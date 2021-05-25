Chef notes

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. I love leaving a bunch of these on the counter for the girls to enjoy when I have to leave for a work trip. It's my "so sorry I'm gone but scarf on these and you'll forgive me" plan, and it has yet to fail me!

Technique tip: When measuring the cocoa powder, be sure to scoop the cocoa into the measuring cup before leveling it off with a spatula. Scooping the cocoa with the measuring cup will result in too much cocoa for this recipe.

Swap option: If you don't need these to be gluten-free, go ahead and use regular all-purpose flour.