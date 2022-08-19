IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri's Magic Bars

Siri Daly
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 cup finely ground chocolate wafers (from about 20 cookies)
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1 cup butterscotch chips
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
  • 1 cup crushed potato chips
  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

Chef notes

These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

Technique tip: Lining your baking dish with parchment paper makes for easy removal of your bars.

Swap option: You can really have fun with these bars and add or omit anything you'd like! Swap peanuts for pecans (or no nuts if allergic), swap M&M's for chocolate chips, toffee chips for butterscotch chips, etc.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper, letting the paper hang off the long sides of the pan (for easy removal at the end).

3.

In a bowl, combine melted butter with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate wafers until crumbs are moist. Place mixture into baking pan and evenly press with a rubber spatula to form a crust.

4.

Sprinkle the chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, coconut and potato chips all over the crust.

5.

Pour the sweetened condensed milk all over the bars.

6.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

