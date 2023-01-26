IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

45 St. Patrick's Day trivia questions to quiz your Irish IQ

These fun facts about the holiday's history and traditions are pure gold.

Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game

By Sarah Lemire

Ever wonder why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?

Or how many pints of the beer are tossed back each year on the Irish holiday? Hint: It's a lot.

Maybe you're more interested in gold, as in how much money a pot of one would cost in real life. Of course, should you discover one at the end of a rainbow, it's yours — free of charge.

Whatever your plans are on March 17, knowing these St. Patrick's Day trivia questions and answers are guaranteed to level them up.

For example, if you and the crew are singing Irish songs at the bar, impress them with your knowledge on which tune is considered Dublin's unofficial anthem.

Enjoying a special dinner with your Emerald-Isle family? Naturally, you'll want to pay tribute to their history with a traditional St. Patrick's Day recipe.

Even if you're staying home to play St. Patrick's Day games with your kids, you can take this opportunity to teach them a thing or two about why we celebrate the holiday in the first place.

Some questions are easy, while others are a true test of your Irish IQ. Either way, we wish you the very best of luck in answering them.

  1. Question: According to folklore, what’s a leprechaun’s occupation? Answer: Shoemaker
  2. Question: What 1959 children’s movie helped shape the modern-day image of a leprechaun? Answer: “Darby O’Gill and the Little People”
  3. Question: Which breakfast cereal has “Lucky the Leprechaun” as its mascot? Answer: Lucky Charms
  4. Question: Which best-selling Irish band features Larry Mullen, Adam Clayton, the Edge and Bono? Answer: U2
  5. Question: Irish musician Gilbert O’Sullivan hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 with what song? Answer: “Alone Again (Naturally)”
  6. Question: Which Irish actor starred in the 1962 Oscar-winning movie “Lawrence of Arabia?” Answer: Peter O’Toole
  7. Question: Which song is known as the unofficial anthem of Dublin, Ireland? Answer: “Molly Malone”
  8. Question: What cheerful Irish greeting is often associated with St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: “Top of the morning to you”
  9. Question: According to Irish folklore, what will you find at the end of a rainbow? Answer: A pot of gold
  10. Question: What do the three leaves of a shamrock represent according to Irish tradition? Answer: The Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit)
  11. Question: According to Wallethub, how many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: More than 13 million worldwide
  12. Question: What’s the estimated market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold (1,000 coins)? Answer: $1.92 million
  13. Question: What's the average number of drinks consumed per person on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: 4.2
  14. Question: According to the National Retail Federation, what percentage of people plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: 54 percent
  15. Question: On average, how much money do consumers spend on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: $42.33
  16. Question: Which St. Patrick’s Day activity is more popular: attending a parade or making a special dinner? Answer: Making a special dinner
  17. True or false: The first known St. Patrick's Day parade occurred in Ireland. Answer: False. The first recorded parade took place in St. Augustine, Florida.
  18. Question: What year did the first known St. Patrick's Day celebration happen in the U.S.? Answer: 1600
  19. Question: What ancient Celtic festival is thought to be the origin of Halloween? Answer: Samhain
  20. Question: What U.S. president was the first Irish Catholic to be elected to the office? Answer: John F. Kennedy
  21. Question: What water-loving dog breed is known for its curly coat and rat-like tail? Answer: Irish Water Spaniel
  22. Question: Ireland is the second largest European island. Which island is the largest? Answer: England
  23. Question: What is the capital of Ireland? Answer: Dublin
  24. Question: What's the official currency of Ireland? Answer: The euro
  25. Question: What common reptile is not naturally found in Ireland? Answer: Snake
  26. True or false: Patrick, Ireland's patron saint for which the holiday is named, is Irish. Answer: False. He was born in Roman Britain.
  27. Question: What meat and vegetable dish is a trademark St. Patrick's Day meal? Answer: Corned beef and cabbage
  28. Question: Which iconic New York skyscraper turns green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: The Empire State Building
  29. Question: Which “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hails from Northern Ireland? Answer: Jamie Dornan
  30. Question: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” written by Irish-born author C.S. Lewis, takes place in what mythical land? Answer: Narnia
  31. Question: Which U.S. city was the first to dye a river green in honor of St. Patrick's Day? Answer: In 1962, the city of Chicago dyed the Chicago River green.
  32. Question: What does Merriam-Webster call a leprechaun? Answer: "mischievous elf"
  33. Question: What must a leprechaun divulge if captured? Answer: Where to find hidden treasure
  34. Question: What year did New York City officially host the first St. Patrick's Day parade? Answer: 1762
  35. Question: Why is St. Patrick's Day celebrated on March 17? Answer: It marks the day St. Patrick died in 461 A.D.
  36. Question: Why do we wear green on St. Patrick's Day? Answer: It's most closely associated with Ireland's lush green landscape (Emerald Isle) and the country's desire to distinguish itself from the British in the 1700s.
  37. Question: What notable mystery book author was Grand Marshall for the New York St. Patrick's Day parade in 2011? Answer: Mary Higgins Clark
  38. True or False: St. Patrick was known to wear the color green. Answer: False. In renderings, the saint was often pictured in blue, otherwise known as "St. Patrick's blue."
  39. Question: Located in Northern Ireland, what popular TV show used a beech-tree lined walkway known as The Dark Hedges" as the road to King's Landing? Answer: "Game of Thrones"
  40. Question: Ireland's Curracloe Beach was used for which two Oscar-winning films? Answer: "Saving Private Ryan" and "Brooklyn"
  41. Question: As of 2019, what percentage of U.S. residents claim to have Irish ancestry? Answer: 9.2 percent or 30.4 million
  42. Question: Which U.S. county has the highest number of people with Irish ancestry? Answer: Cook County, Illinois
  43. Question: What North American waterway did the Irish immigrants help build? Answer: The Erie Canal
  44. Question: What’s a “curragh"? Answer: A type of wooden Irish boat used for fishing and transport.
  45. Question: What hearty Irish meal consists of red meat, carrots, onions and potatoes? Answer: Irish stew

Sarah Lemire

Sarah Lemire is a lifestyle reporter at TODAY.com with more than a decade of experience writing across an array of channels including home, health, holidays, personal finance, shopping, food, fashion, travel and weddings. An avid traveler, foodie, helicopter parent and couch film critic, Sarah is originally from Minneapolis and has spent the last two decades unsuccessfully trying to figure out the difference between a hoagie and a sub.