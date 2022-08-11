IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge

Healthy peanut butter fudge and cookie dough bars: Get the recipe!

Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • flaky sea salt, for topping (optional)

Chef notes

In an effort to find more ways to eat peanut butter (other than straight up with a spoon), this peanut butter freezer fudge was born. When I'm in the mood for something sweet, but still healthy and packed with healthy fats and protein, I reach for this freezer fudge! It only requires four ingredients, one bowl and essentially no time at all!

Swap option: Sub almond, cashew or sunflower seed butter (nut-free option).

Preparation

1.

Prepare a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan by lining with parchment paper.

2.

In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla.

3.

Transfer the fudge to the prepared pan. Freeze for 45 minutes or until the fudge is firm. Top with flaky sea salt, if desired.

4.

Store fudge in the freezer, as it will melt if left out at room temp for too long. Keeps in airtight container, in freezer, for up to a week.

Dairy-freeEasyGluten-freeNo-cookQuickVeganVegetarianDesserts

