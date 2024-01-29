Score on these game day deals: We found up to 75% off big screen TVs, soundbars and more

The big game is only days away and here at Shop TODAY we're just hoping both teams have fun — and that you're well-equipped with everything you need at a great price!

Whether you're rooting for your favorite team, watching the epic halftime show, hoping for a celeb spotting or are just there for the commercials, we have you covered on must-have tech for your watch party. And luckily, many retailers are offering major deals, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. We found up to 75% off on big screen TVs, soundbars and more gadgets you didn't think you needed for game-day. We even found deals for your game time grub; we have you covered on kitchen gadget deals like food warmers, Crock-Pots and more.

You'll want to act fast, these deals won't last long and the big game day will be here before you know it.

TV and projector deals | Speaker and soundbar deals | Kitchen and home tech deals

TV and projector tech deals

You can stream the big game with a cinematic experience; this No.1 bestselling projector has Bluetooth capabilities and displays the screen up to 100-inches. This find is currently on sale for $80!

If you're looking for an even bigger way to watch the game, this HD projector has a screen display of up to 230-inches, says the brand. It's compatible with HDMI, USB, laptops, phones and more.

Ahead of game day, retailers are marking down big screen TVs and you can grab this 50-inch Google smart TV for up to 20% off.

You don't want to miss out on this big screen deal; you can score this 70-inch LD TV for 23% off. It features built-in streaming, so you have access to all of your favorite digital platforms, says the brand.

A big deal for a big screen. Score 45% off this epic 75-inch TV. With the Dolby Vision and 4K ULED, you'll feel like you're right in Las Vegas.

Multiple retailers are knocking off $400 on this 65-inch screen TV. According to the brand, it features a crisp 4K resolution and LED display.

If you're really looking to score this game day, Best Buy is taking $900 off this this massive 77-inch television. The LG TV features "lifelike images" on a 4K UHD screen — perfect to watch the game, movies and more.

Speaker and soundbar deals

If you're looking to give your living room the surround sound stadium-feel, or expand your sound system, this portable Bluetooth speaker is 75% off. The brand says it's has Bluetooth compatibility and can even sync up with a second speaker.

This tiny-but-mighty speaker is great for a pre- or post-after party. According to the brand, it has up to 16 hours of playtime and is waterproof.

Save up to 38% off this JBL portable speaker, which reviewers say has superior sound. "The sound quality is impressive, with a robust bass and clear treble, creating a well-balanced audio experience," says one Amazon reviewer.

The brand says this sound system features two speakers to enhance your watching experience. It can even mount to your wall and under the TV to free up space.

You'll save 20% off this Bose soundbar, which features Dolby Atmo technology and has a total of five built-in speakers, says the brand.

Kitchen and home tech gadget deals

Protect your gadgets and have an extra place to plug in with this six foot surge protector. It has a total of eight outlets and four USB ports, says the brand. Plus, it's under $15!

Wherever you're celebrating, you don't want to risk a low battery. This iPhone compatible portable charger is compact and can charge your battery from 20% to 60% within 30 minutes, says the brand.

From dips to chili, you might be looking to cook up a lot of game day treats. That's why you don't want to miss this deal on a 4.5-quart Crock-Pot.

A flag on the field would be letting your food get cold. This 200-watt warming tray has adjustable heat so you can keep your wings, dips and more treats warm throughout the long game.

If you're looking to stream the big game, you can score a Roku Express for under $30 right now. And you'll probably get a lot of use out of it past Sunday's game; it has access to all of your favorite streaming platforms (but a subscription is needed).

If you're really looking to elevate your watch party, you can set the ambience with team colors with a pack of smart light bulbs. According to the brand, there's an option to choose from 16 million colors, including fun effects.