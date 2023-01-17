44 Super Bowl desserts to sweeten the score

We're just going to come out and say it: The most exciting part about Super Bowl Sunday is the savory, melty, delicious food. From the chips and dips that circulate the room to the big plates of heavenly Super Bowl appetizers like pigs in blankets, sliders, wings, pizza bites and pull-apart breads, the food is what matter most — yes, even more than the game itself, the halftime show and even the commercials. But, as you plan your game-day menu, don't be one of those people who forgets dessert. Your team might not have the sweet ending you desire, but your guests still can.

Even if your party guests say they've eaten too much chili or filled up on nachos, there is always room for dessert. Something sweet is a must at every gathering.

One of the great things about planning the last course for Super Bowl festivities is that you get to have a little fun with it. Save the more formal romantic desserts for Valentine's Day. For this type of event, we want irresistible grab-and-go options like apple pie empanadas, Rice Krispie treats, decadent dips, football-themed cupcakes, and all types of cookies, brownies and bars. Toward the end of the game, pull out your make-ahead, easy-to-bake, simple-to-serve cake that folks can grab a slice of and eat while they continue cheering on their team.

Whichever type of treats you go for, TODAY Food is all about bringing home the best Super Bowl recipes — and that includes the sweet ones.

Your Super Bowl party guests just might forget all about the big game once they taste these deliciously adorable football-shaped truffles.

It's a classic cookie that we all love and adore, but a little more grown-up! The deep, rich flavor of the brown butter and sprinkle of the flaky sea salt is what sets this cookie apart from the rest.

Are you ready for some cupcakes? These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. The chocolaty inside gets topped by a turf-green icing and adorable pretzel stick goal posts.

These cookies are filled with warm, earthy spices like cinnamon, allspice and vanilla, which makes them perfect for a chilly game day treat. Enjoy them at a tailgate, viewing party or in the comfort of your own home.

Don't have much too much to bake with on hand? No problem! These sweet and nutty cookies only require three ingredients. They're easy to make with the kids and will easily satisfy a craving for something sweet.

If it looks like a football but tastes like a bite-sized mound of chocolate chip cookie dough, you're in for a win. These festive Super Bowl treats are ideal for chocolate lovers and football fans.

Game-day spreads are all about comfort foods, and these little chocolatey peanut butter bites are teeming with nostalgia. They're moist, sweet and great for serving a crowd.

This is Alex Guarnaschelli's take on a Seattle classic: Nanaimo bars. These easy, chocolaty, no-bake bars are great sliced up and served as is or with whipped cream or ice cream on the side.

All you need for these easy no-bake (and no-cook!) cookie balls is a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor.

Lemon bars are such a fun and easy dessert to make. Plus, they're super portable. They're bright, creamy and a delicious treat to bring along to a Super Bowl party.

A beer-flavored dessert? Sounds like the Super Bowl to us! This cake is majestically dark but surprisingly light and velvety in texture. Topped with a cream cheese icing for a not overly sweet finish, it's a major win.

These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and taste better than any store-bought peanut butter cup we've ever had. You can use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers, if you like. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft.

Chocolate fondue offers a special kind of bliss. Dipping an enormous red strawberry into a pot of warm melted chocolate is guaranteed to make just about anybody happy — even if their team is losing.

What sets these treats apart from others is the toasty, nutty taste and aroma of browned butter. Dress them up with the sprinkles of your favorite team for an extra fun touch.

A hidden layer of sweet, gooey caramel and a crunchy pretzel topping puts these brownies over the top for an easy-to-transport party dish.

This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites! The fluff makes a fun and playful filling for Super Bowl spreads of all sorts.

Boost up chocolate chip cookies by loading the dough into a large cast-iron skillet. Served warm and cut into squares or slices with some ice cream, and you've got yourself a winning dessert.

These ooey-gooey bars bring all the crisp sweetness of cookies with the tender texture of cake. They are wonderfully comforting and can be customized for any occasion.

This four-ingredient recipe calls for creamy peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract. It comes together easily and hits the salty note craved by many game-day partygoers.

You'll never see a plateful of anything be devoured so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better. The ease of this recipe will also wow — you only need three ingredients (Nutella, confectioners’ sugar and eggs) and about five minutes of prep work.

These bars are freaky good. Packed with protein from the peanut butter, they’ve got an extra somethin' somethin' to help fuel your cheering guests. They’re sweet, chewy, ooey-gooey and very worthy of a football party.

The combination of the flaky, fried pastry dough, creamy ricotta mixed with cream cheese and chocolate chips is impossible to beat — except maybe in this dippable form.

Crunchy, chewy, buttery, salty and sweet, these addictive treats from Martha Stewart satisfy every last corner of your palate.

Bomboloni are Italian doughnuts, and they are as much fun to say as they are to make and eat. They are like a party in your mouth, with their gooey centers and sugary, soft dough.

These golden, rich, buttery cookies have the sweet contrast of chocolate chips. Jet Tila's family changes up the original recipe here by browning the butter to give it an added level of rich, nutty flavor, then topping it with a little garnish of salt.

This strawberry tiramisu takes all the classic moves of the traditional espresso-flavored dessert and gives it a kid-friendly twist with strawberry milk and lemon. Bring this to your Super Bowl gathering and it will surely be the talk of the party.

This simple, no-bake icebox cake comes together in minutes, and frees up oven space for other Super Bowl meal prep. The wafer cookies will soften slightly in the fridge as the dessert sits. The small addition of almond extract brings out the pistachio flavor.

What do you get when you combine a brownie and cheesecake? The best treat ever. These two-toned, two-bite gems are easy to make and perfect for Super Bowl party platters.

These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which we adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They're rich, cakey, gooey and oozing with chocolate. Topped with flecks of sea salt, you'll be drooling by the time they're out of the oven.

The secret behind the ultimate Rice Krispies recipe is, of course, the Marshmallow Fluff. It keeps the treats moist and, along with mini marshmallows, really amps up that toasty, buttery flavor that some treats lack.

"These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid," says Siri Daly. "They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!"

Here, an American campfire classic is taking a trip to the freezer! This deliciously rich dessert is creamy, sweet and a little salty from the peanut butter.

These decadent caramel brownies come together in a flash because the recipe uses boxed cake mix. If you just can't wait for these brownies to cool, we recommend scooping them into a bowl and topping with ice cream.

These adorable hand-held treats are ideal for kid-friendly events and parties where people may not want to sit down for a formal dessert. Decorate them in the Super Bowl teams' colors and let your guests pick the pops they prefer.

Turn apple pie into a handheld treat with these easy baked dessert empanadas. Tender apples and warm spices are the perfect contract to the buttery flaky pastry. Store-bought refrigerated dough keeps things simple, but feel free to swap in your favorite homemade pie crust dough, if preferred.

This easy dessert is so rich and flavorful, but still light, so your guests will definitely go back for seconds. Also, it only has five ingredients and lasts for months in the freezer … unless it all gets eaten first!

Serve these sweetly spiced apple pie-rogies as a family-friendly dessert for your party. They're indulgent when drizzled with caramel sauce or topped with whipped cream, but taste just as good when simply tossed in melted butter.

"As a middle-aged woman of the world, it is no secret to me that you can doctor up boxed cake mix to create a heavenly dessert," says Ree Drummond. Take her advice and make this dessert for your Super Bowl party — your guests will have no idea it wasn't completely made from scratch.

This authentic gooey butter cake has a chewy blondie texture bottom topped with a custardy cream cheese layer of perfection. It is the true, original St. Louis classic.

The use of this yeasty, salty condiment in a brownie is surprising, but it brings a complex depth of flavor to this classic sweet treat. Soy sauce amplifies the chocolate note, bringing a rich caramel glow. The end result very much resembles salted caramel.

This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Instead, they rely on almond flour, which creates a fine crumb and nice texture that's gluten-free.

These homemade bars taste just like the beloved classic cups. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfectly sized two-bite treat.

A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a three-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be dairy-free, gluten-free and refined sugar-free.