Before investing in a giant inflatable hot tub, take a tour of your backyard to see where it might fit best.

"You want to make sure the area is level because placing the tub on an uneven slope will cause the weight of the water to shift to one side and ultimately damage the tub," Canfield said.

It might seem trivial, but you should also make sure the cord will reach an electrical outlet, since most inflatable hot tub manufacturers suggest avoiding the use of extension cords.

Top-rated inflatable hot tubs to shop

Who needs a trip to the spa when you can walk into your backyard and unwind in this heavenly Intex hot tub?The inflatable model is ready to fill in just 20 minutes and can fit up to four people. Notable features include a hard water treatment system, LED lighting, headrests and high-powered massage jets.

Looking for something that will last you for years to come? This inflatable hot tub is a worthy investment thanks to its puncture-resistant materials and I-beam construction. The durable design's lift handles make it easy to transport and a power-saving timer helps you set the temperature up to 72 hours before you ever get into the hot tub.

Feeling spontaneous? Impromptu hot tub sessions are a breeze with this model that inflates in minutes and quickly heats up. Handy features include a cushioned floor, powerful massage jets and a digital control panel that lets you play around with the water temperature without leaving the hot tub. When it's time to head inside for the night, a convenient pool cover also helps you protect your investment until you're ready to use it again.

Drifting into a relaxing state is easy thanks to 170 high-powered jets in this inflatable hot tub. The spacious model fits up to six people and comes with everything you need to keep it looking brand new year after year, including a carrying bag, hard water system and insulated cover. It also comes with comfy headrests and fun color-changing LED lights!

Party time! Bestway's SaluSpa fits up to seven people and has a rustic wooden panel print that adds a touch of detail to your backyard. The cover has an aluminum foil coating that keeps water warm while you're not in the tub and 81 massaging air jets work overtime to melt your troubles away. A cushioned floor, water filtration system and digitally controlled pump are also worth celebrating.

Puncture-resistant walls surround this sturdy inflatable hot tub and its UV resistant material helps the spa retain its shape over time. Once you're inside, a powerful massage system combines air and heat to whisk you away into a relaxing state of mind and a digitally controlled pump heats water up to 104 degrees.

Whether you prefer to keep it in your backyard or in your house, this inflatable hot tub was made to travel. Up to six people can simultaneously enjoy the 140 powerful air jets and the water heats up so quickly that you won't have to wait to long to jump in. Some of the less glamorous yet equally important features include a chemical floater that keeps the spa clean and an additional exhaust fitting that helps quickly deflate the tub when you're ready to call it a night.

Looking for practicality and luxury? Intex hits it out of the park with this versatile inflatable hot tub. It has plenty of fun features like colorful LED lights, cozy headrests and 170 bubble jets, for starters. But it also focuses on quality and durability with its built-in hard water treatment system, puncture-resistant material and convenient carrying bag.

Keeping your hot tub clean is crucial, and this inflatable model makes that process a breeze with its easy-to-replace filter cartridges and built-in hard water treatment system. Up to six people can hop in and enjoy the 130 powerful bubble jets and when the party's over, an insulated cover locks in heat and keeps the hot tub safe.

With a 4.3-star average rating on Amazon, this popular model comes well recommended. The inflatable hot tub has 100 high-powered jets, a roomy interior that fits up to four people, an insulated cover and more handy features. Setting it up is also a cinch and it only takes about 20 minutes before you can fill it up with water!

