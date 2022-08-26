95 birthday wishes to send to all the special people in your life

Birthdays are special. They're the one day each year we get to let our best friends, family members, coworkers and other loved ones know just how thankful we are for them.

An occasion as important as this should be celebrated accordingly, whether it's with a day off from work, night out on the town or a birthday party with family and friends.

It's up to you exactly how you plan to celebrate the day your friend, mom, dad, brother or sister began their trip around the sun, but there are a few nonnegotiables: presents, cake and a card filled with birthday wishes.

Sure, you can always just rely on the pre-written messages in a store-bought card, but why not jot down a few additional sentiments to make it personal? It's a simple way to express that your life changed the moment they came into this world.

Finding the right words isn't always easy, which is where we come in. Below, we've gathered a list of birthday messages to draw from — some funny, some heart touching, and some taken straight from your favorite quotes and songs. Write these sweet and simple greetings in a birthday card, text message or Instagram post to send love their way on their big day.

We've got the birthday greetings covered, which means the only thing you have to worry about is getting the date right!

Best birthday wishes for him and her

I hope this birthday brings you joy, laughter and love — all the things you deserve.

If I had only one wish for your birthday, I’d wish to be everything to you that you are to me.

Happy Birthday to the person who makes my life better just by being in it.

Birthdays are like holidays — only better. There’s no awkward small talk with relatives and you’re the only one who gets presents.

In honor of your birthday, I bought a bottle of wine for every year you’ve been around. I’ll let you know when I’m done.

You probably think I forgot your birthday. I did. Good think Facebook reminded me. Here’s hoping it’s wonderful.

If birthday wishes were ponies … you still wouldn’t get one. Sorry.

Wishing you a birthday that’s as wonderful and special as you are.

Thanks for always reminding me that the good things in life aren’t things, they’re people just like you. Happy birthday.

Sending warm wishes for a happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Happy birthday from the most amazing, talented, incredible, stupendous, awesome, fabulous person you know. Oh, and I guess you’re OK too.

Family, friends and birthday cake. What more could you ask for? Wishing you plenty of all three this year.

It’s your birthday, so go a little crazy and take the biggest slice of cake for once.

Birthdays are special ... just like you!

Today, celebrate the amazing person you are and the promise of the year to come.

Into every life, a little birthday must fall. Wishing you the sweetest of birthdays.

I’d tell you to make a wish when you blow out the candles, but I'm already here.

Happy birthday! Happy you! Happy everything!

Let’s celebrate your birthday with a toast! Cinnamon or avocado — your call.

There are only 364 more days to go before I can forgot your birthday again.

For your birthday, I wanted to make a list of all the things I love about you ... then I realized we’d be here until your next birthday.

For your birthday, I’ve decided to give you as many hugs as there are candles on your cake. We’d better get started.

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birthday wishes inspired by popular quotes

“Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairytales again.” — C.S. Lewis

“I am not young enough to know everything.” — Oscar Wilde

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where the smiles have been.” — Mark Twain

“The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been.” — Madeleine L’Engle

“I don’t believe in aging. I believe in forever altering one’s aspect to the sun.” — Virginia Woolf

“In my dreams, I never have an age.” — Madeleine L’Engle

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Mark Twain

“Just ‘cause there’s snow on the roof doesn’t mean there’s not a fire inside.” — Bonnie Hunt

“One crowded hour of glorious life is worth an age without a name.” — Thomas Osbert Mordaunt

“Age is of no importance unless you’re a cheese.” — Billie Burke

“Celebrate who you are in your deepest heart.” — Amy Leigh Mercree

“Age should not have its face lifted, but it should rather teach the world to admire wrinkles as the etchings of experience and the firm line of character.” — Clarence Day

“With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come.” — William Shakespeare, “The Merchant of Venice”

“Having a birthday is like reaching a higher peak on a mountain. Pause to admire the view; reflect on how far you have come.” — Richelle Goodrich, “Being Bold”

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” — Ausonius

“Let us celebrate the occasion with wine and sweet words.” — Plautus

“Let us be grateful to the people who makes us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

“You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.” — Bob Hope

“God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well.” — Voltaire

Birthday wishes inspired by song lyrics

“They say it’s your birthday, we’re gonna have a good time, I’m glad it’s your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!” — The Beatles, “Birthday”

“Is it your birthday, girl? ‘Cause you lookin’ like a present.” — Lizzo, “Birthday Girl”

“May your heart always be joyful, may your song always be sung, and may you stay forever young.” — Bob Dylan, “Forever Young”

“There ought to be a time, that we can set aside, to show just how much we love you. And I’m sure you would agree, what could fit more perfectly, than to have a world party on the day you came to be.” — Stevie Wonder, “Happy Birthday”

“Everybody spread the word, we’re gonna have a celebration, all across the world, in every nation.” — Madonna, “Holiday”

“Celebrate good times, come on!” — Kool & The Gang, “Celebration”

“I’m comin’ up so you better get this party started!” — Pink, “Get the Party Started”

“Somebody turn on the lights, we’re gonna have a party, it’s starting tonight.” — Lionel Richie, “Dancing on the Ceiling”

“I got a feeling, that tonight’s gonna be a good night, that tonight’s gonna be a good, good night.” — Black Eyed Peas, “I Gotta Feeling”

“May you build a ladder to the stars, climb on every rung, and may you stay forever young.” — Bob Dylan, “Forever Young”

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Birthday wishes for your best friend

Remember that time we drank too much wine on your birthday? Me neither. Let’s do it again.

I was going to get you a cake for your birthday, but then I remembered you like ice cream, so I bought two spoons instead. Happy birthday.

Our friendship is built on TikToks, watching bad movies and drinking too much wine. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Our friendship doesn’t means everything to me. Thanks for always being there.

I went shopping for your birthday gift, but ended up buying myself something instead. As always, it's all about me. (Kidding, of course!)

Happy birthday from the person that hopes other people remember to buy you presents.

Friends are the family we choose, and I'd choose you again in a heartbeat.

When I think of who or what I'm thankful for, you're always at the top of the list.

We’re loud. We’re crazy. Let’s be both on your birthday.

Birthdays come and go, but friends are forever.

On your birthday I wanted to let you know that I have other friends besides you. I just like you best.

Let’s celebrate your birthday like we always do: with a few margaritas each.

We’ve been friends for so long that I don’t remember all the details of life’s biggest moments anymore. I just know that you were there for all of them. Happy birthday.

We may have met by chance, but our friendship was fate. I’m thankful every single day.

I’m so happy it's your birthday. I needed a slice of cake.

Friends like you only come along once in a lifetime. How did I get so lucky?

The best gift of all is you.

I may not say it as often as I should, but on your birthday, I want you to know that you’re my whole world. And then some.

I couldn’t be happier or more grateful to have you in my life. I hope you know how much you mean to me.

Birthday wishes for your mom and dad

Happy birthday to the person who gave me everything and asked for nothing in return. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

When people ask me what I’m grateful for, I tell them it’s you. Thanks for being the best mom in the world. Happy birthday.

I wouldn’t be half the person I am today if it weren’t for you. I’m blessed and thankful to celebrate all the miracles that led you to me.

On your birthday, I want you to know that if I had my pick of all the dads in the world, I’d still choose you.

Of all the dads I couldn’t have asked for a better one than you. Happy birthday.

With age comes wisdom, and there's no one I'd rather learn from.

Birthday wishes for your brother and sister

To my sister on her birthday: Thanks for never telling mom about that time I snuck out, especially since I told her when you did. Hope you didn’t get into too much trouble.

Remember all those times you were there for me? I do. And I’m so thankful. Sending you all my love on your birthday.

Birthdays are like brothers: annoying, but you love them anyway.

When you were little, I knew you’d grow up to be amazing. I just didn’t know how much. I’m so proud of you today and every day.

Happy birthday to a brother who never lets me forget the stupid stuff I did as a kid. Thanks for keeping it real.

Birthday wishes for your son and daughter

Every candle on the cake is a year we cherish having you as a son. We love you so much.

I admire the young man you've become, and can't wait to see where you go from here.

Happy birthday to a daughter whose warm heart and kind spirit fill us with pride today and always.

There's no question that you're the best thing that ever happened to me.

You stole our hearts all those years ago, and continue to do so every single day.

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Birthday wishes for long-distance friends and family