Chipotle’s guacamole has always held something of a cult-like status among fans of the Mexican burrito chain due in large part to the fact that — yeah, we know! — guac is extra.

While many copycat recipes have littered the internet for years, on Friday, the chain's culinary director took to Instagram to show the world exactly how the restaurant's signature creamy dip is made.

On Thursday, Chad Brauze, an executive chef for Chipotle, posted a video to chain's official Instagram account in which he shares the chain's signature guacamole recipe and provides a very thorough demonstration on how to do it. The recipe is simple and basic, which is probably why so many find it irresistible.

Unlike fake versions which have included add-ins like garlic or tomatoes, Chipotle's guac uses just six ingredients: avocados, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño and kosher salt.

One surprising pro tip to achieving that extra-smooth consistency with a few delightful chunks? Brauze uses a large metal whisk, instead of a fork or spoon, to help break up the avocado halves.

Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread



This isn't the first time the chain has shared the ingredients in its guac, but it is the first time the chain has posted a video tutorial showcasing how to make it. The demo is very in tune with the self-quarantine era, in which many chefs, celebrities and wannabe chefs, are taking to social media to share what they've been cooking at home.

Chipotle is the latest eatery to share a signature recipe with people staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Ikea released a version of its Swedish meatballs with a cream sauce. Disney has also been sharing popular recipes from its parks, including Cookie Fries and churros.

The guacamole tutorial comes just days after it was announced that Chipotle agreed to pay a $25 million settlement to victims of the norovirus outbreaks which sickened more than 1,100 customers from 2015 to 2018. The chain says it has since adopted safer food handling practices.

But now, hardcore Chipotle fans won't even have to head to the Mexican grill chain to get a taste of their favorite guacamole.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Guacamole Recipe

Now you can make Chipotle's signature guacamole at home. Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

Ingredients

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, diced,

1/2 jalapeño (including seeds), diced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Preparation

1. Cut the avocados in half and remove pits carefully.

2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl.

3. Toss and coat with lime juice.

4. Add the salt and mash until a smooth consistency is achieved.

5. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix.

6. Taste the guac and adjust seasoning, if necessary.