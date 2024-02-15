Kohl’s President Day sale has deals as low as $5! Shop Shark, Kiehl’s, Adidas, more

The long weekend is nearly here and official Presidents Day sales are rolling in. To kick off the holiday weekend, Kohl's just dropped thousands of markdowns that you'll want to take advantage of!

After scouring through Kohl's Presidents Day sale, we found up to 62% off on home essentials, fashion and we even spied some beauty steals as low as $5. So whether you're looking for clothing for the upcoming spring season or a new Shark vacuum, we have you covered with Kohl's biggest discounts.

Below, you can shop our favorite finds from the weekend sale, which lasts through Feb. 19!

Home and tech deals | Fashion deals | Beauty deals

Kohl's Presidents Day home and tech deals

Looking to swap out your bath towels? According to the brand, this cotton option is made with technology that makes it less prone skin care product stains. Plus it's under $6!

There are so many great bedding deals going on for Presidents Day, including 53% off this memory foam pillow from Serta. The brand says it is made to absorb heat and suitable for all sleep positions, too.

This affordable fitness tracker can help you stay in line with your health goals. According to the brand, it can track your heart rate, steps, calories and even sync and send notifications from your smart phone.

Never have to deal with cold meals or office microwaves again with this mini lunch Crockpot. The handle makes it easy to carry and it features a sealed lid to prevent spills and leaks, says the brand.

Right now you can grab this NutriBullet blender for under $100. This combo features a blender pitcher to whip up big batches of smoothies, and two smaller cups to travel with.

This sleek cordless vacuum features a powerful cleaning suction to help remove pet hair and debris from your floors, and it also converts into a hand-held vacuums to target hard-to-reach areas, says the brand. It comes in four colors and is on sale for 20% off.

Kohl’s Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

At $13, you'll want to grab multiple colors of this chic boatneck top. And that won't be hard because the brand offers over 20 shades and patterns!

This cardigan is perfect for days when the weather is in between temperatures, or you just need to add an extra layer! This find is made of a cotton-blend fabric and comes in a few neutral shades to match most things in your closet.

You can always lean on a classic Chelsea boot to elevate your favorite seasonal outfits. And you'll want to grab this pair while it's under $100! It comes in seven colorways and a memory foam footbed for extra comfort, says the brand.

According to the brand, these top-rated jeans are made with cotton, elastane and spandex — meaning they're really stretchy. The boot-cut jeans come in options for short, average and long lengths. You can grab them for only $24!

This bestselling crossbody bag is perfect for everyday wear! It features three interior pockets to organize your essentials and an adjustable strap.

We're loving the coastal cowgirl look of this denim style dress. It features a hidden button-down front and even has pockets!

Don't miss out on this 20% savings on Adidas lifestyle running shoes. According to the brand, the sneakers feature the cloud foam midsole for proper cushion and support. And many reviewers agree that it feels like you're "walking on a cloud."

Kohl’s Presidents Day beauty deals

According to the brand, this mascara will lengthen and boost your lashes, without leaving them looking clumpy. The best part? It's on sale for only $5.

Another $5 beauty find is this long-lasting kohl eyeliner pencil. According to the brand, the formula has a creamy and pigmented texture. You can choose from black or brown, or grab both!

According to the brand, this water cream is infused with glycerin and calendula serum for hydration and anti-aging effects, and they say it's meant to feel completely weightless on the skin.

Kohl's is offering this luxury beauty item for 50% off. According to the brand, the night cream contains retinol and Vitamin C to help target fine lines, dark spots and boost the skin's texture.

This isn't your ordinary hot air brush, there's also an option for "dry mode." The heated plates act as a flat iron to help take away any frizz, curl your ends and add extra volume, says the brand.