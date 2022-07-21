IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Challenge kids and adults to these puzzlers about movies, animals and other random topics.

By Katelyn Chef

When we're seeking some wholesome family fun, we often haul out our most treasured board games or challenge everyone to a card game in the comfort of our living rooms. But when pulling out a game (and, ya know, tracking down that missing piece) seem like too much work, a game of trivia is all you need.

However, unless you have trivia cards readily available or super-quick Google fingers, coming up with trivia questions for kids and adults can be a daunting task.

No need to consult Google or boggle your brain with party-trick thoughts because we have curated the ultimate list of trivia questions and answers for your next game night.

Here, you'll find general questions easy enough for younger players, along with random, Trivial Pursuit-level facts about movies, music, animals and geography that are bound to make the game way more interesting.

And if you really want to keep everyone on their toes, then switch between the easy and hard trivia questions at random. The result: a seriously fun — and super competitive — game night.

  1. What was the first state? Answer: Delaware
  2. What species of fish is Nemo? Answer: Clown Fish
  3. In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," what keeps the three-headed dog asleep? Answer: Charmed music box 
  4. What state is known as the "Badger State"? Answer: Wisconsin
  5. How Did Leica, the German camera company, get its name? Answer: Founder Ernest Leitz used the first three letters of his last name combined with the first two letters from "camera."
  6. When was Earth Day first celebrated? Answer: 1970
  7. How many legs does a lobster have? Answer: 10
  8. What year did Dunkin’ Donuts become Dunkin'? Answer: 2018
  9. Who was the first "American Idol" winner? Answer: Kelly Clarkson
  10. What is Florida’s state bird? Answer: The Northern Mockingbird
  11. What was Sabrina’s cat’s name in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"? Answer: Salem
  12. How many slices of pizza does America eat per second? Answer: 350-400 slices of pizza per second
  13. What year was the original "Jurassic Park" released? Answer: 1993
  14. Which player from the Dallas Mavericks is an investor in Big Blanket Co., the maker of 10-by-10 foot blankets? Answer: Boban Marjanovic
  15. Where were Doritos invented? Answer: Casa de Fritos at Disneyland
  16. What’s the name of Ginny’s Pygmy Puff? Answer: Arnold
  17. What president was a licensed bartender? Answer: Abraham Lincoln
  18. What type of race is the Tour de France? Answer: Bicycle race
  19. What is the name of Hagrid’s half-brother? Answer: Grawp
  20. How many pounds of curly fries does Arby’s sell in a year? Answer: 100 million pounds
  21. How many points does the Star of David have? Answer: Six
  22. Who won first season of "America’s Next Top Model"? Answer: Adrianne Curry-Rhode
  23. What state has the longest freshwater shoreline? Answer: Michigan
  24. Who was the first president to visit all 50 states? Answer: Richard Nixon
  25. What is the diameter of the average basketball hoop? Answer: 18 inches
  26. When was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” released? Answer: October 1994
  27. Who is Barbie’s little sister? Answer: Skipper
  28. What color is a giraffe’s tongue? Answer: Purple
  29. What is the Grinch’s dog’s name? Answer: Max
  30. What is the name of Boba Fett’s ship in "Star Wars"? Answer: Slave 1
  31. What year was Kodak founded? Answer: 1892
  32. What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number? Answer: 13
  33. How many Oscars does Jane Fonda have? Answer: Two
  34. What animal’s nickname is "sea cow"? Answer: Manatee
  35. How many Academy Awards did "Titanic" win? Answer: 11
  36. Where was the first Olympics held? Answer: Panathenaic Stadium, Greece
  37. What percentage of the Earth's wildlife is found in the ocean? Answer: 94%
  38. What U.S. state grows coffee beans? Answer: Hawaii
  39. What is the name of the mall in the third season of "Stranger Things"? Answer: Starcourt Mall
  40. How often are the Olympics held? Answer: Every four years
  41. Which Disney princess has a Scottish accent? Answer: Merida
  42. How many staircases are located in Hogwarts? Answer: 142
  43. What is Jack Skellington’s dog’s name? Answer: Zero
  44. What animal has the biggest eyes? Answer: Giant Squid
  45. What comic series is the CW’s "Riverdale" based on? Answer: "Archie" comics
  46. How many reindeer does Santa have? Answer: Eight
  47. What are the Cleveland Browns' team colors? Answer: Brown and orange
  48. In what movie does Robert De Niro say, "You talkin' to me?" Answer: "Taxi Driver" 
  49. What is the northernmost point in the United States? Answer: Point Barrow, Alaska
  50. How many people tuned into the last episode of "Friends"? Answer: 52.5 million
  51. What is Texas’ state flower? Answer: The Bluebonnet
  52. How many floors does the Eiffel Tower have? Answer: Three
  53. What is the name of the world's hottest chili pepper? Answer: Carolina Reaper
  54. What is Starbucks’ logo? Answer: A Siren
  55. What is the largest bone in the human body? Answer: Femur
  56. Who was the first Disney princess? Answer: Snow White
  57. What is California’s state animal? Answer: California grizzly bear
  58. What are baby rabbits called? Answer: Kits
  59. What year was "Jaws" released? Answer: 1975
  60. In football, how many points does a touchdown have? Answer: Six
  61. In "Star Wars," who built C-3P0? Answer: Anakin Skywalker
  62. Who painted “Girl with a Pearl Earring"? Answer: Johannes Vermeer
  63. What animal breathes through its butt? Answer: Turtle
  64. What inspired the creation of Google images? Answer: Jennifer Lopez's dress at the 2000 Grammys
  65. How many seasons did "The Oprah Winfrey Show" run? Answer: 25
  66. What year was the first Barbie doll released? Answer: 1959
  67. How long was the first Thanksgiving? Answer: Three days
  68. How many planets make up the solar system? Answer: Eight
  69. How many colors are in a rainbow? Answer: Seven
  70. "The Princess and the Frog" is set in which American city? Answer: New Orleans
  71. What is Hermione’s Patronus? Answer: Otter
  72. Who wrote "A Little Princess"? Answer: Frances Hodgson Burnett
  73. Which U.S. President was a law professor? Answer: Bill Clinton
  74. Who was the first couple to win "The Amazing Race"? Answer: Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain
  75. Who was the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Answer: Aretha Franklin
  76. Who voiced Ms. Frizzle on the children’s television series "Magic School Bus"? Answer: Lily Tomlin
  77. In the United Kingdom, what is the day after Christmas known as? Answer: Boxing Day
  78. Which three zodiac signs are summer signs? Answer: Cancer, Leo and Virgo
  79. Which month of the year is National Ice Cream Month? Answer: July
  80. Which astronomer is called out in “Bohemian Rhapsody"? Answer: Galileo
  81. What is the fear of flowers called? Answer: Anthrophobia
  82. Which shoe did Cinderella leave behind at the ball? Answer: Left
  83. What is the currency of Poland? Answer: Złoty
  84. How tall is the Empire State Building (without the spire and antenna)? Answer: 1,250 feet
  85. Which country produces the most tea? Answer: China
  86. How many ghosts show up in "A Christmas Carol"? Answer: Four
  87. Where is the world’s largest Starbucks? Answer: Chicago
  88. Who is the villain in "Peter Pan"? Answer: Captain Hook
  89. Who was the youngest U.S. president? Answer: Theodore Roosevelt
  90. When was the first iPod released? Answer: 2001
  91. Who did the U.S. buy Florida from? Answer: Spain
  92. Which country gives students the longest summer holiday? Answer: Italy
  93. Which city is "101 Dalmatians" set in? Answer: London
  94. What is the school’s mascot in "High School Musical"? Answer: Wild Cats
  95. Where are cricket’s ears located? Answer: On their legs
  96. What country does "The Jungle Book" take place in? Answer: India
  97. Who wrote "The Little Mermaid"? Answer: Hans Christian Andersen
  98. How many folds are in a chef's hat? Answer: 100
  99. What are California’s state colors? Answer: Blue and Gold
  100. What is United Kingdom’s national Anthem? Answer: "God Save the Queen"

