Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

COOK TIME
9 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)
Chris Andre
Ryan ScottRyan Scott
Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup coconut oil, at room temperature but solid, not liquid
  • 2/3 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • cups gluten-free all-purpose flour, such as Cup4Cup
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened Dutch-processed or extra-dark cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 cups vegan dark chocolate chunks
  • 2 tablespoons flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

    • Chef notes

    If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. I love leaving a bunch of these on the counter for the girls to enjoy when I have to leave for a work trip. It's my "so sorry I'm gone but scarf on these and you'll forgive me" plan, and it has yet to fail me!

    Technique tip: When measuring the cocoa powder, be sure to scoop the cocoa into the measuring cup before leveling it off with a spatula. Scooping the cocoa with the measuring cup will result in too much cocoa for this recipe.

    Swap option: If you don't need these to be gluten-free, go ahead and use regular all-purpose flour.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

    2.

    In a medium bowl using an electric mixer, cream the coconut oil, brown sugar and granulated sugar until fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Add the almond milk and mix on medium speed until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix for 1 minute more. Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Mix on low speed until all the ingredients are incorporated and well mixed. Add 1½ cups of the chocolate chunks and mix by hand until they are evenly distributed.

    3.

    Scoop 2-tablespoon mounds of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 2 inches apart. Press the remaining chocolate chunks onto the tops of the cookie dough balls and sprinkle a small pinch of flaky sea salt onto each one. Bake for 9 minutes. When you gently touch the center of a cookie, it should be soft and won't spring back, but it won't be liquid or jiggly.

    4.

    Let cool completely on the pans. Store in an airtight container or zip-top bag at room temperature for up to 5 days.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDairy-freeEasyEntertainingKid-friendlyPartyQuickVeganDesserts

