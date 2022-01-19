IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars have the sweet, salty flavor of cups and require no baking!
Ingredients

Peanut Butter Layer
  • cups smooth peanut butter
  • 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), melted
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 9 graham crackers, coarsely crushed (about 1½ cups)
    • Chocolate Ganache Layer
  • 3 ounces heavy cream
  • 6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • Flaky sea salt, optional for topping

    Chef notes

    These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and taste better than any store-bought peanut butter cup I’ve ever had. Sometimes I’ll use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Line an 8-inch (or 9-inch) square baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

    2.

    In a large bowl, mix together peanut butter, melted butter, maple syrup and salt until combined. Fold in crushed graham crackers. Pour peanut butter mixture into prepared pan (the filling will be loose). Refrigerate until firm, about one hour.

    3.

    For the chocolate ganache layer, put heavy cream in saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Remove from heat and add in chocolate. Shake saucepan lightly so that the cream is covering all the chocolate and let sit for one minute (the warm cream will soften the chocolate). Stir together until chocolate and cream are combined. Spread chocolate over chilled peanut butter layer all the way to the edges.

    4.

    Refrigerate until firm, about one hour. 

    5.

    Cut into even squares and serve chilled. Keep any leftovers in refrigerator.   

