Chef notes

These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

Technique tip: Lining your baking dish with parchment paper makes for easy removal of your bars.

Swap option: You can really have fun with these bars and add or omit anything you'd like! Swap peanuts for pecans (or no nuts if allergic), swap M&M's for chocolate chips, toffee chips for butterscotch chips, etc.