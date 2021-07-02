From bug spray to pool alarms, here are 14 summer safety must-haves

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From soaking up the sun on the beach to enjoying a barbecue in the backyard, summer days can sometimes seem like nothing could go wrong — that is until the sunburn sets in, the bug bites start itching and other disasters strike.

This summer season, don't let yourself be caught unprepared. Instead, check out some of these products that will elevate your summer safety game so you can continue having fun in the sun.

Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping, shared 14 summer safety must-haves on Hoda & Jenna. Read on to shop products that will help you say goodbye to annoying bugs, peeling sunburns and more.

Nothing ruins a fun summer day than pesky bugs, so keep your family bug free with this long-lasting, fragrance-free tick and insect repellant spray. This spray lasts up to 12 hours against mosquitoes and ticks and up to 8 hours against flies and gnats.

Whether you enjoy camping or just like to spend a day walking outside, this fabric insect repellent is a game changer. Spray it onto clothing, tents and other gear to not only repel insects but also actually kill ticks, mosquitos and more than 50 other types of bugs on contact. A single application will last 6 washes, and there is no need to worry about stains or damage.

If you do happen to get a mosquito bite, don't let it ruin your time outdoors. This itch eraser will relieve any itch or discomfort caused by a bug bite. After Bite is the #1 selling insect bite treatment in North America, and with its easy to use applicator it is clear to see why.

There is even one for kids!

With 4.4 stars and over 15,000 reviews, this backyard bug control spray is a summer must-have. Say goodbye to mosquitoes, ants, fleas and more insects with this fast-killing spray. This spray lasts up to 12 weeks against insects and can cover up to 5,000 square feet of lawn. To cover a large area, just hook up the sprayer to your garden hose for a fast and easy treatment.

Ditch the bug repellant candles and smelly sprays for this sleek, scent-free repellant. This device is heat activated, so no need to worry about changing batteries or finding an outlet. For up to 12 hours, this mosquito repellant creates a 15-foot protection zone.

Easy to install, this pool alarm is great if you have kids or pets playing around the pool. This alarm has adjustable sensitivity to reduce false alarms and works in any type, shape or size pool and spa. It also comes with an in-house remote receiver.

Whether you are boating, kayaking or swimming, this life jacket will keep your kids safe. For extra security, this life jacket has a crotch strap and includes a rescue handle if you need to lift the wearer out of the water.

U.S. Coast guard approved, this life jacket is not only durable but also adorable. This vest is great for public pools and waterparks and comes in seven different fun designs. Perfect for toddlers, this jacket fits snuggly and gives beginners confidence when learning how to swim.

This shirt is not only a stylish option for the summer, but also it is recommended by medical experts to maintain healthy skin. Super soft and comfortable, this polo has even been tested and rated for anti-pilling. The fabric also does not shrink and keeps its color wash after wash.

Featuring patch pockets, roll-tab sleeves and a tortoise buckle belt, this dress is a perfect chic option for the summer. With UPF50+ protection, you can leave your worries about the sun behind and enjoy a sun-filled day outside, all while looking fashion forward.

Made with a special poly and spandex jersey knit, this UV pullover provides amazing sun protection. The smooth fabric creates a comfortable fit and wicks away moisture. This style is also available in seven colors.

These swim shorts offer protection from the sun in the cool cut of chino shorts. They are comfortable so your little one can play all day and durable so they will stay the same through use in chlorine, the sun and more.

Soft, stylish and comfortable, this is the perfect cover-up for fun days in the sun. This cover-up is UPF50+ rated and quick drying. This design also features a kangaroo pocket, hood and drop tail hem for a cute finish.

