Early Presidents Day deals are rolling in: Save up to 72% off on tech, home essentials and more

February might be a short month but it’s filled with plenty of things to look forward to, from Valentine’s (and Galentine’s) Day to Presidents Day weekend. The long weekend is only three weeks away, and while it provides a little time to relax or take a quick trip, it also means one of our favorite things — sales!

Leading up to Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, Feb.19, you can expect steep discounts from major retailers in a variety of categories, from home essentials to clothing. In past years, we saw price drops on must-have tech like Apple products, robot vacuums and more.

While we're still a couple weeks away from official sales, we saw many brands are offering early deals that are worth grabbing right now including Amazon, Walmart and Old Navy — we even found home decor at 72% off! So whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day or looking to grab some tech for the big game, we rounded up a few of our favorite deals that you can score right now.

Early Amazon Presidents Day deals to shop

You'll find select colors of this four-piece sheet set for as low as $16! They're made of 100% polyester microfiber and reviewers are impressed with their quality. "These sheets fit my bed perfectly. They are deep pocketed and DO NOT slip or shift around on the mattress. They are very comfortable and super soft!" wrote one verified reviewer.

Presidents Day is a good time to upgrade your bedding, and if you're a side sleeper, this might be the pillow for you. One Shop TODAY editor said she "immediately felt a difference" in support and comfort while sleeping.

Save 40% off this 4.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Lodge. According to the brand, it can withstand up to 500 degrees in the oven, or be used on the stove top.

Needing to upgrade your headphones? You can score these bestselling Beats wireless headphones at an impressive 35% markdown. According to the brand, you can expect high-quality sound and up to 40 hours of battery.

This daily moisturizer contains SPF 30 and some of the best moisturizing ingredients to help fight dry winter skin, from glycerin to niacinamide. Right now, you can grab it for 42% off on Amazon.

Early Walmart Presidents Day deals to shop

Let this robot vacuum (literally) do the dirty work for you. According to the brand, it can function on a variety of surface types and features anti-collision sensors to keep your walls and furniture safe.

This sleek air fryer from Drew Barrymore's home line comes in eight different colors, so it's the perfect kitchen gadget to complement any kitchen. According to the brand, it has four different modes and an easy-to-read touch-activated display.

Don't miss out on this epic deal! This rechargeable electric razor is currently 68% off. It has four different blade heads and might be the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

If you missed the big Apple sales during the holidays, we found a great deal happening right now. You can grab a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100! This second generation pair features high-quality sound and switches between devices with ease, says the brand.

Early Wayfair Presidents Day deals to shop

Upgrade your home office space with an ergonomic desk chair, which is on sale for 46% off at Wayfair. According to the brand, the chair is designed to provide lumbar support and features adjustable arm rests.

Spruce up your home decor with a new throw pillow. This neutral patterned option will match a variety of different couches and chairs — and it's 72% off!

For $32, you'll get four pillow cases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet in this bedding bundle. The brand says the sheets are made of microfiber and hypoallergenic materials.

Early Clarks Presidents Day deals to shop

Right now, Clarks is offering up to 60% off on over 400 styles including these leather Chelsea boots. They feature just under a 2-inch heel and comfort foam footbed.

These cozy slippers feature a rugged rubber outsole so you can safely stride on hardwood and tile floors, or even wear them outside if needed. You can snag them now for under $40.

These stylish boots hit just above the knee and can be worn with sweater dresses, leggings or jeans. You'll save 55% on the black suede option.

Early Target Presidents Day deals to shop

This slim Keurig coffee machine is only 5 inches wide, making it perfect for small spaces and using minimal counter space. According to the brand, it brews a fresh single cup of coffee within minutes with a compatible K-cup.

Don't let the winter weather keep you from grilling your favorite foods; meet the ultimate indoor hack. This indoor grill can cook up burgers and steaks, and it can even air fry your favorite foods.

Hoping to upgrade your TV for the big game? Right now Target is offering deals on home essentials like this 55-inch smart TV. It features "Sports Mode" and has Bluetooth compatibility, says the brand.

Early Old Navy Presidents Day deals to shop

Ahead of Presidents Day, Old Navy is holding a huge sale on clearance styles, which includes 50% off these high-waist mom jeans. They come in five different washes starting at $22.

This half-zip tunic sweater can be dressed up with jeans or paired down with your favorite athleisure. It comes in six different colors (as low as $18) but sizes are going fast.

From workwear to vacation wear, this maxi skirt is extremely versatile. You can wear it with a button-down shirt, a baggy sweater or tank top.

Early Lowe's Presidents Day deals to shop

If you're on the hunt for home upgrades, Lowe's is offering major markdowns on appliances. This heavy duty dishwasher can clean up to 14 place settings, says the brand. And it's currently offered at a $200 savings.

This kitchen oven features an air fry option, meaning it really does it all. According to the brand, it can preheat within seven minutes and features a self cleaning option.

Early J.Crew Presidents Day deals to shop

Right now at J.Crew, you can save 30% off on "classic styles" with code GOSHOP.

If you're looking for Valentine's gift ideas, J.Crew is marking down must-have styles right now, including these trendy orb earrings that are only $35. The brand says, the earrings are gold-plated with titanium posts.

This ribbed tee has a boat neckline for a Parisian-chic flair. You can choose from black and white stripes, or solid black or white.

Channel your inner eclectic grandpa this year by grabbing a new cardigan. And you can expect this one to be extra soft and cozy; it's made of 90% cotton and 10% cashmere, according to the brand.

