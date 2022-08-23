40 Thanksgiving trivia questions to ask at the dinner table

There's so much to do before, during and after Thanksgiving. In fact, it makes you wonder how the Pilgrims did it, especially since they didn't even have a microwave to reheat the gravy or the ability to get a turkey dinner delivered to their door.

Come to think of it, they'd just traveled to America on a boat named the _________________. Know the answer? If you're stumped, then it's time to brush up on your Thanksgiving trivia. Even if you're pretty sure there isn't going to be a quiz right after dinner is served, these fun facts will still come in handy throughout the Turkey Day festivities.

We've got all the questions and answers in one spot. Make your best guesses, then challenge your family and friends to do the same. By the time you work your way through this list, you'll be the resident Thanksgiving expert.

Impress everyone with fun facts about the holiday's history and meaning, like where the Pilgrims landed when they first arrived on America’s shores (spoiler: not Plymouth Rock) or how the cherished cranberry got its name.

Speaking of cranberries, where does cranberry sauce fall on the list of most popular Thanksgiving dishes? The answer is ... wait a minute, we're not going to make it that easy! Read on to find out.