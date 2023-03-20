A full body strength training workout you can do with things you already have at home

Celebrity trainer Ben Bruno shares a muscle-building workout with the TODAY hosts that you can do at home using everyday items as weights, like a jug of milk — or a baby.

Reverse Lunges

This move is great for strengthening our glutes and thighs.

You can use weights for the reverse lunge — but you don't have to. TODAY

How to do the reverse lunge:

Stand with the feet shoulder-width apart. The hands can be on the hips or you can hold a weight to your chest or use dumbbells.

Step the right foot back and bend the right knee until the knee touches — or almost touches — the ground.

Bend the left knee to about 90 degrees. Pro tip: If your knee is too far in front of your ankle, it means you need to step the right foot back farther.

Step the right foot forward to meet the left.

Repeat on the left side. Keep alternating until you have completed three sets of 10 on each side. Another tip from Bruno: Focus on keeping the chest up and the front heel on the floor to ensure that you're targeting the leg muscles and maintaining proper alignment.

Check out Kate Upton using her baby in her workout with Bruno. This gives new meaning to the term, "baby weight."

Lunge Matrix

This move adds on to the reverse lunges by adding in a forward lunge and lateral lunge. The lunge matrix works the glutes, thighs, inner thighs and gets the body moving in multiple planes of motion to help work on balance and mobility. "This kills a lot of birds with one stone," Bruno says on TODAY. "We call it one exercise, but it's really three exercises.

The lunge matrix works the glutes, thighs and inner thighs. TODAY

How to do the lunge matrix:

Stand with the feet shoulder-width apart, holding a weight to the center of your chest — you can use anything you have at home.

Step the right leg back into a lunge, bending the left knee.

Step the right leg into a forward lunge, bending the right knee.

Step the right foot next to the left briefly and then step the right leg out to the right into a lateral lunge, bending the right knee.

Step the right foot to center to meet the left.

Repeat on the left side.

Check out Jessica Biel's pristine posture. "Jess does this way better than I do," Bruno tells the TODAY hosts. "She should probably train me."

One-arm Shoulder Press

The one-arm shoulder press works the shoulders, arm and core.

One-arm shoulder press. TODAY

Do the one-arm shoulder press:

Stand upright with the feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in your right hand at shoulder height with a neutral grip — palm facing your face. Put your left hand out to the side and make a fist. Make sure to avoid side bending as you press.

Extend your right arm up towards the ceiling.

Bring the right hand back to shoulder height.

Repeat eight to ten times on the right side before alternating to the left side.

Split stance row

The split stance row is great for building strength in the back and using the abs and legs as stabilizers.

Split-stance row. TODAY

How to do the split stance row:

Holding a dumbbell in your right hand, take a split stance — left leg forward and right leg back and then bend forward by pushing your butt back

Pull the weight up toward your hip.

Lower the right arm back down.

Alternate sides.

Tips from Bruno: Don’t round your back. Make sure to row to your hip to avoid shrugging your shoulders. "You want your shoulders as far away from your ears as possible," Bruno tells the TODAY hosts.