72 recipes to make with potatoes — from mashes to mains

"One potato, two potatoes, three potatoes, four. Five potatoes, six potatoes, seven potatoes, more!"

We all know the nursery rhyme, but what do we do with all those potatoes? Well, friends, there are plenty of options to transform this starchy staple into a myriad of drool-worthy recipes.

Gone are the days of staring at that three-pound bag of fingerling, new, red bliss, russet or Yukon Gold potatoes and wondering how to use them up. We've rounded up a list of 70 potato recipes that show that this starch is anything but boring.

"Potatoes get a bad rep because they have carbs, and so many people are afraid of carbohydrates," Isaac Toups, chef-owner of Toups' Meatery in New Orleans told TODAY Food last year. "The truth is, they are loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, potassium and B6 and they have a good amount of fiber."

Think of this list as a guide to the wondrous potato universe. We’ve got side dishes, luxurious entrees and potato-based nibbles. From classic recipes for mashed potatoes to crispy potatoes and french fries to inventive casseroles, dreamy breads and wintry stews — all starring the humble potato.

Before embarking on this potato lover's journey with us, follow a few helpful shopping and storage tips to ensure you’re starting with the best of the bunch:

Avoid buying potatoes that are wrinkled, have begun to sprout or have green patches. Choose potatoes with uniform shapes and sizes; they'll cook more evenly. Store fresh, whole potatoes loose in a bin or rack (to allow air to circulate around them) in a cool (40-50 F), dark place that is well ventilated. Kept this way, they should last for several weeks.

Now you’re ready to become potato’s No. 1 fan, or the spud's best bud.

Mashed, smashed and casseroled potatoes

You'll never go back to basic baked potatoes again after tasting these sensationally delicious, crispy spuds. A simple boil, smash and drizzle of olive oil transform them into an amazingly delicious side dish.

Cooking the potatoes in stock gives them a greater depth of flavor and the cream cheese makes them incredibly creamy and rich. These potatoes don't need to be completely smooth — a rustic-style mash is great!

Also known as "champ," this dish turns potatoes and greens into a full and hearty meal. It's ideal because you can use cabbage, kale, collards — whatever leftover greens are on-hand. A layer of caramelized fried onion tops the buttery-soft potato mountain.

Jet Tila breaks down the steps for super fluffy mashed potatoes and provides elevated add-ins like wasabi, roasted garlic or chives depending on what kind of dish this cozy classic is being paired with.

"They are a cross between a baked potato and a french fry, with a ton of flavor and an incredible crunch," says Siri Daly. "My neighbor Jen has made them famous in our area and they are a hit every single time."

This potato dish makes a really convenient side dish for a festive dinner, since it can be assembled in baking dish, covered and refrigerated for up to one day. Uncover and bake as directed below.

Beloved for her innovative takes on classic recipes that home cooks can make themselves, Ina Garten shares how she makes mashed potatoes in this simple recipe. Parmesan cheese and black pepper add a sharp kick to the creamy starch that turns this into an exceptional sides for red meats and roast chicken.

In a creative spin, Carson Daly dresses up mashed potatoes with crumbled bacon — and booze! — a move he learned from his late mother, Pattie. One bite and you'll be on — you guessed it! — cloud nine.

A combination of sweet, cruciferous cauliflower and Yukon gold potatoes meld together for this tasty spin on regular mashed potatoes. Yogurt adds creaminess and tangy undertones that round out the butter and garlicky chives.

This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.

When you're in the mood for mashed potatoes but don't feel like hovering over the stove, follow this recipe. It only takes about five minutes and then that magic machine, the slow cooker, does all the work.

These rich and cheesy potatoes have plenty of flavor from herbs and browned onions, and can be made ahead of time.

Hotdishes are literally at every single event in North Dakota: baby showers, graduation parties, holiday feasts, weddings and funerals. You name it, it’s there. Why? Because it combines all the comfort foods into one ooey-gooey casserole, often topped with something like cheese or potatoes.

This recipe takes mashed potatoes and turns up the flavor and texture to the max! A classic fluffy mash gets amplified with the crunch and tang of salt and vinegar chips. There's not a person on Earth who won't like it.

What's not to love about thinly sliced potatoes layered with caramelized onions, heavy cream, tons of cheese, herbs, salt and pepper? It's basically the most magical side dish on the planet.

"I love this recipe because it's quintessentially Minnesotan and so cozy," says Molly Yeh. "It's perfect for a fall or winter day and I love the way the tots look on top — they're so pretty."

This is a super versatile variation of baked potatoes that gets put together in one family-style casserole. It goes with a steak or chicken as much as with bacon and eggs. You will love it on your brunch table! You can take the bacon away for the vegetarians or add prosciutto or pancetta for the meat lovers.

The sweet honey is balanced with creamy, pungent mustard, earthy garlic and aromatic rosemary. It's a supper when you want something that doesn't take a lot of time to prepare, using mostly cupboard ingredients while not losing out on taste. It’s perfect for a mid-week family dinner.

The sliced potatoes make this a pretty dish, and the cream and cheese mixture tastes like heaven.

Use potatoes to make some Irish soul food. This colcannon is a comforting, buttery dish made with cabbage and potatoes. Served with crunchy, juicy breaded pork chops and an addictive honey dip, colcannon is also great served with chicken wings and pork ribs.

Potatoes and cheese are a match made in culinary heaven! In this recipe, sharp cheddar gets paired with crispy roasted potatoes in a creamy sauce to make the most delicious gratin you've ever tasted. And to top it off, there's crispy bacon and crunchy scallions.

Shepherd's pie is the perfect dish for this time of year when it's cold outside and you're craving something supremely satisfying.

Baked, roasted and french-fried potatoes

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into shell casing for a bullet of flavor? In this powder keg, the surly nature of the cheddar cheese roughhouses the creamy new potatoes, not to mention some butter and sour cream.

Who doesn't love fries? It's a cinch to make crave-worthy fries right in your oven — no deep-frying needed. Ta-da — good-for-you french fries are served!

These fries are a healthier version of the classic In-N-Out animal style fries. The usual ones are covered in cheese, mayo and onions. This recipe is a vegan and healthier spin on the original.

These potatoes amassed almost 20 million views between the two times Jeremy Scheck posted them on TikTok. So, in addition to being absolutely crisped and delicious, they've totally earned their spot as a regular on any dinner (or breakfast) table.

Nothing beats a basic baked potato. It's the perfect side dish that can be dressed up or down. It tastes just as great with only a bit of butter as it does fully loaded with all the fixings. Al's four-ingredient potato recipe looks to cheddar cheese to amp up the classic flavor.

If you've ever made roasted potatoes and been disappointed that they aren't crispy enough, try chef Michael White's trick. The key to his ultra crispy oven-roasted potatoes (called "patate al forno" in Italian) is to make sure that the potatoes are patted completely dry before they are placed in the oven.

We love that this recipe puts a new spin on the baked potato, and you can make any twist you like. It's also great for parties — you can do most of the work in advance with easy cleanup.

Put a whole roast chicken in the center of a pan full of of halved potatoes and roast them all together in the oven for about an hour for a juicy wholesome meal where the Yukon Golds soak up the salty, buttery jus.

It's easier than you think to make crispy french fries in your kitchen. For these fries, the potatoes are cut and then frozen to remove excess moisture. Plus, having a freezer stocked with pre-cut fries means most of the prep is done in advance.

"This is my perfect baked potato," says Ryan Scott. "Something about the combination of cheesy white cheddar, fresh chives and warm potato screams comfort to me."

You'll find batata maqlieh, which translates to "fried potatoes," on any traditional Lebanese table. Julie Taboulie put them in pita sandwiches, serve them with meat, and, of course, eat them on their own.

"I love an easy, five-ingredient recipe, and this is one of my all-time favorites," says Sunny Anderson. "With just potatoes, a sprinkle of salt, fresh rosemary, thyme and a drizzle of olive oil, you've got a flavorful, crispy side that pairs perfectly with almost any main dish."

These smaller, slender potatoes cook quickly and pair perfectly with steaks, roasted chicken and more. Using fresh herbs to top them off really takes the flavor profile to the next level.

Who doesn't love french fries? Za’atar gives them an interesting appeal; they almost don’t need a dipping sauce. (Don't you dare use ketchup on these!)

This recipe is a really easy dinner idea that looks much fancier and more impressive than the amount of work required to make it. Just a few ingredients and you’re on your way to a delicious date-night dinner or meatless Monday meal!

"I love traditional fries but don't love deep-frying anything on a regular basis," says Laura Vitale. "This technique means I can have my fries the way I want without heating up a pot of oil. Plus, this recipe has less fat than a traditional french fry recipe."

This combination of hot, fluffy potato filling with silky crème fraîche and peppery flat-leaf parsley, topped with jewels of trout caviar and held within a crispy potato skin is one of those special dishes that, once you master it, will be a repeat in your household.

Potato salads

The mayo, the mustard, the pickled relish: Damon Stalworth's potato salad has all of the classic potato salad ingredients. A delightful addition to a rack of barbecued ribs slathered in sauce or a quick standalone lunch, this is a simple recipe mixed with hard-boiled eggs for a little extra protein.

Al lightens up his potato salad with a touch of lemon juice and refreshing mint. There's no mayo, yogurt or even oil. It satisfies those starchy cravings without a lot of added fat.

Anyone who loves a loaded baked potato will love this 25-minute recipe with all the fixings. From chives and bacon to buttermilk and sharp cheddar, this dish will have everyone going in for seconds.

Sandra Lee's potato salad has been in her family for at least three generations. It's a little sweet and will totally hit the spot for all those in favor of a good old-fashioned creamy potato salad. She serves it at family cookouts, but never hesitates to enjoy it as an easy main dish at home.

This chunky salad of red potatoes, fresh greens and boldly flavored herbs tastes like a summer spent in Ikaria, Greece. It adheres to the Blue Zone diet, which focuses on the foods that people who live to be at least 100 eat, in areas called "blue zones,"like Greece.

Using two kinds of potatoes is just the start of what makes this potato salad special. It also features crunchy carrots and celery, fresh scallions and the rich texture of hard-boiled eggs.

When the goal is to make something gourmet, look no further than Stephanie Izard's side dish. Bright spring onions, sweet blueberries and thinly sliced fingerling potatoes get infused by the grill's natural smokiness and a white miso-Champagne vinaigrette.

In this potato salad, the main ingredients do the talking. When the market has some pretty baby potatoes, boil them until they're just a bit tender and toss them in a simple dressing of olive oil, shallot vinaigrette and whatever fresh herbs are available.

In a hurry? Using steamed bagged potatoes saves time and makes prep quick and easy. Then, just mix up the dressing and stir in some charred onions for a sweet and smoky taste.

Switch it up and use pesto (store-bought or homemade) with Greek yogurt and lemon zest for a potato salad with a little Italian flare. Light but still vibrant, this potato salad is a great side for seafood, grilled fish or chicken.

For the folks that like a no-frills potato salad, Dylan Dreyer's recipe (borrowed from her grandmother) is just the right balance of straightforward ingredients that makes it as nostalgic as it is delicious.

Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to typically creamy potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.

This recipe takes the classic potato salad that everyone loves and elevates the flavor profile with a rustic char on the potatoes. The maple syrup — instead of the white sugar used in typical potato salads — brings in a richer finish that complements the pork chops and supplies added nutritional benefits and antioxidants.

Soups, stews, hash browns and beyond

This recipe all happens in one pot, allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. You can make a big batch and freeze for up to three months until you are ready to eat it. This soup goes great on its own or as a side to a sandwich for lunch.

Give potatoes new life by shredding them into an egg-based batter and putting them into the waffle iron! Almost like hash browns, the shreds get crisped perfectly with each little nook and cranny being a vessel to host your favorite toppings, whether that be bacon, chives, cheese, avocado or whatever your heart desires.

This recipe for homemade chips is surprisingly simple and requires just four ingredients. The result is a perfectly crispy chip with a wonderfully salty tang — perfect for piling onto a sandwich!

Combine two winning dishes, crispy hash browns and baked frittata, into one great dish. It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and who wouldn't rather have crispy potatoes as a base than soggy pie crust?

Combine hearty ingredients into this breakfast-themed spin on a southern staple. The low-country boil is a mix of fresh seafood, corn and other flavorful foods. This version uses Cajun shrimp, meaty potatoes, cheese and eggs dusted in Old Bay for that same great feel in a new, fun brunch potato dish.

These potato and zucchini chips have been a starter at Anthony Scotto's restaurant, Fresco by Scotto, for 28 years. Once you try a bite, you can't stop eating them!

Aarti Sequiera shares an easy way to love cauliflower with her recipe for aloo gobi, a popular Indian cauliflower and potato dish. And it's filling and comforting enough to be a meal on its own.

The potato boats and eggs in this brunch dish can be made completely ahead of time: Just reheat and serve with the toppings of your choice. This recipe is the perfect way to amp up the same old eggs with a side of potatoes.

Ajiaco santafereño is a traditional thick soup from Colombia's capital, Bogotá. Perfect for cold weather, this staple always reminds Consuelo Cardenas of home. It's a great recipe to make at the end of a long week when you want a dish that's easy to gather around.

Roast a turkey one night and then transform the leftovers into the ultimate snack by mixing chopped them with mashed potatoes, cheese, scallions and eggs. Then simply roll the mixture into balls, coat the balls in breadcrumbs and fry them until golden-brown and crispy. And don’t forget cranberry sauce or gravy for dipping. It tastes just like Thanksgiving — but bite-sized.

Herby potato dumplings soak up the delicious juices from a rich stew that's perfect for Irish-style suppers with friends and family.

Cold leftover mashed potatoes are hard to bring back to life, as they never taste the same unless you go through adding more butter and milk. If you go through that process, taking a few more extra steps to make something completely new is far more exciting. Who doesn't love fancier, grown-up Tater Tots?!

The trick to making this soup thick and creamy — without using cream — is pureeing a portion of the cooked soup. Blending it achieves that coveted velvety texture.

Have baby potatoes on hand? Toss 'em in whole into this fragrant pinot- and tomato-based stew. It's one of those dishes that just melts away the winter blues.

Priya Krishna uses an easy recipe for red chile potatoes to stuff her irresistible parathas. These potato-dough balls get rolled into pancake-like circles and fried until warm, slightly crisped and golden-brown. It's the ultimate comfort food — especially with a pat of butter spread on top.

You can find all kinds of variations out there, but this traditional potato latke recipe is straightforward, iconic and delicious.

"Aloo gobi — potatoes and cauliflower sautéed in spices — was a staple of my upbringing," says Krishna. "It’s simple to put together, pretty hands off, and its flavor to ease ratio is off the charts. Also, potatoes and cauliflower are truly exceptional at absorbing and enhancing seasonings."

Who said nachos need tortilla chips? In case you haven't heard, totchos are a thing. Basically, you bake frozen tots, then use them to make any variety of "nachos" you happen to have a hankering for. This Buffalo chicken version is spicy, messy and marvelous.

This hearty one-pot Mexican stew is loaded with steak, potatoes and veggies all simmered in a tomatillo-based broth that infuses every bite with nourishing spice.

These are Egg Shop restaurant's signature hash-brown potatoes. They're a hybrid of hash browns and latkes — salty, fried potato glory.