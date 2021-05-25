Ingredients
Chef notes
If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. I love leaving a bunch of these on the counter for the girls to enjoy when I have to leave for a work trip. It's my "so sorry I'm gone but scarf on these and you'll forgive me" plan, and it has yet to fail me!
Technique tip: When measuring the cocoa powder, be sure to scoop the cocoa into the measuring cup before leveling it off with a spatula. Scooping the cocoa with the measuring cup will result in too much cocoa for this recipe.
Swap option: If you don't need these to be gluten-free, go ahead and use regular all-purpose flour.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.2.
In a medium bowl using an electric mixer, cream the coconut oil, brown sugar and granulated sugar until fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Add the almond milk and mix on medium speed until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix for 1 minute more. Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Mix on low speed until all the ingredients are incorporated and well mixed. Add 1½ cups of the chocolate chunks and mix by hand until they are evenly distributed.3.
Scoop 2-tablespoon mounds of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 2 inches apart. Press the remaining chocolate chunks onto the tops of the cookie dough balls and sprinkle a small pinch of flaky sea salt onto each one. Bake for 9 minutes. When you gently touch the center of a cookie, it should be soft and won't spring back, but it won't be liquid or jiggly.4.
Let cool completely on the pans. Store in an airtight container or zip-top bag at room temperature for up to 5 days.