When we're seeking some wholesome family fun, we often haul out our most treasured board games or challenge everyone to a card game in the comfort of our living rooms. But when pulling out a game (and, ya know, tracking down that missing piece) seem like too much work, a game of trivia is all you need.

However, unless you have trivia cards readily available or super-quick Google fingers, coming up with trivia questions for kids and adults can be a daunting task.

No need to consult Google or boggle your brain with party-trick thoughts because we have curated the ultimate list of trivia questions and answers for your next game night.

Here, you'll find general questions easy enough for younger players, along with random, Trivial Pursuit-level facts about movies, music, animals and geography that are bound to make the game way more interesting.

And if you really want to keep everyone on their toes, then switch between the easy and hard trivia questions at random. The result: a seriously fun — and super competitive — game night.

What was the first state? Answer: Delaware What species of fish is Nemo? Answer: Clown Fish In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," what keeps the three-headed dog asleep? Answer: Charmed music box What state is known as the "Badger State"? Answer: Wisconsin How Did Leica, the German camera company, get its name? Answer: Founder Ernest Leitz used the first three letters of his last name combined with the first two letters from "camera." When was Earth Day first celebrated? Answer: 1970 How many legs does a lobster have? Answer: 10 What year did Dunkin’ Donuts become Dunkin'? Answer: 2018 Who was the first "American Idol" winner? Answer: Kelly Clarkson What is Florida’s state bird? Answer: The Northern Mockingbird What was Sabrina’s cat’s name in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"? Answer: Salem How many slices of pizza does America eat per second? Answer: 350-400 slices of pizza per second What year was the original "Jurassic Park" released? Answer: 1993 Which player from the Dallas Mavericks is an investor in Big Blanket Co., the maker of 10-by-10 foot blankets? Answer: Boban Marjanovic Where were Doritos invented? Answer: Casa de Fritos at Disneyland What’s the name of Ginny’s Pygmy Puff? Answer: Arnold What president was a licensed bartender? Answer: Abraham Lincoln What type of race is the Tour de France? Answer: Bicycle race What is the name of Hagrid’s half-brother? Answer: Grawp How many pounds of curly fries does Arby’s sell in a year? Answer: 100 million pounds How many points does the Star of David have? Answer: Six Who won first season of "America’s Next Top Model"? Answer: Adrianne Curry-Rhode What state has the longest freshwater shoreline? Answer: Michigan Who was the first president to visit all 50 states? Answer: Richard Nixon What is the diameter of the average basketball hoop? Answer: 18 inches When was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” released? Answer: October 1994 Who is Barbie’s little sister? Answer: Skipper What color is a giraffe’s tongue? Answer: Purple What is the Grinch’s dog’s name? Answer: Max What is the name of Boba Fett’s ship in "Star Wars"? Answer: Slave 1 What year was Kodak founded? Answer: 1892 What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number? Answer: 13 How many Oscars does Jane Fonda have? Answer: Two What animal’s nickname is "sea cow"? Answer: Manatee How many Academy Awards did "Titanic" win? Answer: 11 Where was the first Olympics held? Answer: Panathenaic Stadium, Greece What percentage of the Earth's wildlife is found in the ocean? Answer: 94% What U.S. state grows coffee beans? Answer: Hawaii What is the name of the mall in the third season of "Stranger Things"? Answer: Starcourt Mall How often are the Olympics held? Answer: Every four years Which Disney princess has a Scottish accent? Answer: Merida How many staircases are located in Hogwarts? Answer: 142 What is Jack Skellington’s dog’s name? Answer: Zero What animal has the biggest eyes? Answer: Giant Squid What comic series is the CW’s "Riverdale" based on? Answer: "Archie" comics How many reindeer does Santa have? Answer: Eight What are the Cleveland Browns' team colors? Answer: Brown and orange In what movie does Robert De Niro say, "You talkin' to me?" Answer: "Taxi Driver" What is the northernmost point in the United States? Answer: Point Barrow, Alaska How many people tuned into the last episode of "Friends"? Answer: 52.5 million What is Texas’ state flower? Answer: The Bluebonnet How many floors does the Eiffel Tower have? Answer: Three What is the name of the world's hottest chili pepper? Answer: Carolina Reaper What is Starbucks’ logo? Answer: A Siren What is the largest bone in the human body? Answer: Femur Who was the first Disney princess? Answer: Snow White What is California’s state animal? Answer: California grizzly bear What are baby rabbits called? Answer: Kits What year was "Jaws" released? Answer: 1975 In football, how many points does a touchdown have? Answer: Six In "Star Wars," who built C-3P0? Answer: Anakin Skywalker Who painted “Girl with a Pearl Earring"? Answer: Johannes Vermeer What animal breathes through its butt? Answer: Turtle What inspired the creation of Google images? Answer: Jennifer Lopez's dress at the 2000 Grammys How many seasons did "The Oprah Winfrey Show" run? Answer: 25 What year was the first Barbie doll released? Answer: 1959 How long was the first Thanksgiving? Answer: Three days How many planets make up the solar system? Answer: Eight How many colors are in a rainbow? Answer: Seven "The Princess and the Frog" is set in which American city? Answer: New Orleans What is Hermione’s Patronus? Answer: Otter Who wrote "A Little Princess"? Answer: Frances Hodgson Burnett Which U.S. President was a law professor? Answer: Bill Clinton Who was the first couple to win "The Amazing Race"? Answer: Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain Who was the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Answer: Aretha Franklin Who voiced Ms. Frizzle on the children’s television series "Magic School Bus"? Answer: Lily Tomlin In the United Kingdom, what is the day after Christmas known as? Answer: Boxing Day Which three zodiac signs are summer signs? Answer: Cancer, Leo and Virgo Which month of the year is National Ice Cream Month? Answer: July Which astronomer is called out in “Bohemian Rhapsody"? Answer: Galileo What is the fear of flowers called? Answer: Anthrophobia Which shoe did Cinderella leave behind at the ball? Answer: Left What is the currency of Poland? Answer: Złoty How tall is the Empire State Building (without the spire and antenna)? Answer: 1,250 feet Which country produces the most tea? Answer: China How many ghosts show up in "A Christmas Carol"? Answer: Four Where is the world’s largest Starbucks? Answer: Chicago Who is the villain in "Peter Pan"? Answer: Captain Hook Who was the youngest U.S. president? Answer: Theodore Roosevelt When was the first iPod released? Answer: 2001 Who did the U.S. buy Florida from? Answer: Spain Which country gives students the longest summer holiday? Answer: Italy Which city is "101 Dalmatians" set in? Answer: London What is the school’s mascot in "High School Musical"? Answer: Wild Cats Where are cricket’s ears located? Answer: On their legs What country does "The Jungle Book" take place in? Answer: India Who wrote "The Little Mermaid"? Answer: Hans Christian Andersen How many folds are in a chef's hat? Answer: 100 What are California’s state colors? Answer: Blue and Gold What is United Kingdom’s national Anthem? Answer: "God Save the Queen"

