Flourless Soy Sauce Brownies

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(193)
Courtesy Hetty McKinnon
Hetty McKinnon
RATE THIS RECIPE
(193)

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 cup semisweet or dark chocolate bits
  • 1 cup almond meal
  • 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3-4 teaspoons tamari or gluten-free soy sauce

    • Chef notes

    The use of this yeasty, salty condiment in a brownie is surprising, but it brings a complex depth of flavor to this classic sweet treat. The soy sauce amplifies the chocolaty flavors, bringing a rich caramel glow. The taste very much resembles salted caramel. This brownie is gluten-free, by way of nutty almond meal and a gluten-free soy sauce.

    Swap option: There are many different gluten-free soy sauces on the market, and they all work well in this recipe. Instead of tamari or soy sauce you can use 2 teaspoons sea salt flakes.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease and line a 9-inch square baking pan.

    2.

    Place the butter and chocolate in a large glass bowl (one that is completely dry and clean) and set over a saucepan of simmering water (do not let the base of the bowl touch the water). Leave until melted, then whisk until smooth. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

    3.

    In another bowl, whisk together the almond meal, cocoa powder and baking powder.

    4.

    In a third bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, vanilla extract and soy sauce.

    5.

    Slowly whisk the egg mixture into the cooled chocolate mixture until well combined. Fold in the dry ingredients.

    6.

    Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely in the pan (I like to leave it in the fridge overnight which makes it easier to handle). Cut into 12 to 16 pieces (depending on how big you like them). Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

    'To Asia, With Love' cookbook author makes soy sauce chow mein (for breakfast!)

    May 18, 202105:20

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodGluten-freePartyDesserts

