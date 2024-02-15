Kohl’s President Day sale has deals as low as $5! Shop Shark, Kiehl’s, Adidas, more

The long weekend is nearly here and official Presidents Day sales are rolling in. To kick off the holiday weekend, Kohl's just dropped thousands of markdowns that you'll want to take advantage of!
After scouring through Kohl's Presidents Day sale, we found up to 62% off on home essentials, fashion and we even spied some beauty steals as low as $5. So whether you're looking for clothing for the upcoming spring season or a new Shark vacuum, we have you covered with Kohl's biggest discounts.
Below, you can shop our favorite finds from the weekend sale, which lasts through Feb. 19!
Home and tech deals | Fashion deals | Beauty deals
Kohl's Presidents Day home and tech deals
Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Bath Towel
Looking to swap out your bath towels? According to the brand, this cotton option is made with technology that makes it less prone skin care product stains. Plus it's under $6!
Serta Comfort Boost Gel Memory Foam & Fiber Pillow
There are so many great bedding deals going on for Presidents Day, including 53% off this memory foam pillow from Serta. The brand says it is made to absorb heat and suitable for all sleep positions, too.
iTouch Touchscreen Smart Watch
This affordable fitness tracker can help you stay in line with your health goals. According to the brand, it can track your heart rate, steps, calories and even sync and send notifications from your smart phone.
Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer
Never have to deal with cold meals or office microwaves again with this mini lunch Crockpot. The handle makes it easy to carry and it features a sealed lid to prevent spills and leaks, says the brand.
NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender Combo
Right now you can grab this NutriBullet blender for under $100. This combo features a blender pitcher to whip up big batches of smoothies, and two smaller cups to travel with.
Shark Rocket Pro DLX Corded Stick Vacuum (HV371)
This sleek cordless vacuum features a powerful cleaning suction to help remove pet hair and debris from your floors, and it also converts into a hand-held vacuums to target hard-to-reach areas, says the brand. It comes in four colors and is on sale for 20% off.
Kohl’s Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals
Croft & Barrow Boatneck Top
At $13, you'll want to grab multiple colors of this chic boatneck top. And that won't be hard because the brand offers over 20 shades and patterns!
Croft & Barrow Classic Ribbed Open-Front Cardigan
This cardigan is perfect for days when the weather is in between temperatures, or you just need to add an extra layer! This find is made of a cotton-blend fabric and comes in a few neutral shades to match most things in your closet.
Sonoma Goods For Life Brantlee Chelsea Boot
You can always lean on a classic Chelsea boot to elevate your favorite seasonal outfits. And you'll want to grab this pair while it's under $100! It comes in seven colorways and a memory foam footbed for extra comfort, says the brand.
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans
According to the brand, these top-rated jeans are made with cotton, elastane and spandex — meaning they're really stretchy. The boot-cut jeans come in options for short, average and long lengths. You can grab them for only $24!
LC Lauren Conrad Blair Crossbody Bag
This bestselling crossbody bag is perfect for everyday wear! It features three interior pockets to organize your essentials and an adjustable strap.
Nine West Chambray Long Dress
We're loving the coastal cowgirl look of this denim style dress. It features a hidden button-down front and even has pockets!
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure SPW Lifestyle Running Shoes
Don't miss out on this 20% savings on Adidas lifestyle running shoes. According to the brand, the sneakers feature the cloud foam midsole for proper cushion and support. And many reviewers agree that it feels like you're "walking on a cloud."
Kohl’s Presidents Day beauty deals
Sephora Collection Lashcraft Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
According to the brand, this mascara will lengthen and boost your lashes, without leaving them looking clumpy. The best part? It's on sale for only $5.
Sephora Collection Long Lasting Kohl Pencil
Another $5 beauty find is this long-lasting kohl eyeliner pencil. According to the brand, the formula has a creamy and pigmented texture. You can choose from black or brown, or grab both!
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
According to the brand, this water cream is infused with glycerin and calendula serum for hydration and anti-aging effects, and they say it's meant to feel completely weightless on the skin.
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power Serum
Kohl's is offering this luxury beauty item for 50% off. According to the brand, the night cream contains retinol and Vitamin C to help target fine lines, dark spots and boost the skin's texture.
Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother
This isn't your ordinary hot air brush, there's also an option for "dry mode." The heated plates act as a flat iron to help take away any frizz, curl your ends and add extra volume, says the brand.