Swap options: Want to make it more chocolaty? Buy a premade chocolate cookie pie shell and crumble graham crackers (or even ginger snaps) inside the filling instead. You can also use peanut butter chips instead of chopped chocolate to make it more peanutty. You can also make this with cinnamon cookie butter.

Technique tips: For added security, place the pie tin inside a 9-inch glass or metal pie plate so it's sturdier for freezing and slicing. Warm a medium serrated knife in some hot water to slice the pie. Rinse or wipe the knife clean between each slice for a neater-looking cut.

This is the type of summer pie you layer and freeze for fun. I really enjoy opening the freezer and pulling out something I made earlier — I have made frozen tiramisu, frozen Key lime pie and now this. Here, an American campfire classic is taking a trip to the freezer during the summer heat. I really like when a recipe is clever and takes a classic in a different direction. I know it's traditionally made with the iconic milk chocolate, but I like it dark and less sweet (about 70% or 85%) to manage overall sweetness of the layers. The 85% percent bars will be less sweet than the 70%. While there is no peanut butter in s'mores, I love the bridge it makes between the flavors in this pie.

Preparation

1.

Place the pie shell on a flat surface and sprinkle with the cinnamon and half of the sea salt. Transfer the peanut butter to a medium bowl and mix with 1 to 2 tablespoons water to loosen the texture. Spoon and gently spread half of the peanut butter on the bottom. Transfer the vanilla ice cream to a medium bowl and flatten with the back of a large spoon or whisk so it is soft but not melted. Use the back of a large spoon to gently spread the ice cream over the peanut butter. Spoon the remaining peanut butter in little spoonfuls all around and sprinkle the brown sugar over the ice cream. Sprinkle with an even layer of marshmallows and gently press them into the ice cream so they stay in place and so it flattens the ice cream layer. Place the pie in the freezer for about 15 minutes or until slightly firm.

2.

Transfer the chocolate ice cream to a medium bowl and flatten with the back of a large spoon or whisk so it is soft but not melted. Remove the pie from the freezer and spoon the chocolate ice cream over the marshmallows. Sprinkle with half of the chocolate.

3.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Spoon the whipped cream over the chocolate ice cream.

4.

Sprinkle the cream with another layer of marshmallows, pressing them into the cream gently. Top with remaining chocolate and sea salt, and place in the freezer, uncovered, for 1 hour.

5.

After an hour, cover the pie with a layer of plastic wrap and freeze another 3 to 4 hours or until firm. You can keep in the freezer overnight and may just want to let it soften slightly at room temperature for 30 minutes if pie gets too firm to cut. Slice with a warmed, medium serrated knife and serve.