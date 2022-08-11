In an effort to find more ways to eat peanut butter (other than straight up with a spoon), this peanut butter freezer fudge was born. When I'm in the mood for something sweet, but still healthy and packed with healthy fats and protein, I reach for this freezer fudge! It only requires four ingredients, one bowl and essentially no time at all!

Preparation

Prepare a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan by lining with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla.

Transfer the fudge to the prepared pan. Freeze for 45 minutes or until the fudge is firm. Top with flaky sea salt, if desired.

Store fudge in the freezer, as it will melt if left out at room temp for too long. Keeps in airtight container, in freezer, for up to a week.