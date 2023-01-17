44 Super Bowl desserts to sweeten the score

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We're just going to come out and say it: The most exciting part about Super Bowl Sunday is the savory, melty, delicious food. From the chips and dips that circulate the room to the big plates of heavenly Super Bowl appetizers like pigs in blankets, sliders, wings, pizza bites and pull-apart breads, the food is what matter most — yes, even more than the game itself, the halftime show and even the commercials. But, as you plan your game-day menu, don't be one of those people who forgets dessert. Your team might not have the sweet ending you desire, but your guests still can.

Even if your party guests say they've eaten too much chili or filled up on nachos, there is always room for dessert. Something sweet is a must at every gathering.

One of the great things about planning the last course for Super Bowl festivities is that you get to have a little fun with it. Save the more formal romantic desserts for Valentine's Day. For this type of event, we want irresistible grab-and-go options like apple pie empanadas, Rice Krispie treats, decadent dips, football-themed cupcakes, and all types of cookies, brownies and bars. Toward the end of the game, pull out your make-ahead, easy-to-bake, simple-to-serve cake that folks can grab a slice of and eat while they continue cheering on their team.

Whichever type of treats you go for, TODAY Food is all about bringing home the best Super Bowl recipes — and that includes the sweet ones.

Mini Oreo Football Truffles
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mini Oreo Football Truffles

Brandi Milloy

Your Super Bowl party guests just might forget all about the big game once they taste these deliciously adorable football-shaped truffles.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Twins That Cook
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Maya and Aria Christian

It's a classic cookie that we all love and adore, but a little more grown-up! The deep, rich flavor of the brown butter and sprinkle of the flaky sea salt is what sets this cookie apart from the rest.

Football Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Football Cupcakes

Brandi Milloy

Are you ready for some cupcakes? These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. The chocolaty inside gets topped by a turf-green icing and adorable pretzel stick goal posts.

Giada's Walnut Football Cookies
TODAY
Giada's Walnut Football Cookies

Giada De Laurentiis

These cookies are filled with warm, earthy spices like cinnamon, allspice and vanilla, which makes them perfect for a chilly game day treat. Enjoy them at a tailgate, viewing party or in the comfort of your own home.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
TODAY
Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Checka Ciammaichelli

Don't have much too much to bake with on hand? No problem! These sweet and nutty cookies only require three ingredients. They're easy to make with the kids and will easily satisfy a craving for something sweet.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs

Brandi Milloy

If it looks like a football but tastes like a bite-sized mound of chocolate chip cookie dough, you're in for a win. These festive Super Bowl treats are ideal for chocolate lovers and football fans.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Bites
TODAY
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Bites

Jennifer Carroll

Game-day spreads are all about comfort foods, and these little chocolatey peanut butter bites are teeming with nostalgia. They're moist, sweet and great for serving a crowd.

Chocolate Pudding Peanut Bars
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Chocolate Pudding Peanut Bars

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is Alex Guarnaschelli's take on a Seattle classic: Nanaimo bars. These easy, chocolaty, no-bake bars are great sliced up and served as is or with whipped cream or ice cream on the side.

No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls
TODAY
No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls

Alejandra Ramos

All you need for these easy no-bake (and no-cook!) cookie balls is a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor.

Siri's Lemon Bars
Helen Healey / TODAY
Siri's Lemon Bars

Siri Daly

Lemon bars are such a fun and easy dessert to make. Plus, they're super portable. They're bright, creamy and a delicious treat to bring along to a Super Bowl party.

Guinness Chocolate Cake
Nathan Congelton / TODAY
Guinness Chocolate Cake

Clodagh McKenna

A beer-flavored dessert? Sounds like the Super Bowl to us! This cake is majestically dark but surprisingly light and velvety in texture. Topped with a cream cheese icing for a not overly sweet finish, it's a major win.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
Carrie Parente
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Carrie Parente

These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and taste better than any store-bought peanut butter cup we've ever had. You can use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers, if you like. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft.

Chocolate Fondue
Carl Tremblay / America's Test Kitchen
Chocolate Fondue

America's Test Kitchen

Chocolate fondue offers a special kind of bliss. Dipping an enormous red strawberry into a pot of warm melted chocolate is guaranteed to make just about anybody happy — even if their team is losing.

Brown Butter Rice Cereal Treats
TODAY
Brown Butter Rice Cereal Treats

Siri Daly

What sets these treats apart from others is the toasty, nutty taste and aroma of browned butter. Dress them up with the sprinkles of your favorite team for an extra fun touch.

Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

A hidden layer of sweet, gooey caramel and a crunchy pretzel topping puts these brownies over the top for an easy-to-transport party dish.

Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies
Jennifer Carroll
Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies

Jennifer Carroll

This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites! The fluff makes a fun and playful filling for Super Bowl spreads of all sorts.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
TODAY
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Daphne Oz

Boost up chocolate chip cookies by loading the dough into a large cast-iron skillet. Served warm and cut into squares or slices with some ice cream, and you've got yourself a winning dessert.

Milk Bar's Gooey Sugar Cookie Bars
Milk Bar
Milk Bar's Gooey Sugar Cookie Bars

Christina Tosi

These ooey-gooey bars bring all the crisp sweetness of cookies with the tender texture of cake. They are wonderfully comforting and can be customized for any occasion.

Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge
Courtesy Samah Dada
Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge

Samah Dada

This four-ingredient recipe calls for creamy peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract. It comes together easily and hits the salty note craved by many game-day partygoers.

Nutella Brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Nutella Brownies

Nigella Lawson

You'll never see a plateful of anything be devoured so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better. The ease of this recipe will also wow — you only need three ingredients (Nutella, confectioners’ sugar and eggs) and about five minutes of prep work.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

Amber St. Peter

These bars are freaky good. Packed with protein from the peanut butter, they’ve got an extra somethin' somethin' to help fuel your cheering guests. They’re sweet, chewy, ooey-gooey and very worthy of a football party.

Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip
Courtesy Will Coleman
Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip

Will Coleman

The combination of the flaky, fried pastry dough, creamy ricotta mixed with cream cheese and chocolate chips is impossible to beat — except maybe in this dippable form.

Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart's Potato Chip Cookies

Martha Stewart

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats from Martha Stewart satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Bomboloni
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Bomboloni

John Alberti

Bomboloni are Italian doughnuts, and they are as much fun to say as they are to make and eat. They are like a party in your mouth, with their gooey centers and sugary, soft dough.

Sweet and Salty Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ken Goodman
Sweet and Salty Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ali Tila

These golden, rich, buttery cookies have the sweet contrast of chocolate chips. Jet Tila's family changes up the original recipe here by browning the butter to give it an added level of rich, nutty flavor, then topping it with a little garnish of salt.

Strawberry Tiramisu
Anna Francese Gass
Strawberry Tiramisu

Anna Francese Gass

This strawberry tiramisu takes all the classic moves of the traditional espresso-flavored dessert and gives it a kid-friendly twist with strawberry milk and lemon. Bring this to your Super Bowl gathering and it will surely be the talk of the party.

Pistachio Icebox Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pistachio Icebox Cake

Katie Stilo

This simple, no-bake icebox cake comes together in minutes, and frees up oven space for other Super Bowl meal prep. The wafer cookies will soften slightly in the fridge as the dessert sits. The small addition of almond extract brings out the pistachio flavor.

Cheesecake Brownie Bites
Joy Bauer
Cheesecake Brownie Bites

Joy Bauer

What do you get when you combine a brownie and cheesecake? The best treat ever. These two-toned, two-bite gems are easy to make and perfect for Super Bowl party platters.

Pretzel Tahini Cookies
Courtesy Julia Gartland
Pretzel Tahini Cookies

Samah Dada

These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which we adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies
Chris Andre
Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

Ryan Scott

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They're rich, cakey, gooey and oozing with chocolate. Topped with flecks of sea salt, you'll be drooling by the time they're out of the oven.

Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats
Katie Stilo
Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats

Katie Stilo

The secret behind the ultimate Rice Krispies recipe is, of course, the Marshmallow Fluff. It keeps the treats moist and, along with mini marshmallows, really amps up that toasty, buttery flavor that some treats lack.

Siri's Magic Bars
Helen Healey / TODAY
Siri's Magic Bars

Siri Daly

"These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid," says Siri Daly. "They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!"

Frozen Peanut Butter S'mores Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Frozen Peanut Butter S'mores Pie

Alex Guarnaschelli

Here, an American campfire classic is taking a trip to the freezer! This deliciously rich dessert is creamy, sweet and a little salty from the peanut butter.

Caramel Brownies
Angie Mosier
Caramel Brownies

Elizabeth Heiskell

These decadent caramel brownies come together in a flash because the recipe uses boxed cake mix. If you just can't wait for these brownies to cool, we recommend scooping them into a bowl and topping with ice cream.

Cake Pops
Ali Rosen
Cake Pops

Ali Rosen

These adorable hand-held treats are ideal for kid-friendly events and parties where people may not want to sit down for a formal dessert. Decorate them in the Super Bowl teams' colors and let your guests pick the pops they prefer.

Warm Mini Apple Pie Empanadas
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Warm Mini Apple Pie Empanadas

Alejandra Ramos

Turn apple pie into a handheld treat with these easy baked dessert empanadas. Tender apples and warm spices are the perfect contract to the buttery flaky pastry. Store-bought refrigerated dough keeps things simple, but feel free to swap in your favorite homemade pie crust dough, if preferred.

Cookies-and-Cream Icebox Cake
Elana Besser
Cookies-and-Cream Icebox Cake

Elena Besser

This easy dessert is so rich and flavorful, but still light, so your guests will definitely go back for seconds. Also, it only has five ingredients and lasts for months in the freezer … unless it all gets eaten first!

Apple Pie-Rogies
Casey Barber
Apple Pie-Rogies

Casey Barber

Serve these sweetly spiced apple pie-rogies as a family-friendly dessert for your party. They're indulgent when drizzled with caramel sauce or topped with whipped cream, but taste just as good when simply tossed in melted butter.

Top-Secret Chocolate Cake
Ed Anderson
Top-Secret Chocolate Cake

Ree Drummond

"As a middle-aged woman of the world, it is no secret to me that you can doctor up boxed cake mix to create a heavenly dessert," says Ree Drummond. Take her advice and make this dessert for your Super Bowl party — your guests will have no idea it wasn't completely made from scratch.

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake
Courtesy Jocelyn Delk Adams
Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This authentic gooey butter cake has a chewy blondie texture bottom topped with a custardy cream cheese layer of perfection. It is the true, original St. Louis classic.

Flourless Soy Sauce Brownies
Courtesy Hetty McKinnon
Flourless Soy Sauce Brownies

Hetty McKinnon

The use of this yeasty, salty condiment in a brownie is surprising, but it brings a complex depth of flavor to this classic sweet treat. Soy sauce amplifies the chocolate note, bringing a rich caramel glow. The end result very much resembles salted caramel.

Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie
Courtesy Natasha Wynnyk
Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie

Giada De Laurentiis

This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Instead, they rely on almond flour, which creates a fine crumb and nice texture that's gluten-free.

Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups

Martha Stewart

These homemade bars taste just like the beloved classic cups. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfectly sized two-bite treat.

Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Bars
Courtesy Samah Dada
Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Bars

Samah Dada

A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a three-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be dairy-free, gluten-free and refined sugar-free.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.