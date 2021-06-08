IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pretzel Tahini Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup snack-size salted pretzels or pretzel sticks, plus more crushed for topping
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk
  • 3/4 coconut sugar
  • cups almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • flaky sea salt, for topping

    • Chef notes

    Peanut butter-filled pretzels absorbed my youth, so it felt only right that I pay homage to them with a twist — that twist being tahini! These cookies fall closer to the cake side of the spectrum than the cookie side, which I absolutely adore — especially when contrasted by salty, crunchy pretzels. The sweetness from the coconut sugar and maple, earthiness from the tahini and salty pretzels create the most magical combination that will keep you coming back for more.

    Technique tip: Use a cookie or ice cream scoop to scoop out the dough onto your cookie sheet in order to get even-sized cookies.

    Swap option: Use gluten-free pretzels if you'd like to make these gluten-free cookies.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat your oven to 350 F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    Crush all of the pretzels by putting them in a plastic bag and hitting them with the bottom of a measuring cup or bottle (you could also pulse them in a blender until they are mostly crushed but some pieces remain). We want some texture here! You should have about 1 cup crushed pretzels for the cookies, and make sure you crush a little extra for topping the cookies before baking. Set the pretzels aside.

    3.

    In a medium bowl, beat the egg. Add the tahini and mix until smooth.

    4.

    Now, add maple syrup and almond milk. Stir to combine.

    5.

    Add the coconut sugar and stir until everything is smooth and well-incorporated.

    6.

    In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour and baking soda.

    7.

    Combine the wet and dry ingredients.

    8.

    Now, for the crushed pretzels! Fold them into the cookie dough.

    9.

    Place slightly less than 1/4 cup amounts of the cookie dough on your lined baking sheet. Flatten them down slightly. Add extra crushed pretzels on top of each of the cookies.

    10.

    Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the cookies rise and become fluffy and are golden around the edges. Let them cool on the sheet slightly and transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling before serving. Finish with flaky sea salt.

    Pretzel Tahini Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies