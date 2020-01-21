13 easy, cheesy nacho recipes to devour on Super Bowl Sunday

Nachos are to the Super Bowl as turkey is to Thanksgiving. Making the best nacho recipe could make or break your Super Bowl party.

Lobster nachos vs. Philly cheesesteak in Super Bowl culinary cook-off

By Emi Boscamp

Here are the keys to a successful nacho situation:

  1. Sturdy chips
  2. A sharp cheese that melts well, like cheddar or Monterey Jack
  3. Shredded or pulled meat (unless vegetarian, of course) combined with beans
  4. Fresh, acidic and spicy components: cilantro, jalapeños, salsa, guacamole and sour cream
  5. An even structure: Layer all your components, starting with a layer of chips, on a baking sheet, then meat and beans, then lots (LOTS!) of cheese, then repeat until it's a few layers high. After baking, top with your "fresh" components.

But if you want to go beyond basic, really deck 'em out, we've rounded up a bunch of our favorite nacho recipes that your Super Bowl party guests will likely devour in minutes — possibly seconds. So make sure you enforce proper nacho etiquette!

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Loaded Potato Skin Nachos

Rhoda Boone, Epicurious

With bacon, potato skins and two types of cheese, could you really ask for anything more?

Pulled Pork Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pulled Pork Nachos

Jet Tila

This recipe proves you can have a great version of pulled pork without a smoker. The juicy, shredded pork makes the perfect topping for cheesy nachos.

Tailgate Nacho Packets
Casey Barber
Tailgate Nacho Packets

Casey Barber

These nacho packets cook directly on a grill for melty, cheesy, crispy goodness on the go — topped with all the fixings you crave.

Vegan Loaded Potato Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vegan Loaded Potato Nachos

Henry Firth & Ian Theasby

This vegan version of nachos is just as satisfying, with crispy potato slices (which can be subbed with butternut squash, parsnip or sweet potato), loaded with fresh-tasting toppings like salsa, cashew sour cream and, of course, guacamole.

Grilled Beer Can Chicken Nachos
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Grilled Beer Can Chicken Nachos

Siri Daly

"In the summer and fall, Carson seems to make a beer can chicken once every few weeks," says Siri Daly. "They are juicy, smoky and beyond flavorful. We use the tender meat in just about everything (salads, quesadillas, pastas, etc.). While the chicken is delicious on its own, our favorite way to enjoy it is as a topper on a plate of loaded nachos during football season. As we like to say, even if our team loses, we always win the tailgate."

Lightened-Up Chilaquiles (Breakfast Nachos)
Casey Barber
Lightened-Up Chilaquiles (Breakfast Nachos)

Casey Barber

This one-pot meal of tortillas simmered in salsa makes everyone happy — especially since you can use whatever your favorite salsa happens to be to make this meal your own. It's the ultimate Mexican comfort food.

Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos

Christan Willis

Chili is the ultimate topping when it comes to game-day food; you can put it on everything from hot dogs to burgers to nachos. Take your nachos to the next level by using Tater Tots instead of tortilla chips — it makes this delicious dish even more comforting, perfect for the cold weather and watching the game.

Lobster Nachos, Corn Salsa, Heirloom Tomato & Avocado
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Lobster Nachos, Corn Salsa, Heirloom Tomato & Avocado

Matt Jennings

With lobster, caramelized onions, tomatoes and avocado, it won't just be a party in your mouth — it'll be a really fancy party.

Sheet-Pan Breakfast Nachos
Frances Largeman-Roth
Sheet-Pan Breakfast Nachos

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Using a sheet pan is the key to making sure that every chip is properly loaded with all of the delicious toppings. Made with gluten-free chips, these tasty nachos can also be made vegan by swapping out the bacon, cheese and crème fraiche with plant-based alternatives.

Pig Skin Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pig Skin Nachos

Elizabeth Heiskell

Nachos are always amazing but swapping tortilla chips with crunchy pork skins takes them to another level! Bonus: These are a dream for those following the keto diet.

Vegan Chili Cheese Nachos
Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day
Vegan Chili Cheese Nachos

Angela Liddon

You won't believe how decadent tasting — yet wholesome — the cheese sauce is, and how satisfying the smoky lentil and kidney bean chili is.

Chicken Chili Verde Nachos
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Chicken Chili Verde Nachos

Billy Dec

Warm chicken chili verde is delicious on its own, but load it on top of nachos with gooey, warm queso fundido and you've got an irresistible Super Bowl dish.

Joy Bauer's Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Joy Bauer's Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos

Joy Bauer

In Joy's lightened-up version of nachos, she subs in thin and crispy sweet potato slices for your typical tortilla chips. Add your favorite toppers for one fantastic fiesta — no utensils required.