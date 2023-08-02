Simple Italian American comfort food: Stuffed mushrooms, escarole and beans

Chef and restaurateur Anthony Scotto is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite family recipes. He shows us how to make cheesy stuffed mushrooms and stewed escarole with cannellini beans.

This is a recipe that's so simple yet special at the same time. Growing up, we usually had these on holidays or special occasions, so I always have good memories of grabbing one as soon as they come out of the oven.

The dish brings back the romance of the food I grew up with. Escarole and beans was a favorite, and it was always a topic of debate. Some family members added sausage to theirs, others added ground beef, some made theirs thick and others more watery. No matter which way you make it, it's sure to be comforting and delicious.

