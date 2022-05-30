Swap option: You can use ground beef instead of brisket.

These cheesy nachos are great way to used leftover protein from a big dinner. The homemade cilantro sour cream, pickled red onions and pico de gallo really set the dish apart.

Preparation

For the pickled red onions:

1.

Sliced the onions and put them in Mason jars. Add in the garlic, if using.

2.

Heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve, about 1 minute. Let cool and pour over the onions.

3.

Set aside to cool to room temperature for 1 hour, then cap and store the onions in the fridge.

For the pico de gallo:

In a medium bowl, combine the diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeño and cilantro.

Stir in the lime juice and season with salt and black pepper. Enjoy right away or cover and refrigerate overnight.

For the cilantro sour cream:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine.

For the nachos:

1.

Preheat oven/smoker to 375 F.

2.

Toss the chopped brisket with the barbecue rub and sauce.

3.

Spread tortilla chips out on a baking sheet or cast-iron pan. Top with brisket and cheese. Place in oven until cheese is melted.

4.

To serve, top with pickled red onions, pico de gallo, jalapeños and cilantro sour cream.