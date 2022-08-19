Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1 cup finely ground chocolate wafers (from about 20 cookies)
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup butterscotch chips
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 1 cup crushed potato chips
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
Chef notes
These bars have been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. They're so easy to make because the topping ideas are endless … and they are always a crowd-pleaser!
Technique tip: Lining your baking dish with parchment paper makes for easy removal of your bars.
Swap option: You can really have fun with these bars and add or omit anything you'd like! Swap peanuts for pecans (or no nuts if allergic), swap M&M's for chocolate chips, toffee chips for butterscotch chips, etc.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.2.
Spray a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper, letting the paper hang off the long sides of the pan (for easy removal at the end).3.
In a bowl, combine melted butter with graham cracker crumbs and chocolate wafers until crumbs are moist. Place mixture into baking pan and evenly press with a rubber spatula to form a crust.4.
Sprinkle the chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, coconut and potato chips all over the crust.5.
Pour the sweetened condensed milk all over the bars.6.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.