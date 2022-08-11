IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Bars

PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(15)

Samah Dada
Ingredients

Cookie Dough
  • 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Salted Caramel
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 pinch salt
Chocolate
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • flaky salt, for topping

Chef notes

If you're like me and struggle to get your cookie dough to the baking sheet because you prefer to eat it straight up, this is the recipe for you! A chewy and healthy cookie dough base meets a 3-ingredient vegan caramel, all topped off with a layer of smooth chocolate. Place it in the fridge for an easy, healthy, oven-less dessert that also happens to be vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free!

Technique tip: Melt chocolate with coconut oil in 15 second increments, stirring between intervals, to make the chocolate smooth and glossy.

Swap option: Sub favorite nut or seed butter for peanut butter. You can use almond butter, sunflower butter or cashew butter.

Preparation

For the cookie dough:

Line a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine all of the cookie dough ingredients. Press down into the loaf pan using your hands until evenly packed and distributed. Place in fridge to set while you make the caramel.

For the salted caramel:

In a separate medium bowl, mix together the ingredients for the salted caramel. Remove the cookie dough layer from fridge and add the caramel on top of the cookie dough. Use a spoon to ensure it's evenly distributed. Place in fridge to set for 15 minutes.

For the chocolate:

Melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil together in your microwave in 15-second increments, stirring between intervals until completely glossy and smooth. Pour melted chocolate on top of the caramel and smooth until even.

Add flaky salt on top and place back into the fridge for about 30 minutes to set or until the chocolate has hardened. Slice into bars and enjoy immediately!

