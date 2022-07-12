Swap option: This recipe would work any summer berry — not just strawberry.

Tiramisu is one of my favorite Italian desserts, but my children don't like the coffee flavor. I make them homemade strawberry milk, so I was inspired to dip the ladyfingers in the strawberry milk, swap lemon for the marsala and give strawberry shortcake an Italian upgrade. This strawberry tiramisu takes all the classic moves of the traditional espresso-flavored dessert and gives it a summery twist. Bring this to your next summer barbecue and it will surely be the talk of the party.

Preparation

For the homemade strawberry milk:

1.

Hull and stem all the strawberries and set aside.

2.

In a medium saucepan, prepare a simple syrup by adding water and sugar. Bring to a boil, just long enough to dissolve the sugar.

3.

Add the strawberries and milk, and reduce to a simmer, cooking for 15 minutes.

4.

Remove from heat, strain and place in a Mason jar.

For the tiramisu:

1.

Hull the strawberries into thin slices. Place in a small bowl, add half the lemon juice and 2 teaspoons sugar. Mix to combine and set aside to macerate.

2.

Combine egg yolks and 1/4 cup sugar in a medium metal bowl. Using an electric mixer, whip them until very pale yellow and about tripled in volume. If you are concerned about eating raw egg: Place the bowl over a bain-marie and whisk constantly for 5 minutes.

3.

Remove from the stove and fold the mascarpone into the warm egg mixture until combined. Whisk in the rest of the lemon juice and zest. Set aside.

4.

Pour the heavy cream and powdered sugar into a large bowl and whip to medium peaks. Carefully pour the mascarpone mixture into the whipped cream and fold to combine.

5.

Pour strawberry milk into a shallow bowl and set next to an 9- by 13-inch baking dish.

6.

Working quickly, dip each ladyfinger into the milk and place them rounded-side-up in the baking dish to create an even layer.

7.

Spoon half of the macerated strawberries and juices over the ladyfingers. Spread in an even layer.

8.

Spread a little less than half of the lemon mascarpone cream evenly over the strawberries.

9.

Dip the remaining ladyfingers into the milk and line them evenly over the mascarpone layer.

10.

Carefully spoon the remaining macerated strawberries and juice evenly over the second layer of ladyfingers.

11.

Spread the remaining mascarpone evenly over the strawberries.

12.

Sift a few teaspoons of powdered sugar over the entire dish and sprinkle edible flowers over the top, if using.