Technique tips: If you're in a time crunch, feel free to substitute the homemade caramel for store-bought salted caramel. Lighten things up by preparing small fruit skewers to serve with the cannoli dip.

My love for cannolis was sparked on my first trip to NYC. The combination of the flaky, fried pastry dough, sweet and creamy ricotta and crunchy chocolate is impossible to beat. I'm putting an on-the-go twist on this Sicilian classic by whipping together all the components into a dip served with pretzels, crushed waffle cones, brownie crisps and fruit.

Preparation

For the salted caramel:

Place the granulated sugar in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and stir continuously until melted, about 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat. Add the butter and stir until it has melted into the sugar (be careful — the caramel will begin to bubble violently!). Add the cream and stir until combined and smooth. Stir in salt and set aside to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the cannoli dip:

1.

In a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, whip together the ricotta, cream cheese, vanilla extract and powdered sugar for 3 to 5 minutes, or until thoroughly combined and fluffy.

2.

Fold in the salted caramel, chocolate chips and pistachios.

3.

Transfer to a large serving bowl, top with the salted caramel and serve with pretzels, crushed waffle cones, brownie crisps or fruit. Or place it into an airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.