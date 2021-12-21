Chef notes

The name of these nutty shortbread cookies comes from the word "polvo," which means dust in Spanish. It references the powdery sugar that covers the cookie, as well as the trademark crumbly texture of the cookie itself. You may know these as Mexican Wedding Cookies or even Russian Tea Cakes. It seems like just about every country has their own version of this sweet treat ... and with good reason since they are as easy to make as they are delicious to enjoy.

Technique tips: These cookies will keep fresh for about five days in airtight container.

Shape dough, then freeze it flat on a baking sheet before transferring to a zipped freezer bag. Store in freezer to bake at a later date.

Swap options: Replace almonds with an equal amount of pecans, walnuts, pistachios or a combination of your favorite nuts.

Add fresh lime or orange zest for a citrusy twist.