Simple Italian American comfort food: Stuffed mushrooms, escarole and beans

Anthony Scotto makes classic, family-favorite, Italian American dishes for dinner.

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

/ Source: TODAY
By Anthony Scotto

Chef and restaurateur Anthony Scotto is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite family recipes. He shows us how to make cheesy stuffed mushrooms and stewed escarole with cannellini beans.

Stuffed Mushrooms
This is a recipe that's so simple yet special at the same time. Growing up, we usually had these on holidays or special occasions, so I always have good memories of grabbing one as soon as they come out of the oven.

Escarole and Beans
The dish brings back the romance of the food I grew up with. Escarole and beans was a favorite, and it was always a topic of debate. Some family members added sausage to theirs, others added ground beef, some made theirs thick and others more watery. No matter which way you make it, it's sure to be comforting and delicious.

Friulian Frico
Penne with Spinach, Parmesan and Seasoned Breadcrumbs

