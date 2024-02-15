February might be a short month but it’s filled with plenty of things to look forward to, from Valentine’s (and Galentine’s) Day to Presidents Day. While this upcoming weekend provides a little time to relax or take a quick trip, it also means one of our favorite things — sales!

Leading up to Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, Feb.19, you can expect steep discounts from major retailers in a variety of categories, from mattresses to clothing. In past years, we saw price drops on must-have tech like Apple products, robot vacuums and more.

While we're only days away from the long weekend, we saw many brands are offering early deals that are worth grabbing right now including Amazon, Walmart and Old Navy — we even saw Apple AirPods at 30% off! So whether you're shopping for a loved one or looking to grab some upgraded tech for yourself, we rounded up a few of our favorite deals that you can score right now.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to break down her favorite President's Day deals that you’ll want to take advantage of this week.

With two colors of this striped crewneck on sale, you can mix-and-match with jeans or slacks, or even tuck it into a skirt for your in-office days.

The brand hopes this will become your new favorite from Saturday to Saturday — it's that comfy. This sweater has an oversized fit, falling below the waistline of your pants and features a ribbed texture at the wrists and hem.

Both the pink and green options are on sale before Presidents Day.

Parts of the Northeast are finally receiving winter weather, so cozy up with this merino wool sweater, which is a fabric experts say you should be wearing to keep warm in cold temps.

This classic sweater will quickly become a go-to staple in your closet, for its simple design, soft fabric and wide range of sizes.

Hoka's are popular, podiatrist-recommended and proven to be the perfect fit for a variety of activities. Shop TODAY editors agree that these shoes have quickly become their go-to's for everything from marathon training to everyday errands.

Select colors are on sale ahead of Presidents Day, and although some refuse to sport their chunky heeled, multicolored look, we personally think this "ugly shoe" is here to stay.

Made with all skin types in mind, this under eye cream aims to resolve puffiness and hopes to brighten your skin. The brand notes that this formula is loved by "influencers, makeup artists and celebrities," and provides an affordable, needle-free way to improve under eye bags.

Even better? TODAY readers can save 20% off sitewide with the code TODAY20.

A Shop TODAY favorite, this product from Laura Geller locks in makeup for an all-day, long-lasting look. We love Laura Geller products because of their multitasking abilities, but this one especially because each of the different colors have a different goal in mind.

The green works to neutralize redness, while the peach works as a color corrector and the purple brightens the skin and dull spots. TODAY readers can save 40% off sitewide with the code TODAY40.

The big game may be over, but that doesn't mean cooking up great food needs to be. This "Griddler" from Cuisinart easily whips up steaks, paninis, grilled cheeses, burgers and more in minutes, thanks to the option to preset the temperature.

Clean up is easy thanks to the removable grilling plates, that are dishwasher safe. Plus, TODAY readers can receive 30% off with the code TODAY30 now through 2/21.

Available in both black and gold color options, this full length mirror can be leaned up against the wall, or the back leg can be extended so it sits on its own.

Reviewers love the modern shape and look of this mirror, calling it a "simple and elegant" addition to any room.

Early Amazon Presidents Day deals to shop

You'll find select colors of this four-piece sheet set for as low as $16! They're made of 100% polyester microfiber and reviewers are impressed with their quality. "These sheets fit my bed perfectly. They are deep pocketed and DO NOT slip or shift around on the mattress. They are very comfortable and super soft!" wrote one verified reviewer.

Presidents Day is a good time to upgrade your bedding, and if you're a side sleeper, this might be the pillow for you. One Shop TODAY editor said she "immediately felt a difference" in support and comfort while sleeping.

Save 40% off this 4.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Lodge. According to the brand, it can withstand up to 500 degrees in the oven, or be used on the stove top.

Needing to upgrade your headphones? You can score these bestselling Beats wireless headphones at an impressive 50% markdown. According to the brand, you can expect high-quality sound and up to 40 hours of battery.

This daily moisturizer contains SPF 30 and some of the best moisturizing ingredients to help fight dry winter skin, from glycerin to niacinamide. Right now, you can grab it for 42% off on Amazon.

Early Walmart Presidents Day deals to shop

Let this robot vacuum (literally) do the dirty work for you. According to the brand, it can function on a variety of surface types and features anti-collision sensors to keep your walls and furniture safe.

This sleek air fryer from Drew Barrymore's home line comes in eight different colors, so it's the perfect kitchen gadget to complement any kitchen. According to the brand, it has four different modes and an easy-to-read touch-activated display.

Don't miss out on this epic deal! This rechargeable electric razor is currently 70% off. It has four different blade heads and might be the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

If you missed the big Apple sales during the holidays, we found a great deal happening right now. You can grab a pair of Apple AirPods at 30% off! This second generation pair features high-quality sound and switches between devices with ease, says the brand.

Early Best Buy Presidents Day deals to shop

Save $90 on this wireless printer, which the brand says features easy wireless setup to laptops and mobile devices.

This waterproof and powerful portable speaker is currently on sale for 43% off. According to the brand, it has a high-quality sound system and up to 15 hours of playing time.

If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment system for the big game, Best Buy is offering big savings on big screen TVs. You can score this 85-inch Samsung option for 38% off.

Early Wayfair Presidents Day deals to shop

Upgrade your home office space with an ergonomic desk chair, which is on sale for 45% off at Wayfair. According to the brand, the chair is designed to provide lumbar support and features adjustable arm rests.

Spruce up your home decor with a new throw pillow. This neutral patterned option will match a variety of different couches and chairs — and it's 82% off!

For $30, you'll get four pillow cases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet in this bedding bundle. The brand says the sheets are made of microfiber and hypoallergenic materials.

Early Clarks Presidents Day deals to shop

Right now, Clarks is offering up to 60% off on over 400 styles including these leather Chelsea boots. They feature just under a 2-inch heel and comfort foam footbed.

These cozy slippers feature a rugged rubber outsole so you can safely stride on hardwood and tile floors, or even wear them outside if needed. You can snag them now for under $40.

These stylish boots hit just above the knee and can be worn with sweater dresses, leggings or jeans. You'll save 56% on the black suede option.

Early Target Presidents Day deals to shop

This slim Keurig coffee machine is only 5 inches wide, making it perfect for small spaces and using minimal counter space. According to the brand, it brews a fresh single cup of coffee within minutes with a compatible K-cup.

Don't let the winter weather keep you from grilling your favorite foods; meet the ultimate indoor hack. This indoor grill can cook up burgers and steaks, and it can even air fry your favorite foods.

Hoping to upgrade your TV? Right now Target is offering deals on home essentials like this 55-inch smart TV. It features "Sports Mode" and has Bluetooth compatibility, says the brand.

Early Old Navy Presidents Day deals to shop

Ahead of Presidents Day, Old Navy is holding a huge sale on clearance styles, which includes discounts on these high-waist mom jeans. They come in five different washes starting at $44.

This half-zip tunic sweater can be dressed up with jeans or paired down with your favorite athleisure. It comes in six different colors (as low as $18) but sizes are going fast.

From workwear to vacation wear, this maxi skirt is extremely versatile. You can wear it with a button-down shirt, a baggy sweater or tank top.

Early Lowe's Presidents Day deals to shop

If you're on the hunt for home upgrades, Lowe's is offering major markdowns on appliances. This heavy duty dishwasher can clean up to 14 place settings, says the brand. And it's currently offered at a $200 savings.

Early J. Crew Presidents Day deals to shop

If you're looking for Valentine's gift ideas, J.Crew is marking down must-have styles right now, including these trendy orb earrings that are under $40. The brand says, the earrings are gold-plated with titanium posts.

This ribbed tee has a boat neckline for a Parisian-chic flair. You can choose from black and white stripes, or solid black or white.

Channel your inner eclectic grandpa this year by grabbing a new cardigan. And you can expect this one to be extra soft and cozy; it's made of 90% cotton and 10% cashmere, according to the brand.

Early Macy's Presidents Day deals to shop

Sharp new knives can make meal prep a lot easier and safer. This set comes with five different knives, including covers and they're made with non stick ceramic, says the brand. You can score them for 65% off.

Presidents Day and spring break travel will be here before you know it. If you're looking to score some new luggage, you can grab this five-piece set for 70% off. It comes with two rolling suitcases, a duffle, a tote duffle and a small packing bag.

This KitchenAid nonstick cookware set has all the essentials: two frying pans, stock pot, two sauce pans, and more. During Macy's home sale, you can score it for 40% off.

Early Home Depot Presidents Day deals to shop

Home Depot is offering savings on furniture, including up to 35% off this six-drawer dresser. The midcentury modern dresser has a classic wood finish and rattan drawers.

Early Ann Taylor Presidents Day deals to shop

You can count on these suede heel boots to always be in style. The boot features a padded footbed and a heel that's just under 3 inches. Plus you can grab them at a 69% discount.

Early Laura Gellar Presidents Day deals to shop

This Laura Geller bestselling foundation kit comes with a light-to-medium coverage foundation and a foundation brush for application. It comes in nine different shades and the brand says the formula is great for mature skin and the color will adjust to your skin tone.

Early Nordstrom Presidents Day deals to shop

We found 29% off this Skims shaper body suit, which features a mid-thigh cut and adjustable straps. According to the brand, it's made a cotton and spandex blend to help you feel supported and lifted in your favorite outfits.

Cozy cardigans are perfect for chilly days, cold offices and lounging around. Right now, you can enjoy a 55% savings off this 100% cotton Free People option.

Save 20% off this 2-in-1 SharkSmooth Style. According to the brand, it's designed and used as a traditional hot airbrush dryer for wet hair but there's also a dry hair mode; the metal plates heat up for you to style and de-frizz your locks,

Early Bed Bath & Beyond Presidents Day sales

If you're looking to upgrade your towels this Presidents Day, you're in luck because we found this six-piece towel set for 70% off. According to the brand, it's made of 100% Turkish cotton and comes in 12 colors to choose from.

You'll feel like you're sleeping in luxury in these 1000 thread count Egyptian Cotton sheets, which you can grab for 71% off right now. The set includes two pillow cases, a top sheet and fitted sheet.

During this Presidents Day sale, you can grab a Dyson cordless vacuum at nearly 20% off. The vacuum features powerful suction for most hair, dirt and debris, and the brand says the cleaner head is 25% larger than other Dyson versions.

More Presidents Day deals to shop