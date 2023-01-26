45 St. Patrick's Day trivia questions to quiz your Irish IQ

Ever wonder why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?

Or how many pints of the beer are tossed back each year on the Irish holiday? Hint: It's a lot.

Maybe you're more interested in gold, as in how much money a pot of one would cost in real life. Of course, should you discover one at the end of a rainbow, it's yours — free of charge.

Whatever your plans are on March 17, knowing these St. Patrick's Day trivia questions and answers are guaranteed to level them up.

For example, if you and the crew are singing Irish songs at the bar, impress them with your knowledge on which tune is considered Dublin's unofficial anthem.

Enjoying a special dinner with your Emerald-Isle family? Naturally, you'll want to pay tribute to their history with a traditional St. Patrick's Day recipe.

Even if you're staying home to play St. Patrick's Day games with your kids, you can take this opportunity to teach them a thing or two about why we celebrate the holiday in the first place.

Some questions are easy, while others are a true test of your Irish IQ. Either way, we wish you the very best of luck in answering them.