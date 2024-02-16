Target drops thousands of Presidents Day deals — the best from every category

Presidents Day Weekend is officially here and the Shop TODAY team is celebrating the holiday just as our Founding Fathers would have wanted — by finding the very best deals retailers have to offer, of course. From furniture and decor to tech and fashion, right now we have our sights set on major deals at Target.

The four-day Target sale officially runs Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 with steep discounts on name brands like Apple and Levi's along with the retailer's own in-house labels such as Threshold and A New Day. Below, shop up to 70% off select home picks, wardrobe staples that start at just $11 and more. This Presidents Day, shoppers will be scoring big!

Keep scrolling to shop 30 of our favorite Presidents Day deals from Target, and be sure to check back for updates on this sale.

Fashion and beauty deals | Furniture deals | Home and kitchen deals | Tech deals

Target Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

At the Shop TODAY office, we think simple flats are a wardrobe essential. Available in black, brown, tan and more — and clocking in under $11 — this A New Day deal is hard to beat!

Wrap style tops are known to be super flattering, so we’re thrilled about this under-$13 option! Available in red and baby pink, it’ll be easy to style with jeans, shorts or a skirt for warm spring and summer days ahead.

With the rise of ballet-core, classic ballerina flats have been all over the streets (and our Instagram feeds). This classic black pair will never go out of style, though it's available in pops of color such as blue, pink and red, too!

We’re always eyeing what’s new and exciting in athleisure, and these All in Motion biker shorts are an affordable yet on-trend pick. Since brown is such a popular color in fashion this year, we love this espresso shade that will easily take you from the gym to the street.

Regardless of the season, you can’t go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers and this bootie-style pair by RockDove is currently 60% off! According to the brand, the faux fur lining maintains warmth while keeping moisture at bay. And if you find yourself wearing your slippers outside for quick errands, these have rubber soles for anti-slip traction. Better yet, they’re machine washable!

No matter your personal style, a classic pair of canvas sneakers is an easy staple. These by Levi’s are available in white, black and navy, and at 60% off you can’t beat the price tag!

As the seasons transition from winter to spring, messy weather is here and making practical footwear a necessity. That said, we're obsessed with these cute Chelsea-style rain boots! Easy to pair with leggings and your favorite skinnies, or a dress for commuting to work, these boots make getting ready easy.

Belt bags work double duty: They’re a cute accessory, plus they hold everything you need, hands-free! This option can take you on a bike ride, a grocery run or even a concert, all while keeping your precious cargo safe. Better yet, it sizes up to 5 XL, ensuring that everyone can get on board with this stylish and practical trend.

A button down is a great extra layer for upcoming spring days, especially with country styles being a predicted trend for 2024. This Universal Thread shirt comes in a cozy flannel that’s easy to style with denim during transitional weather.

Calling all skinny jean defenders! Levi's skinnies are loved by many and for this weekend only they're under $25 at Target! With over 200 five-star reviews, this option is sure to be a closet staple.

This pair of slingbacks is sure to elevate your look, whether you're headed to the office, dinner or a special event. The two-tone makes them super versatile and the price point is hard to beat!

Finding a go-to pair of jeans is a struggle everyone can relate to (and is probably why stretch denim remains so popular). According to the brand, this pair is made of a flexible denim, designed to move with you. Plus, they're machine washable, making them easy to care for.

We love an multiuse product, so this Sutra Beauty blowout brush is right up our alley. Combining the air flow of a blow dryer with the benefits of a round brush, it’s ideal for anyone striving to get a salon-worthy blowout without the professional price tag. According to the brand, infrared technology delivers gentle wavelengths that help dry hair from the inside out to prevent over-styling, and the ceramic barrel is said to ensure an even heat transfer that supports silky, shiny locks.

Target Presidents Day furniture deals

This midcentury modern end table is sure to elevate any living room, bedroom or office — and with a 40% discount right now, there's no time like the present to redecorate! Available in natural oak or walnut, the warm wooden tones balance out the crisp modern shape, offering the best of both worlds.

Two-tiered coffee tables are great when you're aiming to save on space, and we think they look pretty cute, too! The glass top on this Costway pick is not only ideal for displaying your favorite decor trinkets, but it also creates an open, airy feeling in any room. And with the wooden lower level, the table is a versatile neutral. At 60% off, it's a can't-miss deal.

Finding the right bar stools at an affordable price point can be tough, but this set of two by Christopher Knight Home checks all of our boxes: Neutral, chic and just the right height! The brand also says they're designed for comfort thanks to the foot rails.

A functional desk is a necessity when working from home, which is exactly why this L-shaped option caught our attention. With sturdy construction and an open hutch, the corner-friendly option doubles as a day-to-day work surface and a practical storage spot. And at more than 60% off, it’s a deal that’s hard to pass up!

Area rugs are known to be pricey, which is why we're eyeing this 58%-off pick from Nuloom. The discounted 8x10 option is sure to spruce up any office, bedroom or living area, and the cream and grey print is elegant yet easy for every day.

Fan's of Target's Studio McGee collabs may be excited about this furniture deal. This set of two seagrass dining chairs perfectly balances casual and formal vibes, and we think they're super versatile, too. Pair them with another set around a dining table for a traditional feel, or arrange them on their own with a small end table in between — a dream spot for morning coffee.

Furnishing a home is an expensive job, so when major deals roll around they’re always worth sharing. Our latest find? This convertible sectional by Costway, which is currently 56% off! The ottoman can be attached on either side to create a sectional look, and the cushions and pillows feature fasteners to fix them in place. Plus, it’s perfect for living room wear and tear, as it’s upholstered in a soft toweling fabric that the brand calls durable and breathable, as well as fade- and scratch-resistant.

Target Presidents Day home and kitchen deals

A throw that strikes the right balance between cozy and cute is on all of our decor wish lists, and this 40%-off Threshold pick fits the bill! With an ombre design it will pop on your favorite chair, couch or ottoman. It's machine washable, too!

Bathrooms can be tricky to decorate given their utilitarian purpose, but adding a cute shower curtain is an easy way to bring in texture, color and warmth. This one by Lush Décor is available in three color options and is 100% cotton.

We're big brunch fans, so we think these juice glasses would make the cutest addition to any table! The sweet bee design feels seasonal for spring, and knowing that they're made from recycled glass is the cherry on top.

Home linens can be expensive to replace, especially if you want quality pieces, so this 34% discount is one we have our eyes on! Available in over 15 color options, you're sure to find one that matches your home.

A beautiful set of wine glasses elevates any evening and this JoyJolt set doesn’t disappoint. The angular style puts a contemporary twist on a classic, and despite being made of crystal, they’re dishwasher safe. The champagne and red wine sets are on sale, too!

For anyone who's regularly on the move, having a set of high-quality luggage is critical, but the price tag tends to be steep. This Costway set is a major outlier — it's currently 70% off! If you have spring travel on the brain, you won't want to miss this steal.

As professional chefs tell us, a set of kitchen knives is one of the most important purchases you can make as a home cook. If you’ve been on the lookout for your own, this 15-piece Henckels set, discounted at nearly 60% off, is a no brainer! It includes an eight-inch chef’s knife, four-inch paring knife, five-inch serrated utility knife, kitchen shears and a sharpening steel, all stored in a hardwood block with six steak knives.

Target Presidents Day tech deals

Yes, AirPods are ubiquitous these days, but we totally understand why: They're compact, possess great sound quality and they actually stay in your ears (unlike lots of other ear bud options). Plus, you can't go wrong with a charging case that delivers 24 hours of battery life.

Whether you're looking to quiet external noise while working or just want to have top-quality audio, these Bose over-ear headphones are a top-notch pick. The brand says they boast plush earcups for comfort, in addition to providing up to 22 hours of wireless listening after only two and a half hours of charging. Snag them while they're 39% off!

We all know tech is a hefty investment, so getting your hands on a $100 discount makes for a note-worthy deal in our books! This 10th generation iPad is available in four colors and is more versatile than ever. With both wide front and back cameras, as well as ultrafast wifi connectivity, it will meet your daily needs and then some.