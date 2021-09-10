If I'm making nachos, they're going to be anything but basic. Here, I swap crisp plantain chips for the usual tortilla chips, make a bright and fresh pico de gallo, replace plain sour cream with a cool avocado-yogurt sauce and use three different kinds of cheese. Not to mention the beer-braised pork that tops it all off.

Preparation

For the beer-braised pork:

1.

Add the pork to large bowl with the Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons of the canola oil, salt and pepper, and toss to coat.

2.

In a large pan over medium-high heat, add the pork and the remaining tablespoon of oil. Cook the pork until browned. Remove the pork from the pan and set aside.

3.

To the hot pan, add the onion, celery, green chiles, garlic and tomato paste, stirring to combine after each ingredient is added. Sweat until fragrant and the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

4.

Deglaze the pan with the beer and chicken stock. Return the pork to pan, cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and braise for 1 hour.

5.

Remove the pork from the braising liquid. Increase the heat to high and cook the braising liquid until reduced by half, about 30 minutes.

6.

Add 1 cup of the reduced braising liquid to the pork and stir to combine. Set aside.

For the pico de gallo:

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, onions, jalapeño, salt, cilantro and the lime zest and juice. Stir to combine.

For the avocado yogurt:

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, avocados, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic and olive oil. Mash with 2 forks until mostly smooth and well-combined.

For the nachos:

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Spread the plantain chips on a baking sheet in an even layer. Top with half of the black beans and all of the pork, then the remaining black beans. Cover with the cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and finish with the pickled jalapeños.

3.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

4.

Top the nachos with the pico de gallo, avocado yogurt and cilantro.