45 St. Patrick's Day trivia questions to quiz your Irish IQ

Ever wonder why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?
Or how many pints of the beer are tossed back each year on the Irish holiday? Hint: It's a lot.
Maybe you're more interested in gold, as in how much money a pot of one would cost in real life. Of course, should you discover one at the end of a rainbow, it's yours — free of charge.
Whatever your plans are on March 17, knowing these St. Patrick's Day trivia questions and answers are guaranteed to level them up.
For example, if you and the crew are singing Irish songs at the bar, impress them with your knowledge on which tune is considered Dublin's unofficial anthem.
Enjoying a special dinner with your Emerald-Isle family? Naturally, you'll want to pay tribute to their history with a traditional St. Patrick's Day recipe.
Even if you're staying home to play St. Patrick's Day games with your kids, you can take this opportunity to teach them a thing or two about why we celebrate the holiday in the first place.
Some questions are easy, while others are a true test of your Irish IQ. Either way, we wish you the very best of luck in answering them.
- Question: According to folklore, what’s a leprechaun’s occupation? Answer: Shoemaker
- Question: What 1959 children’s movie helped shape the modern-day image of a leprechaun? Answer: “Darby O’Gill and the Little People”
- Question: Which breakfast cereal has “Lucky the Leprechaun” as its mascot? Answer: Lucky Charms
- Question: Which best-selling Irish band features Larry Mullen, Adam Clayton, the Edge and Bono? Answer: U2
- Question: Irish musician Gilbert O’Sullivan hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 with what song? Answer: “Alone Again (Naturally)”
- Question: Which Irish actor starred in the 1962 Oscar-winning movie “Lawrence of Arabia?” Answer: Peter O’Toole
- Question: Which song is known as the unofficial anthem of Dublin, Ireland? Answer: “Molly Malone”
- Question: What cheerful Irish greeting is often associated with St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: “Top of the morning to you”
- Question: According to Irish folklore, what will you find at the end of a rainbow? Answer: A pot of gold
- Question: What do the three leaves of a shamrock represent according to Irish tradition? Answer: The Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit)
- Question: According to Wallethub, how many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: More than 13 million worldwide
- Question: What’s the estimated market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold (1,000 coins)? Answer: $1.92 million
- Question: What's the average number of drinks consumed per person on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: 4.2
- Question: According to the National Retail Federation, what percentage of people plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: 54 percent
- Question: On average, how much money do consumers spend on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: $42.33
- Question: Which St. Patrick’s Day activity is more popular: attending a parade or making a special dinner? Answer: Making a special dinner
- True or false: The first known St. Patrick's Day parade occurred in Ireland. Answer: False. The first recorded parade took place in St. Augustine, Florida.
- Question: What year did the first known St. Patrick's Day celebration happen in the U.S.? Answer: 1600
- Question: What ancient Celtic festival is thought to be the origin of Halloween? Answer: Samhain
- Question: What U.S. president was the first Irish Catholic to be elected to the office? Answer: John F. Kennedy
- Question: What water-loving dog breed is known for its curly coat and rat-like tail? Answer: Irish Water Spaniel
- Question: Ireland is the second largest European island. Which island is the largest? Answer: England
- Question: What is the capital of Ireland? Answer: Dublin
- Question: What's the official currency of Ireland? Answer: The euro
- Question: What common reptile is not naturally found in Ireland? Answer: Snake
- True or false: Patrick, Ireland's patron saint for which the holiday is named, is Irish. Answer: False. He was born in Roman Britain.
- Question: What meat and vegetable dish is a trademark St. Patrick's Day meal? Answer: Corned beef and cabbage
- Question: Which iconic New York skyscraper turns green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: The Empire State Building
- Question: Which “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hails from Northern Ireland? Answer: Jamie Dornan
- Question: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” written by Irish-born author C.S. Lewis, takes place in what mythical land? Answer: Narnia
- Question: Which U.S. city was the first to dye a river green in honor of St. Patrick's Day? Answer: In 1962, the city of Chicago dyed the Chicago River green.
- Question: What does Merriam-Webster call a leprechaun? Answer: "mischievous elf"
- Question: What must a leprechaun divulge if captured? Answer: Where to find hidden treasure
- Question: What year did New York City officially host the first St. Patrick's Day parade? Answer: 1762
- Question: Why is St. Patrick's Day celebrated on March 17? Answer: It marks the day St. Patrick died in 461 A.D.
- Question: Why do we wear green on St. Patrick's Day? Answer: It's most closely associated with Ireland's lush green landscape (Emerald Isle) and the country's desire to distinguish itself from the British in the 1700s.
- Question: What notable mystery book author was Grand Marshall for the New York St. Patrick's Day parade in 2011? Answer: Mary Higgins Clark
- True or False: St. Patrick was known to wear the color green. Answer: False. In renderings, the saint was often pictured in blue, otherwise known as "St. Patrick's blue."
- Question: Located in Northern Ireland, what popular TV show used a beech-tree lined walkway known as The Dark Hedges" as the road to King's Landing? Answer: "Game of Thrones"
- Question: Ireland's Curracloe Beach was used for which two Oscar-winning films? Answer: "Saving Private Ryan" and "Brooklyn"
- Question: As of 2019, what percentage of U.S. residents claim to have Irish ancestry? Answer: 9.2 percent or 30.4 million
- Question: Which U.S. county has the highest number of people with Irish ancestry? Answer: Cook County, Illinois
- Question: What North American waterway did the Irish immigrants help build? Answer: The Erie Canal
- Question: What’s a “curragh"? Answer: A type of wooden Irish boat used for fishing and transport.
- Question: What hearty Irish meal consists of red meat, carrots, onions and potatoes? Answer: Irish stew