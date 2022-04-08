These ooey-gooey bars bring all the crisp sweetness of cookies with the tender texture of cake. They are wonderfully comforting and can be customized for any occasion.

Preparation

1.

Heat the oven to 350 F. Grease an 8- by 8-inch baking pan.

2.

Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and cream on high until homogenous, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, oil and vanilla, and mix until just combined, about 1 minute.

3.

Add the flour, salt and baking soda, mixing until just combined, about 30 seconds. Mix in the milk until just combined, about 30 seconds.

4.

Spread the dough in an even layer in the prepared pan. Add sprinkles of choice on top of cookie dough, or mix together 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon in a small bowl and sprinkle evenly over the dough.

5.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes for a slightly under-baked cookie (which is how I like it), or for another 3 to 5 minutes if you're a firm cookie fan. Cool completely in the pan before cutting into squares.