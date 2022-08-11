Chef notes

If you're like me and struggle to get your cookie dough to the baking sheet because you prefer to eat it straight up, this is the recipe for you! A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a 3-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, healthy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free!

Technique tip: Melt chocolate with coconut oil in 15 second increments, stirring between intervals, to make the chocolate smooth and glossy.

Swap option: Sub favorite nut or seed butter for peanut butter. You can use almond butter, sunflower butter or cashew butter.