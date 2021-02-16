The laugh-cry emoji isn't cool anymore, according to young people

For years, it's been a beloved, reliable emoji — meant to convey joy, laughter and playfulness or to lighten the tone of a message that could have been taken as harsher than intended. It's that familiar yellow face with a wide smile and two giant, blue teardrops leaking from its eyes that can be a virtual chuckle or a gentle rib in the elbows to say, "Just playing."

But now, the laugh-cry emoji is dead.

At least that's what young people are saying. In recent days a number of TikTok users have been teasing millennials and older generations for their overuse of what's officially called the "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji.

"I stopped using it a while ago because I saw older people using it, like my mom, my older siblings and just older people in general," Walid Mohammed, 21, told CNN.

That's right: Generation Z has decided the laugh-cry emoji makes people look old and uncool despite its popularity (or, perhaps, because of it). According to EmojiTracker.com, a website that tracks use of emojis on Twitter in real time, it's currently the most-used emoji out there, followed by the red heart and the sobbing emoji.

But, as trends go, once something has reached that level of saturation, its downfall is typically not far behind.

"It's common wisdom on TikTok that the laughing crying emoji is for boomers," reads a recent blog post on Emojipedia. "And by boomers I mean anyone over the age of 35."

The Pew Research Center has defined millennials as anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and anyone born after that part of a new generation, aka Gen Z.

The post also dives into what has become the accepted replacement for the laugh-cry emoji: the skull. Read literally, it means, "I'm dead" or "dying."

That isn't all, though. On TikTok, millennials are getting roasted for various generation-defining choices, from their slang to their music choices and, most notably, their side parts and skinny jeans.

And they're not all willing to let them go.

"I am not giving up my skinny jeans for the generation that ate Tide pods," said one TikTok user.

Others pointed out that with age comes the blissful realization that it's OK to be uncool.

"Just to be clear I was never under the impression that using (the) laugh-cry emoji was cool," another person wrote on Twitter.