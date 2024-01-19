There’s something so incredibly satisfying about learning new, interesting fun facts. Even better when you get to share those tidbits in conversation. Lull, avoided. People, delighted. It's a win-win.

Trivia exists for every interest. Maybe you’re a wordsmith and will be fascinated to learn that a fear of long words is called Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia — or that the longest English word is way longer than that one. Think: 189,819 letters long. Then there are fun facts that will remind you just how different — and quirky — people are all around the world, doing things you wouldn’t even think to make up for movies. Like how a woman in the U.K. once called the police when her ice cream didn’t have enough sprinkles. Or that someone purchased a lock of Neil Armstrong’s hair for $3,000 in 2004. Perhaps you want something a little more…useful? Well, while Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S., Vatican City is the smallest country in the world.

Do you have a go-to interesting fact like those? Why not upgrade your interesting fact files with some new ones? Below, we’ve got 70 of the best random facts just waiting to be learned and shared. (And don’t miss our list of interesting facts specifically for kids.)

Interesting facts for adults

Australia is wider than the moon.

Venus is the only planet to spin clockwise.

Allodoxaphobia is the fear of other people’s opinions.

Human teeth are the only part of the body that cannot heal themselves.

Competitive art used to be an Olympic sport.

The first person processed at Ellis Island was a 15-year-old girl from Ireland.

Google Images was created after Jennifer Lopez wore the green dress at the 2000 Grammys.

Lemons float, but limes sink.

The Eiffel Tower was originally made for Barcelona.

It would take 19 minutes to fall to the center of the Earth.

The real name for a hashtag is an octothorpe.

Neil Armstrong’s hair was sold in 2004 for $3,000.

The longest English word is 189,819 letters long.

The tiny pocket in jeans was designed to store pocket watches.

People once ate arsenic to improve their skin.

“The Terminator” script was sold for $1.

Penicillin was first called “mold juice.”

A fear of long words is called Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.

The quickest commercial flight in the world is in Scotland.

The first commercial passenger flight lasted only 23 minutes.

No number before 1,000 contains the letter A.

There were active volcanoes on the moon when dinosaurs were alive.

Sudan has more pyramids than any country in the world.

The circulatory system is more than 60,000 miles long.

The Pope can’t be an organ donor.

The world’s longest concert lasted 453 hours.

It’s impossible to hum while holding your nose.

Africa is the only continent in all four hemispheres.

All mammals get goosebumps.

Japan has one vending machine for every 40 people.

McDonald’s once made bubblegum-flavored broccoli.

Finland has more saunas than cars.

The longest time someone has spent holding their breath underwater is 24 minutes and 37 seconds.

Interesting facts for kids