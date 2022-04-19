Technique tip: Make sure dough is chilled before baking to avoid overspreading. When the cookies come out of the oven and are garnished with salt, transfer carefully with a spatula into freezer for 10 minutes.

It's a classic cookie that we all love and adore, but a little more grown-up! The deep, rich flavor of the brown butter and sprinkle of the flaky sea salt is what sets this cookie apart from the rest.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2.

Melt the butter on low-medium flame until it becomes amber in color with a nutty scent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Let the butter develop a dark brown color for a deeper flavor. Cool in a heatproof bowl for 15 minutes or until butter is at room temperature.

3.

While the butter is cooling, mix together the flour, baking soda and salt.

4.

In a separate bowl, once the butter is at room temperature, mix the sugars and the butter until well incorporated and slightly fluffy.

5.

Add in the vanilla and eggs and mix until fluffy and light brown in color.

6.

Add in dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Do not over-mix. Flour streaks are OK.

7.

Add chopped chocolate and chocolate chips, and mix until just incorporated.

8.

Let the dough sit at room temperature or in the fridge covered for at least 30 minutes before baking — overnight for best results.

9.

Cookies can be made to desired size. This recipe calls for 3 tablespoons per cookie.

10.

Bake until edges are golden-brown and center is slightly under-baked, about 10 to 12 minutes. Bake longer for crunchier cookies.

11.

When cookies are removed from oven, place 2 pieces of dark chocolate chunks in the center of each cookie until melted. Follow with a sprinkle of flaky salt. Let the cookies cool before eating.