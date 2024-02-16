Don’t sleep on these Presidents Day mattress sales from Purple, Casper and more — score up to 56% off

Finding a good mattress can do wonders for your overall sleep, body and health. And it might be time for a new one! After all, the Sleep Foundation says the average lifespan of a mattress is six to eight years. If you're coming up on that time or are looking for a better mattress to suit your sleep style, you're in luck because Presidents Day mattress sales are already live.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, big box retailers and mattress brands such as Casper, Purple and Nectar are knocking off hundreds of dollars on bestselling mattresses. In fact, experts say this is one of the best times to buy one. Dealnews.com Consumer Analyst Katie Roberts tells Shop TODAY that "retailers tend to go all in" during these long three-day weekends, especially during Presidents Day. "We listed more deals related to mattresses in February last year than during any other month in 2023," Roberts says.

But if you're unsure what to look for, you're in luck. Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined TODAY to share some of the best mattress deals you can shop ahead of Presidents Day. Keep reading for the best affordable mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now — up to 56% off!

Mattress deals seen on TODAY | Mattress deals | Bedding Deals

Best Presidents Day mattress deals and affordable picks seen on TODAY

"The Casper Snow, one of the newer mattresses from this well-known bed-in-a-box pioneer, is one of the least heat-retaining mattresses we’ve tested, making it great for those who sleep hot," suggests Weiler. It is also supportive enough for the average back and side sleeper, since it combines pocketed coils with layers of foam to earn it a firmness rating of four out of 10. "Its solid stability rating means sleepers are unlikely to feel vibrations from a partner’s movements."

For what it is worth, the Bob-O-Pedic Treasure Cushion Dual is an incredible deal, and one of the best innerspring models Weiler and his team have tested. Its gel infused foam allows for airflow and temperature regulation, but also a solid support for all types of sleep preferences. "Bob-o-Pedic owners give the brand high scores for comfort and satisfaction in our member surveys," says Weiler. "Hard to find a better bargain."

Beautyrest is true with this mattress. In fact, Weiler calls this one a "back sleeper's delight" because it has a decent amount of firmness, but is on the softer side. The brand also implements CarbonBoost™ foam to offer some pressure relief, so if that sounds like a dream, this might be the mattress for you.

This Tuft & Needle Nod mattress-in-a-box has an impressive rating, with over 3,700 out of their 5,200 reviews being five starts. The reason behind that are the innersprings topped with foam, which deliver tons of support for every kind of sleeper. "The durability is top-notch, with little in the way of sagging, softening, or damage in eight years of simulated use," suggests Weiler. "This model is highly stable, though it doesn’t resist bounciness, a potential drawback when a sleeper changes position."

"For that bargain price, you get a mattress that actually offers excellent support for most back sleepers, and a little bit less so for all but the most petite side sleepers," explains Weiler. "It’s a true foam mattress, so stability isn’t great. But durability is fantastic, so really hard to top the value you get for this price if you’re on a tight budget." The mattress comes in a box, so you'll be impressed in by how tightly it is packed upon arrival.

The Green Mattress from Avocado is one of the brand's bestsellers, and is ranked high in Weiler and his team's book because it provides great support and passed with perfect numbers in their durability tests. "The only real quibble is that it’s only average for stability," says Weiler. "But owners say they are very satisfied with this brand in our surveys, and they give it a very good rating for comfort as well." Plus, it comes in various firmness settings, including your standard firm, medium and plush for an additional cost.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

On a budget? This affordable memory foam mattress is in the $400 range and comes two options: hybrid or memory foam. Many Amazon reviewers wrote that it's great for back pain and offers good support.

You'll save hundreds on this memory foam Nectar mattress, which features a cooling cover to help regulate your body temperature. Also, the brand offers a 365-night trial, so you have plenty of time to see if it works for your needs.

During Mattress Firm’s Presidents Day sale, you can save hundreds on mattresses from top brands. The retailer is knocking $400 off this Sleepy’s by Sealy hybrid mattress. According to the brand, it features a pillow-top for extra comfort and a “medium” firmness comfort level.

According to the brand, this memory foam mattress is ideal for hot sleepers since the breathable materials offer a cooling effect and ventilation. You can choose from firm, medium or plush.

During Casper's sale, you can score this memory foam mattress for 25% off. The brand says it features "Airscape" technology to help the flow of air throughout the night. You will want to note that this option is final sale only.

Commerce writer Danielle Murphy is a stomach sleeper and says this the adaptive foam of this has been extremely supportive for her body and sleep position. You'll save 20% off during Tuft and Needle's Presidents Day sale.

This Nolah mattress has won several awards across publishers and the brand says it offers ample support for side sleepers. It comes in memory foam or hybrid, and is currently 35% off. The brand will also add in two pillows with this purchase.

This smart bed allows you to adjust the firmness level on both sides, so you and your partner can sleep comfortably based on your own preferences. The brand even offers a 100-night trial and 15 year warranty.

Score total savings of $1,350 with code PRESIDENTSALE, at Puffy. Not only would you get a luxe, memory foam mattress, but the brand is throwing in a free signature pillow, sheet set and mattress protector so you're all set on the bed essentials.

This innovative mattress is designed with a GelFlex Grid on top of supportive comfort foams. Production associate Audrey Ekman (who says she often tosses and turns) has tried this mattress out a few times and said each time she’s “slept like a baby.” Purple is offering $400 off the mattress and an extra $200 off an adjustable base.

Save $300 on this Harmony mattress, which the brand says is a great option for back and side sleepers. Plus it comes in seven different firmness levels including firm and plush pillow top.

According to the brand, you'll sleep cooler on this mattress. It claims to offer a cool-to-touch feel and designed to provide airflow and during Amerisleep's Presidents Day sale, you'll save an impressive $450.

According to the brand, this bestselling mattress provides airflow to keep you cool and offers proper support for your body. Casper says it's their bestselling mattress, and reviewers rave about its support. "So far, I have experienced less back, hip and knee pain, only waking up once or twice a night instead of five or six," wrote one reviewer.

This mattress is made of latex and eco-friendly materials, meaning it's free from harmful chemicals and fiberglass, says the brand. And the brand mentions that it features reduced motion transfer, making it a good option for couple sleeping.

Big Fig says they make their mattress to suit the needs of plus-size sleepers and can provide body support of up to 1,100 pounds. The brand says it’s made with durable memory-foam to prevent sagging and cooling fabrics.

From extra firm to ultra plush, this hybrid mattress has the option for six different comfort levels so there's an option for all sleep preferences. You'll save $300 off during Serta's February sale.

Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler says this Helix mattress "offers amazing lumbar support." According to the brand, it's a great option for side sleepers and is designed with breathable fabrics to help keep you cool.

More Presidents Day bedding deals

Presidents Day sales are also a good time to stock up on must-have bedding. This four-piece sheet boasts over 129,000 five star Amazon ratings and reviewers rave about their comfort and softness. You can grab select colors for only $15.

Don't miss out on this deal, you'll get two Bedsure pillows for $20. What we like most is that they come in three different comfort options and multiple sizes!

If you're looking to add some extra plushness to your mattress, this Walmart bestselling mattress topper is made with down-alternative filling and can offer extra support and comfort, says the brand.

Casper is also marking down pillows by 10% during their Presidents Day sale. According to the brand this cooling pillow offers proper spinal alignment for every sleep position.

This Shop TODAY editor-loved cervical pillow is mean to mimic the natural curve of your spine. Associate editor Emma Stessman said she felt immense results after sleeping on it for one night. Grab it now while it's nearly 30% off.

Whether you’re hosting a friend or going on a camping retreat, forgetting an air mattress pump can be an inconvenience to your night. OlarHike offers a solution with their air mattress with a built-in pump. Essentially, it does all the work for you once you turn it on. Reviews rave that it has a relatively quick inflate time.

This four-piece luxe sheet set is made of 550 thread count of 100% cotton. You can score it for under $70 (or less for smaller sizes) during Macy’s home sales.

If you're curious about Purple's technology, you can start small with one of their pillows, which happens to be on sale for 20% off. It feature's the brand's signature gel grid and comes in three different sizes.

If you want more than a basic foundation for your bed, this upholstered grey option is on sale for 43% off right now. Not to mention, the brand says assembly is easy-as-pie.

You can give your current mattress a boost with a memory foam topper, and this option comes in a choice for comfort or support. You'll save over $100 off during Amerisleep's Presidents Day sale.

During Tempur-Pedic's Presidents Day sale you can save on comfortable bedding, including 20% on mattress toppers. According to the brand, this 3-inch topper gives you that same comfort and technology that's found in their mattresses, and it features straps to keep the topper from slipping.